Official RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show mobile app available to download

by Susie Nation-Grainger, RYA on 4 Feb 4-5 March 2017
Official RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show mobile app available to download © yachtsandyachting.com

One month to go!

The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is returning to Alexandra Palace, London, over the weekend of 4-5 March and you can now download the free official show app, available on all Android, Kindle and iOS devices.

From the interactive floor plan to the full list of talks and coaching sessions, the app provides everything you need to plan your visit to the show so you won't miss a thing!

Find out what's on from the 150 exhibitors filling the halls using twelve simple categories, making it easier than ever to navigate your way around the show. These categories cover boat retailers, books, classes, clothing, clubs and training, holidays, insurance, retail, RIBs & engines, rigs, sails & covers and trailers.

You can also use the app to purchase your tickets, plan your journey and keep up to the date with the latest show news and information.

Director of RYA Sport Development Alistair Dickson said: "In partnership with YachtsandYachting.com we're delighted to be able to present an even better app for the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this year. With so much to see and do at one event visitors will now be able to make the most of their day with all the information they need at their fingertips."

We recommend visitors download the official RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show app before the show. Download the app for free with this link, by using the QR Code below, or by searching for 'Dinghy Show' in the App store, Google Play or Amazon app store.

Beat the queues and get your tickets

Advance tickets are available at a special discount rate of £10.00 for RYA members and £12.50 for non-members. RYA affiliated clubs can also take advantage of a special ticket price of £10 when booking ten tickets or more. Don't forget two children go free with each paying adult as well.

To find out what's in store at this years' show and to buy your tickets visit www.dinghyshow.org.uk or by calling the ticket hotline on 0844 858 9069

Keep up to date with all the latest RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show news and information by visiting the website or following us on Facebook www.facebook.com/RYAdinghyshow and Twitter #dinghyshow

Official RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show mobile app available to download - photo © yachtsandyachting.com
Official RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show mobile app available to download - photo © yachtsandyachting.com

