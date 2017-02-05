Please select your home edition
2016-17 Melges 20 Miami Winter Series Event 2 - Overall

by International Melges 20 Class Association today at 6:43 am 3-5 February 2017

Michas wins Melges 20 Winter Regatta title, Golison takes Corinthian top honours

No wind for last day of racing on Biscayne Bay, Saturday results stand as final, first Melges 20 World League event complete

Congratulations to Jason Michas aboard Midnight Blue with crew members Stu McNay, Alec Anderson and Danielle Septembre as they are 2017 Melges 20 Miami Winter Regatta Champions. Drew Freides on Pacific Yankee placed second overall, and Igor Rytov aboard Russian Bogatyrs took third place.

Congratulations to Jay Golison and his all-amatuer Midlife Crisis team that included Steve Flam and Ivan Kljakovic Gaspic, they are 2017 Corinthian Winter Regatta Champions.

After yet another very frustrating and breezeless day, the Melges 20 fleet wrapped it up early with a prize giving ceremony at Miami Shake-A-Leg to recognize and congratulate the champions, as well as name the Miami Winter Regatta Selfie Contest winner.

Needless to say, the racing was not the only heated competition this weekend. At the start of the event, Melges 20 teams went to work immediately on generating the best possible Selfie submission and then, there was the campaigning for the most likes. Although Rhonda Joyce and her Grinning Streak team caused enough controversy to be recognized as the most creative fleet Selfie, it was Wes Whitmyer and his SlingSHOT team that generated the most likes awarding them a fantastic $100 gift card to Vino's in the Grove!

The Miami Winter Regatta is the first Melges 20 World League event to complete in 2017. A very special thanks always to Coconut Grove Sailing Club for the great race management. All teams are kindly reminded that the next Miami Winter Series event - the final showdown happens March 3-5 in Coconut Grove. Sign-up now as Rob Wilber's Cinghiale has promised another smashing good pig roast and of course, get ready to party it up at the Melges Rocks Party, hosted by Melges USA happening on that Saturday!

Overall Results; (top five, 4 races)

1.) Jason Michas, Midnight Blue; 1-1-5-2 = 9pts
2.) Drew Freides, Pacific Yankee; 4-7-1-5 = 17pts
3.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs; 5-6-3-3 = 17 pts
4.) Jim Wilson, Oleander; 13-3-2-4 = 22pts
5.) Liam Kilroy, Wildman; 8-9-6-1 = 24pts

Miami Winter Series Results: (top five, 2 events)

1.) Drew Freides, Pacific Yankee = 3pts
2.) Jim Wilson, Oleander = 6pts
3.) Daniel Thielman, Kuai = 9pts
4.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs = 9pts
5.) Jason Michas, Midnight Blue = 9pts

