Please select your home edition
Edition
Gill 20off100 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Elite Therm Mid Layer Jacket
Elite Therm Mid Layer Jacket

2016-17 Melges 20 Miami Winter Series Event 2 - Day 1

by International Melges 20 Class Association today at 11:20 am 3-5 February 2017
Day 2 of Melges 20 Miami Winter Series Event 2 © Double Shot Studios

After a lack of wind halted racing on Day One, the Melges 20 headed out to the race course in a fragile northerly that had just enough pressure to get racing started on-time. PRO Blake Middleton and the robust volunteers from Coconut Grove Sailing Club did a fantastic job of making changes to the course to keep the racing fair and balanced despite the tough conditions.

With a gradient 'left' northerly wind and a sea breeze 'right' wind battling each other all day, it was a constant game of hedging bets on which breeze would win without many visible indications on the course. Jason Michas and his team on Midnight Blue did a great job of staying in phase with the pressure and balancing the sides to take the bullet in Race One, followed by Daniel Thielman on Kuai and Jason's father, Alexis on Midnight Sun in third.

Proving their race win was no fluke, Jason nailed the first beat in Race Two and never looked back. A happy Michas commented, "We felt fortunate to be sailing with a crew of four today, the extra body helped us be dynamic in the chop so we could keep the boat moving. It was also a great to have Stu McNay nail the tactics. He knows Biscayne Bay incredibly well." Drew Wierda at the helm of Merga grabbed second followed by Jim Wilson on Oleander.

As the breeze continued to show big left phases, followed by big righties, the power boat chop also increased adding another layer of difficulty to the sailing. Showing nice patience to dig into a heading right shift, Series leader Drew Freides on Pacific Yankee held tough and took the bullet in Race Three followed by Wilson and Igor Rytov on Russian Bogatyrs finishing second and third respectively.

Day 2 of Melges 20 Miami Winter Series Event 2 - photo © Double Shot Studios
Day 2 of Melges 20 Miami Winter Series Event 2 - photo © Double Shot Studios

Holding firm on his plan to get four races completed, PRO Blake Middleton adjusted the race course 50 degrees to the right to get in the last race of the day. In what proved to be the steadiest in terms of velocity, the breeze still had plenty of surprises for the fleet. Charging in from the right corner came Liam Kilroy's Wildman Melges 20. Thirteen-year old Liam was excited about the win. "Today we focused on improving downwind, and making sure to communicate as a team. It finally came together the last race!"

Jason Michas had yet another satisfying race to take second, followed by Rytov.

As the fleet looks ahead to one more day of racing, Jay Golison's Midlife Crisis is in charge of the Corinthian Division by a slim margin. Occupying second place is John Brown sailing Blind Squirrel and Rhonda Joyce on Grinning Streak keeps it real in third.

Racing wraps up on Sunday, February 5th.

Event website: www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=2961

Day 2 of Melges 20 Miami Winter Series Event 2 - photo © Double Shot Studios
Day 2 of Melges 20 Miami Winter Series Event 2 - photo © Double Shot Studios

Related Articles

Melges 20 Miami Winter Series event 2 day 1
No wind, no racing for opening day Opening day at the 2017 Melges 20 Miami Winter Regatta, Event No. 2 on the Miami Winter Series circuit came to a quick close with not enough breeze ideal for racing, so the super-charged fleet representing five nations will try again tomorrow. Posted on 4 Feb Melges 20 Miami Winter Series event 2 preview
A healthy addiction Craving warm sun, steady sea-breeze and solid competition, Melges 20 sailors have once again descended on Biscayne Bay for the second stop on the 2016/17 Miami Winter Series (MWS) to get their sailing fix. Posted on 2 Feb Five classes and over 100 boats set
For 33rd Primo Cup - Trophée Credit Suisse As part of its proactive sailing policy and bringing life to the harbour, the Yacht Club de Monaco is expecting an armada of one-design elites for the 33rd Primo Cup - Trophée Credit Suisse, 2-5 February. Posted on 31 Jan Melges 20 World League announced
All-encompassing, worldwide racing competition As sailors thirst for higher levels of competition, sportboat industry leader Melges Performance Sailboats has answered the call with an all-encompassing, worldwide racing competition - the Melges 20 World League. Posted on 29 Jan 4th Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series
Monegasques out in force For the three one-design classes competing in the first Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series regatta of 2017, the Monegasques were up there with the best. Posted on 15 Jan Freides crowned Melges 20 World Ranking Champion
Thielman takes North American title, Rombelli tops Europe With fifteen events completed spanning Asia, Europe and North America, the International Melges 20 Class presents a 2016 World Ranking trifecta. Posted on 27 Dec 2016 4th Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series
A grand finale for four fleets The final day of this Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series regatta was intense with the Melges 20 and J/70 fleets completing four races, while the catamarans kept up their pace with the M32s pulling off eight races against seven for the GC32s. Posted on 12 Dec 2016 Melges 20 Miami Winter Series event 1 overall
Surfs Up in South Florida - Freides wins After an unscheduled 'lay day' on Saturday due to high wind and an early afternoon of revelry in Coconut Grove for most teams, the Melges 20 fleet was hoping Mother Nature would take it easy for the final day racing on Biscayne Bay. Posted on 12 Dec 2016 Melges 20 Miami Winter Series event 1 day 1
Reality Check After three races completed in a stiff Northerly breeze, Jim Wilson's 'Oleander' leads the standings at the first event of the 2016-17 Melges 20 Miami Winter Series. Posted on 10 Dec 2016 Monaco a Winter One-Design base
4th Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series continues For the first time in the Principality, four classes will be sharing the race area for the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series this weekend, 9-11 December. Posted on 8 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies County Cooler for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 5&6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Feb Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 4) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 12 Feb Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 12 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy