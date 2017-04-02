Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Elements 2016
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Aquafleece Beanie
Aquafleece Beanie

Fast new boats rouse racing excitement at BVI Spring Regatta

by Michelle Slade today at 1:30 pm 27 March - 2 April 2017
The newly launched all-carbon racing machine HH66 NALA will turn a few heads at this year's BVI Spring Regatta © Hudson Yacht Group / Lauren Battaile

It's simply hard to beat racing in the Caribbean and a week competing in the BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival is no exception.

A highlight is always the diversity of boats that participate across many classes - this year there will be some 18 classes - including boats who are in for the very first time, like the newly launched all-carbon HH66 NALA. Others, such as the J122 El Ocaso which has competed in the regatta for the past 10 consecutive years, just keep coming back for more. Likewise, many crew will be racing BVI Spring Regatta for the first time, while others are event old timers, coming back again because they know just how good it all is.

NALA, the carbon rocket ship owned by Jim Vos, a dinghy sailor and long-time boat owner, is seriously fresh out of the yard in Xiamen, China. The brainchild of renown multihull designers Morelli & Melvin, NALA's just been unloaded in Fort Lauderdale and boat captain Collin Marshall, who lives in St John, US Virgin Islands, will be spending the next few weeks completing the commissioning work on her before heading into the Caribbean race circuit, including BVI Spring Regatta.

At 66' (20.11m) long, NALA races with a turbo-charged rig and T-foil rudders that assist stability and reduce pitching in big seas. Curved daggerboards help create lift at higher boat speeds making her faster on all points of sail, Marshall explained. This all-carbon racing machine is super light and as Marshall described, is designed for racing in every condition.

"While we haven't had a chance to really put it through her paces yet, she seems to do pretty well in chop. She's going to love big breeze - being in the Caribbean is going to be fantastic once we figure out the bugs, but she is really designed for both light and heavy air regattas." Marshall expects to race with 10 crew on board who will be coming from all over the east and west coasts of the US. "We had quite a few Kiwis and Aussies working in China on this project so we'll also have a Kiwi or two on board - for good luck!" Marshall said, smiling.

Chris Stanmore-Major owner/founder of Spartan Ocean Racing is looking forward to racing in the Caribbean for the first time with his modified Whitbread 60 at BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival - photo © RORC / James Mitchell
Chris Stanmore-Major owner/founder of Spartan Ocean Racing is looking forward to racing in the Caribbean for the first time with his modified Whitbread 60 at BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival - photo © RORC / James Mitchell

Also new to BVI Spring Regatta this year is Challenger, a modified Whitbread 60 built for the '97 Whitbread Round the World Race but which never made it further than Cape Town due to a financial situation. When Chris Stanmore-Major, owner/founder of Spartan Ocean Racing bought the boat lin ate 2015, she had just 6,000 miles on her, having been kept in storage for years.

"She is the lowest mileage Whitbread 60 in the world. We've since put 20,000 miles on her and she's been modified for the kind of racing we do, with roller furling headsails and a change to the backstays that makes the rig a lot more secure and even to operate for the charter crews," he said.

Challenger will race Spring Regatta with a crew of 12 sailing guests all new to the boat and two Spartan crew. The team will spend a few days in Tortola pre regatta doing sail training aboard Challenger. Stanmore-Major, who lives in Nova Scotia, Canada, said the boat has done well in regattas this year, chalking up first, second and third places. He's confident that with his staff's collective sail training background, they'll be able to put together a competitive team for Spring Regatta, although, oddly enough, it'll be his first time racing in the BVI.

"All my racing has been Asia, Europe, around the world etc. so the idea of going to this part of the Caribbean is very exciting," Stanmore-Major laughed." I've heard a lot about it but never had the opportunity. I'm interested to see what goes on..."

Challenger raced across the Atlantic from the Canary Islands with the RORC Transatlantic Race - photo © RORC / James Mitchell
Challenger raced across the Atlantic from the Canary Islands with the RORC Transatlantic Race - photo © RORC / James Mitchell

Complementing the line-up of new boats and new people are event veterans like Doug Baker, from Long Beach, California. Baker first raced the event in 2000, took a break for a number of years but has been back for the past five events. While he's owned plenty of fast racing boats in his time, these days Baker prefers to charter. This year he will be at the helm of Runaway, an ultralight sled 70 which will be racing Spring Regatta for the first time. From Peru, Runaway was the first across the line at the 2017 Cape2Rio and will do several Caribbean events before Baker meets her in Tortola for Spring Regatta.

"For the most part chartering works well for me; it's cost effective, it's a little more for each regatta, but then you don't have the maintenance of the boat beyond the expense of owning a boat, Baker explained. "We try to do our research - I understand Runaway's current owner has done a lot of work on the boat and it's in really good condition so we're excited."

He'll need about 15 to race Runaway and will have a mix of pro sailors and "volunteers" on board, some whom he has sailed with for 30-40 years, and others 15-20 years. Ernie Richau will navigate and Chad Hough will call tactics; both are from Southern California. Baker has done all the events in the Caribbean, some more than four or five times.

"I like the Caribbean, and my crew love coming with me," Baker said, with a big smile. "The weather is always great, 99% of the time you have good wind, lots of competition - we get more competition down there than we do back on the West Coast, the parties are great, it's hard to beat everything that the Caribbean has to offer!"

Event veteran, Doug Baker (centre in red cap) has chartered Runaway, an ultralight sled 70 which will be racing at the BVI Spring Regatta for the first time - photo © BVI Spring Regatta
Event veteran, Doug Baker (centre in red cap) has chartered Runaway, an ultralight sled 70 which will be racing at the BVI Spring Regatta for the first time - photo © BVI Spring Regatta

Andrew McIrvine, from the Isle of Wight, UK, is also a Spring Regatta veteran returning to the event for the first time in some 20 years. He's chartered the Beneteau First 40 Olympia's Tigress and will be racing with his crew, Team Larry.

"The boat we have is a sister ship of my own boat in England on which we've been very successful; we've won a lot of RORC and other European events with my usual gang on board. Last year we won our class at Cowes Week and a couple of years before at Les Voiles de St Tropez. Tony Mack (Mack Fly) won class at Spring Regatta last year on the same boat."

The last time McIrvine sailed Spring Regatta was on a Jeanneau 47 and he'd always wanted to do it again. As Admiral of the Royal Ocean Racing Club, McIrvine was involved in the launching of the RORC Caribbean 600 which he has competed in since that race's inception. This year he wanted to do something different and will have a team of 12 with him.

"It's probably too many but everyone wanted to come," McIrvine laughed. "We've hired a young foredeck guy as we're mostly getting old, so that should keep the front end sorted out. I do have Tasmanians on board - not just Australians, but Tasmanians - so we could be in big trouble there. We expect to be reasonably competitive if only I can only keep them off the rum!"

RORC Admiral, Andrew McIrvine at the helm of his First 40, La Réponse competing in the Solent, UK as part of Team GBR in the 2016 Brewin Dolphin Commodores' Cup. He's looking forward to coming back to the BVI Spring Regatta - photo © Paul Wyeth / RORC
RORC Admiral, Andrew McIrvine at the helm of his First 40, La Réponse competing in the Solent, UK as part of Team GBR in the 2016 Brewin Dolphin Commodores' Cup. He's looking forward to coming back to the BVI Spring Regatta - photo © Paul Wyeth / RORC

For more information go to www.bvispringregatta.org

Related Articles

Marion Bermuda Race focuses on Youth and Safety
Second biennial Offshore Youth Challenge Trophy To qualify as an Offshore Youth Challenge boat, the crew must have at least four youth sailors between 16 and 23 years of age and have aboard at least one mentor. Five youth class boats participated in the 2015 race. Posted today at 12:25 pm 2016/17 Club Marine Series Day 4
Busy summer brings experienced crews back After nearly two months away from the race track the Club Marine Series was continued yesterday 11 February, 2017, with 119 registrants and hosted by the Royal Brighton Yacht Club. Posted today at 7:14 am Round the Goodwin's Race on 23rd July
Ramsgate Week team busy preparing We are pleased to announce that the Round the Goodwin's race will be taking place on 23rd July. It is always a challenging race, won last year by Richard Matthews Oystercatcher XXX1 for the IRC class, in just under 3 hours. Posted on 11 Feb Sovereign's Cup 2017 Early Birds Welcome!
At Kinsale Yacht Club from 21st to 24th June Attention all Cruiser sailors! Early Bird entries for Sovereigns' Cup 2017 are closing on Friday 17th February. So please register your boat on www.sovereignscup.com. Posted on 10 Feb Big Guns for Antigua 360º Race
Second edition to take place on 17th February The second edition of the Antigua 360º Race will take place on February 17, 2017 providing a 52 mile anticlockwise circumnavigation of Antigua. Posted on 9 Feb ORC and IRC offshore racing fleets unite
For 2018 World Championship at The Hague The Offshore World Championship 2018 will take place in the Hague, specifically from the port of Scheveningen, in July 2018. An innovative solution will be used for the first time to unite the two largest offshore racing fleets. Posted on 9 Feb Classics in the RORC Caribbean 600
At least 12 classic-designed yachts taking part The RORC Caribbean 600 attracts the world's fastest racing yachts, magnificent superyachts and corinthian production cruisers. Gathered in Antigua for the start of the 600-mile blast around 11 Caribbean islands, the fleet is a phenomenal sight. Posted on 7 Feb A warm welcome awaits in Bermuda
In the Antigua Bermuda Race 2017 A fantastic welcome is awaiting the magnificent fleet taking part in the inaugural Antigua Bermuda Race. As host for the 35th America's Cup, Bermuda will be buzzing with excitement. Posted on 3 Feb Triple Crown Big Boat Event announced
For Cowes Week 2017 Cowes Week Ltd, organisers of the world's best-known sailing regatta, are excited to announce the introduction of a new big boat race series, the Cowes Week Triple Crown. Posted on 1 Feb Nic Douglass wrap-up video
Of the Festival of Sails 2017 From the village, to the race course with everything from cruising cats to Sports Boats, and on the final day sailing myself on a Waszp as part of Discover Sailing Day, the Festival of Sails presented by Rex Gorell Land Rover was an incredible event! Posted on 31 Jan

Upcoming Events

Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy