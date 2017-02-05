Please select your home edition
2016-17 Melges 20 Miami Winter Series Event 2 - Day 1

by International Melges 20 Class Association on 4 Feb 3-5 February 2017
Selfie competition on windless opening day of Melges 20 Miami Winter Series Event 2 © IM20CA

Opening day at the 2017 Melges 20 Miami Winter Regatta, Event No. 2 on the Miami Winter Series circuit came to a quick close with not enough breeze ideal for racing, so the super-charged fleet representing five nations will try again tomorrow.

The day commenced with an initial on-shore postponement. Around 2 o'clock, PRO Blake Middleton and his Coconut Grove Sailing Club Race Management team headed out to the course in hopes that the breeze might fill in, and if and when they would be ready to go. Unfortunately, the breeze never got above Class minimum, so racing was called off for the day.

The start time for Day Two, Saturday, February 4, 2017 has been moved up in hopes of getting in some racing.

Despite the lack of breeze, teams have been busy practicing their Melges 20 selfie skills. Visit the Melges 20 Winter Regatta Selfie Contest Facebook Album to check them all out. Be sure to 'like' the one you think is the best. This is counted as a vote and a sweet prize will be awarded to the photo with the most likes!

Stay tuned to the Facebook Page for live coverage and colourful moments from beautiful Miami. Racing continues on Saturday, February 4 and completes on Sunday, February 5th.

Event website: www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=2961

