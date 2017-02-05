Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 ZKG
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Trident Dry Launching Trousers
Trident Dry Launching Trousers
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

7th Superyacht Challenge Antigua - Day 1

by Louay Habib on 4 Feb 2-5 February 2017

With solid trade winds piping up to twenty knots and a three metre sea state, the south coast of Antigua delivered a memorable day of racing, for the first day of the Superyacht Challenge Antigua. The race committee set a course of just over 20 miles, taking in all angles of sail. Starting at three minute intervals, each of the magnificent superyachts set off in pursuit of a top performance. The first day of racing saw epic duels across the race course. Topping out at 20 knots of boat speed, the 112 Baltic Nilaya was the winner of the Corsairs Class and 112ft Sparkman Stephens Kawil was victorious in the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers

Oyster 82, Zig Zag was the first to start and showed tactical acumen on the first beat, tacking early to the right to avoid the faster chasing pack. The 90ft classic sloop Acadia, took the right hand side and with starboard advantage just crossed the fleet to make the top mark in pole position, and in clear air, extended on the fleet. The 112ft Sparkman Stephens sloop Kawil rounded in second place. Locked into a battle with Acadia, on a tight reach, Kawil's water line length played, as they took the dominate windward side, out of the wind shadow of the chasing pack. However, Acadia held their lane well, to pass the deep water mark Timoneer, in unison with Kawil, but by the time the leaders made the bottom mark at Curtains, Kawil has taken a small lead. For the beat to finish, Kawil covered Acadia from the front to take the gun after two and a half hours of exhilarating close racing. After ORCsy time correction, Kawil was the winner from Acadia with Zig Zag taking third.

Kawil has just finished a two year round the world cruise, the yacht's owner, nicknamed Spook due to his Halloween birthday, was a happy man after winning the Buccaneers Class in Race 1. "Kawil has taken us to some fantastic places and this regatta is a great way to celebrate the end of the adventure. I love Antigua, the scenery and the friendliness of the island is great and personally for my wife and I, this is where it all started with Kawil, so Antigua will always be a special place. The race crew has only been put together this week, so we are delighted to win today, once you go racing, that is the only real goal."

2017 Superyacht Challenge Antigua day 1 - photo © Cory Silken / www.corysilken.com
2017 Superyacht Challenge Antigua day 1 - photo © Cory Silken / www.corysilken.com

Corsairs

The 112ft Baltic Nilaya was last to go in the staggered start but finished ahead of the entire fleet to win the first race in the Corsairs class. Last year's class winner Nilaya, had a battle royal with the impressive 105ft sloop Danneskjold making their debut at the Superyacht Challenge Antigua. Danneskjold held off Nilaya for the first four legs, including a text book gybe inshore, which resulted in the two yachts coming into the deep water mark at Timoneer on opposing gybes at a frightening closing speed. After Timoneer, Nilaya put on the afterburners, scorching towards Curtains at high speed, topping out at 20 knots in a full on foam up to take the class lead. The glorious 151ft ketch Elfje showed an amazing turn of speed in the deep, blasting through the Caribbean surf at 17 knots. Nilaya hit the front in the second part of the race and in clear air eventually took the gun and the race win by an impressive margin.

"Starting last, you have to pass through the whole fleet, that's the name of the game." commented Nilaya's tactician, Bouwe Bekking. "The owner drives the whole way and he is an excellent helmsman and a lot of the team has been together for many years. The Superyacht Challenge is a great event, excellent racing and a lot of fun."

The 182ft twin masted schooner Adela was first away in the Corsairs and enjoyed an epic battle with the 112ft sloop Spiip. The two powerful yachts enjoyed a fantastic match race, literally side by side for over two hours. Within sight of the finish, Spiip used their agility to stay in shore, whilst the schooner Adela went for the option of less tacks offshore. Spiip won the duel, crossing the line before their rival and ahead after ORCsy time correction by less than 5 minutes.

Nilaya was the winner in Race 1 for the Corsairs Class, Spiip was the runner up ahead of Danneskjold. Adela was fourth, missing the podium by less than a minute after time correction.

The Superyacht Challenge Antigua is a celebration of yachting pleasures and the social scene is as much a part of the event as the racing. The famous Cook Off took place at the Superyacht Dock Beach in Nelson's Dockyard. Chefs from each competing yacht are given a traditional coal pot to cook a dish, and a bare table to decorate and adorn with gourmet food. The lucky recipients of this feast are the sailors and to encourage their culinary masterminds, fancy dress is not optional!

For more information visit www.superyachtchallengeantigua.com or see the Full Results.

2017 Superyacht Challenge Antigua day 1 - photo © Claire Matches / www.clairematches.com
2017 Superyacht Challenge Antigua day 1 - photo © Claire Matches / www.clairematches.com

Related Articles

World Heritage Site to host Antigua Classics
The 2017 list of entrants is growing long As a special celebration for 2017, Antigua Yacht Club is proud to partner with the National Parks Authority to host the 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta in Nelson's Dockyard, recently designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Posted today at 7:09 am A warm welcome awaits in Bermuda
In the Antigua Bermuda Race 2017 A fantastic welcome is awaiting the magnificent fleet taking part in the inaugural Antigua Bermuda Race. As host for the 35th America's Cup, Bermuda will be buzzing with excitement. Posted on 3 Feb Dates announced for 2nd Hamble Classics Regatta
Metre classes, old gaffers, dayboats and more Building on the resounding success of last year's inaugural regatta that attracted 65 entries, the 2017 Hamble Classics is set to welcome all styles of classic yachts. Posted on 2 Feb Triple Crown Big Boat Event announced
For Cowes Week 2017 Cowes Week Ltd, organisers of the world's best-known sailing regatta, are excited to announce the introduction of a new big boat race series, the Cowes Week Triple Crown. Posted on 1 Feb Golden Edition of Antigua Sailing Week
Celebrating its 50th edition This year, Antigua Sailing Week is celebrating its 50th edition. Everybody wants to come to the party and it is not too late to take up the invitation. Eighty-four yachts have already entered and many more are expected to enjoy the memorable occasion. Posted on 28 Jan Magnificent Eleven
For 7th Superyacht Challenge Antigua The 7th edition of the Superyacht Challenge Antigua has attracted a magnificent fleet of Superyachts, to take part in daily pursuit races along the stunning south coast of Antigua. 11 yachts have entered ranging from 82ft to 212ft. Posted on 25 Jan Mount Gay Round Barbados Race Series
Glitzy prizegiving at the Beach House closes event Hundreds of competitors, guests and local dignitaries were treated to a sumptuous banquet at the glitzy Beach House, St James last night to mark the conclusion of the 81st Mount Gay Round Barbados Race Series 2017. Posted on 23 Jan The World Sailing Show - February 2017
Coville's new world record, Youth Worlds & Sydney Hobart It has been described as the greatest sailing achievement in a decade. Some say ever. But all acknowledge that French solo maestro Thomas Coville's new world record for a non-stop circumnavigation is exceptional. Posted on 23 Jan Foiling Moth takes line honours
In the Mount Gay Round Barbados Race Andy Budgen sailing his Mach 2 foiling International Moth Nano Project completed the 60nm Mount Gay Round Barbados Race at a record pace of 4 hours, 23 minutes, 18 seconds, to established the Absolute Foiling Monohull record. Posted on 22 Jan Countdown to Mount Gay Round Barbados Race
Signature 60nm sprint around Barbados Following on from the hugely successful Coastal Series over the last three days, competitors at the Mount Gay Round Barbados Regatta are enjoying a well-earned rest in preparation for tomorrow's big race. Posted on 21 Jan

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies County Cooler for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 5&6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Feb Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 4) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 12 Feb Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 12 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy