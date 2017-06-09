Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats 2014
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rooster Split Toe Boot
Rooster Split Toe Boot
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Marion Bermuda Race focuses on Youth and Safety

by Talbot Wilson today at 12:25 pm 9 June 2017
'Swift' the US Naval Academy 44 (NA11) took home a treasure trove of prizes from the 2015 Marion Bermuda Race © Talbot Wilson

In 2015, the Marion Bermuda Race was the first category 1 offshore race to offer a class for youth sailors creating the Offshore Youth Challenge Trophy. This new class enabled young adult sailors to experience the challenge of sailing a serious offshore race accompanied by adult mentors. On June 9, we'll be racing for the 2nd biennial Offshore Youth Challenge Trophy.

To qualify as an Offshore Youth Challenge boat, the crew must have at least four youth sailors between 16 and 23 years of age and have aboard at least one mentor. Five youth class boats participated in the 2015 race. 'Swift' from the U.S. Naval Academy won the inaugural prize.

The Marion Bermuda Race is a 501(c)(3) organization and among other educational efforts, supports Youth Sailing programs. Children represent the future of sailing and the Marion Bermuda Race hopes to encourage their stewardship of, participation in and love of the sport.

Sailing helps build leadership, personal responsibility, communication, problem solving and teamwork skills that will benefit and enhance the lives of our world's children for their future.

Details about the Offshore Youth Challenge Trophy are in the Notice of Race: www.marionbermuda.com

Take Safety Seriously

Whether you're new to sailing or an "old salt" Safety at Sea Seminars are for everyone. Cruisers, racers, offshore or coastal and power boaters, there is a possibility we will face the same dangers at one time or another. The Marion Bermuda Race hosts their biennial Safety at Sea Symposium and Practical Training on March 11-12 at the University of Massachusetts, Boston.

This US Sailing sanctioned Safety at Sea seminar starts day one with safety instruction from experts who have crossed oceans and dealt with a wide variety of challenging situations. A second day is offered with enhanced, hands on classes covering emergency medicine, weather, navigating the Gulf Stream and in-water life raft procedures.

For those that are participating in the Marion Bermuda or Marblehead Halifax Races, the offshore requirements mandate that at least 30% of all crew members complete a Safety at Sea course within the last five years. For additional information and registration, go to: www.marionbermuda.com

Races within the Race

Celestial Navigation — A yacht may elect to race using celestial navigation. If a yacht elects to be celestially navigated, she will receive a 3% favorable adjustment to her ORR rating. This choice must be made by May 12. See NOR Attachment D for the details of the conditions that a yacht must meet to be considered a celestially navigated yacht. In its true Corinthian spirit, the Marion Bermuda Race is the only ocean race to Bermuda that offers a celestial navigation prize.

The Family Race — A "family" yacht is one with a crew of five (5) or more with all or all-but-one being members of a single household or a single family. Persons related to a common grandparent and spouses of these will be considered "family."

The Offshore Youth Challenge — A "youth" yacht is one with at least 4 youths aboard with at least 66% of the crew qualified as youths. A youth sailor must be 16 years of age or older but not more than 23 years old by June 8, 2017. One or more adults at least 23 years old by June 8, 2017 must be onboard.

The Double-Handed, Short-Handed Competition and All-Female Crew — Yachts sailing with a crew of two (2), a crew of three or four (3 or 4) or an all-female crew may elect to compete in the double-handed, short-handed, and all-female competitions respectively.

The Team Race Prize - offered for established Yacht Clubs or Sailing Clubs which may form a team of three member yachts to compete for the Team prize. The team whose three yachts have the lowest corrected time total will be declared the winner.

Related Articles

2016/17 Club Marine Series Day 4
Busy summer brings experienced crews back After nearly two months away from the race track the Club Marine Series was continued yesterday 11 February, 2017, with 119 registrants and hosted by the Royal Brighton Yacht Club. Posted today at 7:14 am Round the Goodwin's Race on 23rd July
Ramsgate Week team busy preparing We are pleased to announce that the Round the Goodwin's race will be taking place on 23rd July. It is always a challenging race, won last year by Richard Matthews Oystercatcher XXX1 for the IRC class, in just under 3 hours. Posted on 11 Feb Sovereign's Cup 2017 Early Birds Welcome!
At Kinsale Yacht Club from 21st to 24th June Attention all Cruiser sailors! Early Bird entries for Sovereigns' Cup 2017 are closing on Friday 17th February. So please register your boat on www.sovereignscup.com. Posted on 10 Feb Big Guns for Antigua 360º Race
Second edition to take place on 17th February The second edition of the Antigua 360º Race will take place on February 17, 2017 providing a 52 mile anticlockwise circumnavigation of Antigua. Posted on 9 Feb ORC and IRC offshore racing fleets unite
For 2018 World Championship at The Hague The Offshore World Championship 2018 will take place in the Hague, specifically from the port of Scheveningen, in July 2018. An innovative solution will be used for the first time to unite the two largest offshore racing fleets. Posted on 9 Feb Classics in the RORC Caribbean 600
At least 12 classic-designed yachts taking part The RORC Caribbean 600 attracts the world's fastest racing yachts, magnificent superyachts and corinthian production cruisers. Gathered in Antigua for the start of the 600-mile blast around 11 Caribbean islands, the fleet is a phenomenal sight. Posted on 7 Feb A warm welcome awaits in Bermuda
In the Antigua Bermuda Race 2017 A fantastic welcome is awaiting the magnificent fleet taking part in the inaugural Antigua Bermuda Race. As host for the 35th America's Cup, Bermuda will be buzzing with excitement. Posted on 3 Feb Triple Crown Big Boat Event announced
For Cowes Week 2017 Cowes Week Ltd, organisers of the world's best-known sailing regatta, are excited to announce the introduction of a new big boat race series, the Cowes Week Triple Crown. Posted on 1 Feb Nic Douglass wrap-up video
Of the Festival of Sails 2017 From the village, to the race course with everything from cruising cats to Sports Boats, and on the final day sailing myself on a Waszp as part of Discover Sailing Day, the Festival of Sails presented by Rex Gorell Land Rover was an incredible event! Posted on 31 Jan New partnership and record entries
For the RORC Caribbean 600 The Royal Ocean Racing Club has partnered with Rolex SA, adding the RORC Caribbean 600 to the leading Swiss watchmaker's prestigious roster of yachting events around the world. Posted on 29 Jan

Upcoming Events

Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy