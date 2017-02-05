2016-2017 Quantum J/70 Winter Series at Davis Island Yacht Club

2016-2017 Quantum J/70 Winter Series at Davis Island Yacht Club © 2016-2017 Quantum J/70 Winter Series at Davis Island Yacht Club © www.photoboat.com

by Christopher Howell today at 7:02 am

Bruno Pasquinelli's Stampede wins, Andrew Loe is top Corinthian

Fifty-five J/70 teams qualified to win the 2016-2017 Quantum J/70 Winter Series at Davis Island Yacht Club in Tampa, Florida by competing in at least two of the three weekends with the same boat and skipper.

Bruno Pasquinelli's Stampede placed third overall in Saturday's three races before the wind died to secure the Series victory (no races were completed Sunday due to lack of breeze). Darby Smith's Africa earned the silver position in the series, with Doug Strebel and Jay Lutz's Black River Racing in the bronze. (Black River Racing was the winner of the February weekend.) The Corinthian division was won by Andrew Loe's Dime Piece followed by Andrew Fisher's Button Fly and Mark Allen on Macro Connect.

The popular Series spans three weekends of racing between early December and February, allowing participants to store their boats onsite for a reasonable fee. Alex Meleney of Truckin' US343, said, "I want the Class leadership to know how much I enjoy coming down to the Davis Island three-weekend Series during the winter. My Northern crew like to come, and it is easy to get local fill-ins. As a Corinthian, the Series is a great learning opportunity."

Series photos are available on the J/70 Class Facebook page, and complete results may be found at www.diyc.org.