Meet Helena Lucas, one of our RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show comperes. Here’s how she fell in love with sailing.

Official RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show App available

See why you'd want to download it The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is returning to Alexandra Palace, London, over the weekend of 04-05 March and you can now download the free official show app, available on all Android, Kindle and iOS devices.

Record breakers on Bossoms Boatyard stand

At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 Throughout the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show (4-5 March, Alexandra Palace, London) pay a visit to Bossoms Boatyard who will be welcoming special guests Phil Slade and Mark Belamarich MBE and their record-breaking Bosun dinghy "SIXTEEN" to the stand (C7).

Join us at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017

Full schedule announced! Held at Alexandra Palace London, on the weekend of 4-5 March, there's no better place to prepare for the season ahead and celebrate the sport with fellow sailors, friends and the industry.

Megan Pascoe joins Team Allen

Reigning 2.4m World and European Champion One of British Sailing's top Paralympic sailors and reigning 2.4m World and European Champion, Megan Pascoe has joined Team Allen and will compete in the 2017 Championships using the UK manufacturer's performance sailing hardware.

Kiel to host Para World Sailing Championships

During the world-renowned Kiel Week Kiel, Germany has been selected by World Sailing to host the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships from 20-25 June during the world-renowned Kiel Week 2017.

Paralympic Team of the Year

For Australian Sailing Team at Australian Paralympic Awards The Australian Sailing Team were named the APC's Paralympic Team of the Year on Thursday night at the annual Australian Paralympic Awards held in Sydney.

Have you got your ticket yet?

For the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 Buy discounted members tickets and WIN £100 to spend with Gill. The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 in association with Yachts and Yachting, is the perfect way to kick start your sailing season.

U.S. Disabled Sailing Championship

Paralympian Smith wins at Clearwater, Florida Dee Smith (Annapolis, Md.) captured the 2016 U.S. Disabled Sailing Championship today in Clearwater, Fla. following three days of racing at this US Sailing National Championship, hosted by Clearwater Community Sailing Center.

Olympians launch 2016 Sailing World Cup Final

Less than three weeks to go With less than 3 weeks until Australia's largest Olympic and Invited class regatta hits the waters of Port Phillip Bay, the event organisers are excited with the participation from international and national sailors.