UNESCO World Heritage Site to host 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta

by Ginny Field today at 7:09 am 19-25 April 2017
Classic yachts at Nelson's Dockyard, Antigua © Ted Martin

30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta to be hosted in UNESCO World Heritage Site, Nelson's Dockyard

As a special celebration for 2017, Antigua Yacht Club is proud to partner with the National Parks Authority to host the 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta in Nelson's Dockyard, recently designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The exquisitely restored 18th century Dockyard is the perfect stage for this world-class sailing event- the first in the series of the annual Panerai Classic Yacht Challenge. ACYR runs April 19th-25th.

The 2017 list of entrants is growing long. Last year's overall winner, the 46' Kettenburg sloop Janley is returning to defend her title along with Columbia, the 141' replica of the 1923 Gloucester Fishing Schooner. Samara T, a 43' gaff cutter is sailing 1700 miles from Canada; Faiaoahe, a 66' Spirit of tradition boat, recently crossed the Atlantic; and Stiletto, a 33' Kim Holman sloop, will arrive by ship from the US. Herreshoff designs causing a stir include the 137' gaff-rigged schooner Mariette of 1915; the 136' schooner Elena of London and the venerable 1926 built Mary Rose.

Numerous beauties debuting include Spirit of Bermuda, a 112' three masted schooner, the 115' schooner Eros and the 46' yawl Musketeer of Stutton.

Shoreside activities, enhanced for this momentous year, kick off with a dockside marina mingle. The schedule features numerous stage performances, the Concours d'Elégance, Owner's Party and popular Gig Racing and Cream Tea Party. Highlighting the week is the Vintage Ball, an evening of costumes and fine dining set amidst the extraordinary ambience of the Copper and Lumber Store Hotel.

The regatta owes it's success to generous sponsors, enthusiastic sailors, teams of volunteers and one man who gave it his heart and soul. Kenny Coombs was at the helm for 25 years until his untimely death in 2013. It is fitting that for the 30th regatta, his wife, Jane Coombs, is co-chair along with traditional yacht enthusiast, Alexis Andrew.

The 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta will be a once in a lifetime celebration.

Discounted entry fees apply through February 28th.

www.antiguaclassics.com

