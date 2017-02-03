Please select your home edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Salcombe Yacht Club Yawlie Regatta

by Martin Beck today at 4:36 pm 29 January - 3 February 2017

Between the 29th January and the 3rd February the 3rd biennial Salcombe Yacht Club Yawlie Regatta took place at Nonsuch Bay Resort, Antigua.

The qualifying series of races between 8 couples (you have to sail with your wife or partner) comprised of 9 races on a windward leeward course with a leeward gate, over four days, leading to the elimination of the bottom two couples who officiate the final three races held on last day.

The overall winners were Martin and Cheryll Beck, who host the event and were surprising winners against the previous in form couple of Tim and Bernadette Law (twice past winners) and the new guest couple of Ossie and Karen Stewart from Hayling Island.

The event will hopefully now spawn a Yacht Club event to run biennally. If anyone is interested in the RS Elite please email Martin on

Overall Results:

1. Martin & Cheryll Beck
2. Iain and Jo Macgregor
3. Roger and Alison Tushingham
4. Ossie and Karen Stewart
5. Tim and Bernadette Law
6. Andrew and Sheila Squires
7. Mark and Hazel Dowie
8. Adrian and Lisa Simpson

