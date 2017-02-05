Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Exposure Emergency Lights - a tri-colour XS lights pack of work lights to get you home!
Exposure Emergency Lights - a tri-colour XS lights pack of work lights to get you home!

Walker celebrates the memory of Merricks with victory at the Tiger

by Dick Sanders, David Wilkins and Andy Rice today at 10:56 am 4-5 February 2017

Ian Walker celebrated the memory of his fellow Olympic silver medallist by winning the John Merricks Tiger Trophy at Rutland Sailing Club over the weekend of 4th & 5th February.

Walker, who competed with Merricks at the Atlanta Games in 1996, was racing an RS400 crewed by Keith Bedborough. Despite having done little dinghy sailing in recent years, Walker proved masterful in the light winds of Saturday to notch up scores of 2,1,2 in the 130-entry handicap fleet.

The Everards sponsored event is also the sixth in the GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series and it was the usual high-calibre of entries which included past or present world and national champions in many different classes. Multiple national and world champion Ian Pinnell sailed his 505 to fourth overall crewed by Norman Byrd, while just behind him was Solo national champion and former winner of the GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series, Michael Sims.

However, the split between the fast and slow handicap fleets and the square course in light airs really seemed to suit the RS400s, with Russ and Penny Clark winning the third race and placing third overall, a place in front of RS400 national champions Paul and Mark Oakey. The only boat to spoil the 400 party was Phil Meakins' and Andrew Eggett's Osprey which finished second overall.

Phil Meakins & Andrew Eggett finish 2nd in the John Merricks Tiger Trophy - GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series Round 6 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Phil Meakins & Andrew Eggett finish 2nd in the John Merricks Tiger Trophy - GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series Round 6 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

As it turned out, Saturday would be the only day of racing as Sunday dawned to dense fog and very little wind. So the Pursuit Race didn't take place and Walker and Bedborough's overnight lead turned into overall victory. It had been a few years since Walker had managed to get to the Tiger Trophy, an event he always likes to attend whenever his professional sailing schedule permits, because he's one of the co-founders of the John Merricks Sailing Trust (JMST).

Ian Walker & Keith Bedborough win the John Merricks Tiger Trophy - GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series Round 6 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Ian Walker & Keith Bedborough win the John Merricks Tiger Trophy - GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series Round 6 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

The Trust provides starter boats through the RYA ONBoard scheme to young sailors just starting on their career as Tony Everard did for John back in the mid 1990s.The Leicester brewers, continue to support the regatta and the Tiger Dinner with Tiger beer and prizes and all entrants were included in this years social on Saturday night with 200 sitting down to bangers and mash.

David Wilkins in the fog during the John Merricks Tiger Trophy - GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series Round 6 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
David Wilkins in the fog during the John Merricks Tiger Trophy - GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series Round 6 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

Walker was guest of honour and he spoke about his memories of John and the progress of the JMST in his capacity as trustee. He also recounted his experience of three Volvo Ocean Race campaigns and his initial reluctant role as skipper which ultimately led to his winning the 2015 race. He spoke about the importance of his early enjoyment of sailing in many different boats as helm and crew and finished by explaining how he ended up at this year's Tiger, helming an RS400.

John Merricks Tiger Trophy - GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series Round 6 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
John Merricks Tiger Trophy - GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series Round 6 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

The demographics of the Tiger have changed since its domination by young sailors and this was clearly demonstrated by the runner-up, Phil Meakins who won the Shere Khan Trophy for the first helm over 60 and also benefited from the receipt of a Musto Abu Dhabi Volvo HPX dry top, won by a non-sailor at the auction following Ian's address the night before and gifted to whoever came 2nd. Nearly £1000 was raised from the auction.

Prize winners in the John Merricks Tiger Trophy - GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series Round 6 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Prize winners in the John Merricks Tiger Trophy - GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series Round 6 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

The new youth trophy went to the RS200 team of Chay Taylor and Niamh Davies from Burnham SC in 11th.Jack Lewis and Charlie Bacon (420 Draycote SC) won the under 16 Junior Trophy and the first lady, winning the Lady Tiger Trophy was another Youth, Eleanor Craig (Radial Draycote SC).

John Merricks Tiger Trophy - GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series Round 6 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
John Merricks Tiger Trophy - GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series Round 6 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

Next year will be the 25th Tiger and plans are being prepared to encourage more young sailors to participate in this Rutland Challenge on the level playing field that is Rutland Water. Everyone who has taken part over the last quarter century will be invited. The seventh and final event of the GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series is the Oxford Blue at Farmoor Reservoir on 18 February.

The following regattas constitute the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series 2016/2017:

Draycote Dash, Draycote Water Sailing Club
Saturday 19 & Sunday 20 November 2016

Datchet Flyer, Datchet Water Sailing Club
Saturday 10 & Sunday 11 December 2016

Brass Monkey, Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club
Tuesday 27 December 2016

Grafham Grand Prix, Grafham Water Sailing Club
Monday 2 January 2017

Bloody Mary, Queen Mary Sailing Club
Saturday 7 January 2017

John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland Sailing Club
Saturday 4 & Sunday 5 February 2017

Oxford Blue, Oxford Sailing Club
Saturday 18 February 2017

Find out more at www.SailJuiceSeries.com

Related Articles

Tiger competitors have to be ready for anything
Last chance to enter tonight The competitors at this weekend's Rutland Challenge for the John Merricks Tiger Trophy have to be ready for any kind of weather. Could it be windy like last year, when Robbie King and Marcus Tressler charged to victory in their 420? Posted on 2 Feb The Social Tiger
Fast sailing and social enjoyment in the Tiger Trophy This year's 'Rutland Challenge for the John Merricks Tiger Trophy' to give it its full title will include the traditional Tiger Dinner to fully encompass the two aspects of John's character, fast sailing and social enjoyment. Posted on 26 Jan Ian Walker to swap TP52 for RS400
At GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series Tiger Trophy The penultimate event in the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series heads to Rutland Water for the two-day Tiger Trophy in aid of the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 18 Jan Bloody Mary bulging at the seams
It's round 5 of the GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series The Bloody Mary is set to be a humdinger this Saturday, with 257 boats already signed up for the world's most famous dinghy pursuit race. Queen Mary Reservoir near Heathrow in West London is the venue where more than 400 sailors from 60 classes will race. Posted on 6 Jan Locals dominate Grafham Grafham Grand Prix
GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series Round 4 Local boats dominated the 36th Grafham Grand Prix, the fourth event of the GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series, which took place in moderate north-westerly winds on Monday 2 January. Posted on 4 Jan Cats and Dinghies line up
For cold and sunny Grafham Grand Prix The 184 advance entries for the Grafham Grand Prix are set to contest the fourth event in the GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series in cold but sunny northerly breezes on 2 January 2017. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series Brass Monkey
Mee wins again, but only by a second With storms Barbara and Conor lining up to batter the UK over Christmas it was looking touch and go for The Brass Monkey at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club - the third round of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series. Posted on 29 Dec 2016 Brotherton and Craig among big names
Contesting sell-out Brass Monkey The 100-boat entry for the Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey has filled up a few days before the third and most northerly event of the GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series takes place on 27 December, in the spectacular surroundings of Grimwith Reservoir. Posted on 22 Dec 2016 An RS300 Christmas Poem
The 2016 season in verse Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the lake
Not a kicker was creaking, no sail did shake
After a busy season the fleet now look back
On which of the sailors was top of the pack Posted on 21 Dec 2016 Nick Craig to remain at the front with Harken UK
One of Great Britain's best amateur sailors Nick Craig is undoubtedly one of Great Britain's best amateur sailors. He has an unmatched record of consistently being #atthefront of the OK, Enterprise, RS400, Phantom and, more recently, the Merlin Rocket, D-One and B14 classes. Posted on 16 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies County Cooler for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 5&6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Feb Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 4) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 12 Feb Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 12 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy