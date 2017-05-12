Please select your home edition
Antigua Bermuda Race 2017: A warm welcome awaits in Bermuda

by Louay Habib on 3 Feb 12 May 2017
Royal Bermuda Yacht Club ready for the Antigua Bermuda Race arrivals in May © Bermuda Aerial Media

A fantastic welcome is awaiting the magnificent fleet taking part in the inaugural Antigua Bermuda Race. As host for the 35th America's Cup, Bermuda will be buzzing with excitement.

The destination for the 935-mile offshore race will be one of the oldest yacht clubs in North America, the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club, established in 1844, seven years before the America's Cup. Starting from Antigua on May 12, many of those taking part will have already enjoyed the 50th edition of Antigua Sailing Week.

Goslings, the Official Rum of the America's Cup, will be sponsoring the pre-race crew party on Wednesday, May 10 and the Prize Giving on May 20th. Royal Bermuda, with many years' experience hosting the Newport Bermuda Race arrivals, will guarantee a good party.

Over 40 yachts from around the world have expressed an interest in taking part, such as Mike Slade's British Farr 100, Leopard 3, who has already registered for the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta taking place just ahead of the 35th America's Cup match. Classic yacht interest includes Eleonora, an exact replica of the 1910 schooner Westward and the 1930 Alfred Mylne classic, The Blue Peter.

Eleonora, the magnificent replica of Herreshoff's schooner, Westward was hard to beat in the 1900's - photo © Thierry Martinez / Sea&Co / onEdition
Eleonora, the magnificent replica of Herreshoff's schooner, Westward was hard to beat in the 1900's - photo © Thierry Martinez / Sea&Co / onEdition

A diverse fleet should be on the start line in Antigua, including the all-carbon, high-speed 78ft foiling multihull, APC78 Allegra, Swan 90 Freya, the British Swan 82 Stay Calm, Volvo 70 Warrior, and Sir Peter Harrison's Farr 115 ketch, Sojana. Superyachts will race under ORCsy.

"We are thankful for the support of the Bermuda Tourism Authority and Goslings in helping make this a great race and a great party," said Race Chair/Past Commodore, Les Crane who has brought his boat, Monterey from Greece to participate and witness the America's Cup racing.

Race registration is open. Grandstand seating ashore for the final days of America's Cup racing is sold out. Spectator Flags for on-the-water viewing are still available and skippers are advised to move promptly to arrange credentials for viewing the America's Cup racing after the Antigua Bermuda finish.

Yachts in the Antigua Bermuda Race will arrive in Bermuda in good time to enjoy the build-up to the competition for the oldest trophy in international sport - the America's Cup - photo © Tom Clarke
Yachts in the Antigua Bermuda Race will arrive in Bermuda in good time to enjoy the build-up to the competition for the oldest trophy in international sport - the America's Cup - photo © Tom Clarke

A limited amount of preferential berthing at the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club is available to registered entries. We would encourage yachts to register and confirm their requirements as soon as possible.

For entry, Notice of Race, and more information visit antiguabermuda.com

