The 600s need you

RS600 class sailing © Lee Bratley RS600 class sailing © Lee Bratley

by Lee Bratley today at 4:41 pm

There's a lot been going on in the world of the RS600 during the last few months, with 2017 looking set to be an exciting year for this incredible dinghy.

A new committee has been formed and has the goal of simply getting more boats out on the water, attending events during the year - and talking about it afterwards!

Recognising that whilst a huge amount of fun to sail, the 600 is a very challenging boat to get to grips with in the early stages, so we're aiming this years events more along the sociable line than out and out competition.

Hopefully, this will create an 'intimidation-free' zone for the many recent 600 adopters who (like me) are still finding the 'capsize versus reaching-the-top-mark ratio' firmly favouring the 'capsize' side.

With veterans of the boat on hand to help with rigging, tuning, sailing advice as well as a shoulder to cry on, we're intending to develop everyone's skills in a friendly and confidence inspiring way, paving the way for a more 'racing' orientated year in 2018.

With this in mind, we'd really like to find out where all the sailors and boats actually are.

If you're currently sailing a 600 then visit our very active Facebook page and let us know where you are.

You'll find tons of advice, tips and chat about the future plans of the class on this page.

With our recent re-integration into the RS classes fold, we're also appealing to 600 owners to join the association in support of our boat and owners. With member discounts in the RS Sailing store, on RS class merchandise, discounts on repairs at 2ndHandDinghies.com, discounted insurance via Noble Marine, as well as offering the backup of the RS sailing organisation, membership is superb value for money.

Membership can be paid either annually or monthly and is available here: www.rs600.org/index.asp?Fleet=RS600&selection=Membership

The first event of the season is set for Bough Beech on Saturday 1st of April

Following this we will be at the 'POSH' at Paignton SC on the 6th and 7th of May,

then the 'East Coast Piers Race' at Marconi SC on the 1st and 2nd of July.

On September the 2nd and 3rd, Grafham will host the fleet (Where we saw 20 boats arrive for last years 'social / racing' weekend).

With the possibility of at least one more event to expand this calendar further, there's a bright year ahead for the 600 Class. So, all you owners out there, dust off those harnesses and join us for what will be a lot of fun through the year.

Of course, if anyone out there is interested in the boat, by all means join the Facebook page, check out the hints and tips and boat info on the RS Class website.

The RS600 is a seriously rewarding boat. You may well get very wet at first, but you'll be grinning from ear to ear!