South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club will be at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club at Abersoch, North Wales © SCYC South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club at Abersoch, North Wales © SCYC

by David Shiel on 5 Feb

We are delighted to announce that South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club (SCYC) will, for the second time, be exhibiting at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show on the 4th & 5th March 2017.

As one of the leading venues for both dinghy sailing and for hosting national & international events in the UK SCYC will be there all weekend to talk to those people wanting to discuss the facilities at the club and how this has helped the club to deliver so many fantastic events over the years.

You will find us on Stand H22 where James Budd, Pete & Helen Richards and Dave Shiel will be there to help you all weekend and would very much like to meet with anyone who would like to learn more about the club, the village of Abersoch, the local economy and the experience of coming to Abersoch.

We are also there to see what Championships we can book in for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and beyond.

And please don't forget SCYC is the home of the famous Abersoch Dinghy Week (ADW). Nick Craig is going to join James, Pete and Dave on the stand at 1pm on Sunday to share his experiences of both ADW and competing in National Championships at the Club.

SCYC is also proud to announce that their sponsorship alliance with GJW Direct Insurance is continuing in 2017.

Please feel free to contact us at www.scyc.co.uk or gjwdirect.co.uk or call Jude on 01758 712338.