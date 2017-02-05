Etchells Florida State Championship at Biscayne Bay Yacht Club - Day 1

George Francisco on day 1 of the Etchells Florida State Championship © Ryan Wilson / VR Sport Media

by Saskia Clark today at 3:02 pm

The Florida State Championship 2017, hosted by the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club, kicked off with two light wind races, where balancing the shift with the next bit of pressure was key.

It looked like a simpler third race was in store as it briefly picked up to 10 knots, but there is nothing simple about 43 Etchells converging on a windward mark at the same time.

Steve Benjamin's Terrapin team sailed a clean day and have a commanding lead on the chasing pack, all of whom will be looking forward to the discard coming into play. They picked up two bullets in Race 1 and 3 with Peter Duncan, Raging Rooster, taking the podium in the second race.

Saskia Clark, VRsport.tv Presenter, caught up with International PRO Stuart Childerley, Shannon Bush and Steve Benjamin for their reactions from the days racing.

