Blithfield Barrel Series final round - Preview

The slower fleet during Blithfield Barrel Round 3 © Don Stokes The slower fleet during Blithfield Barrel Round 3 © Don Stokes

by Chris Martin today at 2:18 pm

The last round of the Blithfield Barrel takes place on Sunday 12th February. Hopefully by then the storms will have abated but not to the extent that we have no wind!

The contest is still quite open, Christian Birrell and Tom Pygall will be looking to hold onto their slender lead, and for this round we are being joined in force by the RS Aero fleet who are using the events part of their winter series - the more the merrier!

Races are at the usual times, 12:00 and 14:00 with food available between races. The bar will be open after sailing for the prizegiving, sponsored this week by HD Sails and Freedom brewery with items from previous sponsors also up for grabs.

For directions, further details and current standings please see the club website www.blithfield.org.uk