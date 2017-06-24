Improved VPP and growing line-up for 2017 Superyacht Cup

Please select your home edition
Racing Rules Companion 2017-2020 by Bryan Willis
by Kate Branagh on 4 Feb 21-24 June 2017
The 32m Irelanda back to race this year at the 2017 Superyacht Cup © Claire Matches / www.clairematches.com

Last week's New Zealand Millennium Cup not only saw Tawera - 28m of pure energy - sail hard to finish first, but also marked the start of the 2017 superyacht racing season. Next event on the big-boat racing calendar is the SuperYacht Challenge Antigua, which will no doubt also make for a compelling spectacle.

Meanwhile, in Palma de Mallorca, preparations are in full swing for the 21st edition of the Superyacht Cup, the longest-running regatta of its kind in Europe. While anticipation for this year's battle of giants is growing, our entry list continues to see more and more exciting yachts sign up, like the 27m Claasen-built Kealoha. This modern classic performance sloop was the first of the Truly Classic 90 series and made a splash in the international yachting community by taking home the 2007 Superyacht Design Award in the category Best Sailing Yacht 24-40m. Another award-winning competitor which hails from the Hoek Design's drawing table is the 32m Irelanda. We're thrilled to see her back in the bay as the last time she competed was in 2010. She hit the sweet spot that year, sneaking in ahead of the 27m Ithaka to finish third in cruising class.

A third promising contestant graced with the distinctly elegant Hoek-look is the 39m Claasen-Built Atalante. She's the largest in the Truly Classic range to date and described by Andre Hoek as one of the best boats he's ever been involved with.

Pedigree yard and Silver Sponsor Claasen are renowned for their delicious balance between traditional workmanship and the most modern of technologies. The shipyard is used to building performance boats and has constructed numerous past and present Superyacht Cup participants, including 2011 winner Drumfire and the 35m Firefly, she scored second in class the following year.

Newly Improved VPP (Velocity Prediction Programme) for 2017 Racing Season The ORCsy rule, in play since 2015, has consistently received the thumbs-up from both owners and sailors alike. As part of its commitment to continue developing the system, the ORCsy committee had its team of technicians attend each of the nine 2016 events to make on-site observations and improvements to the rule. As more was learned about the processes and application, the rating has been fine-tuned for this season accordingly. Only a few of the numerous new technical improvements include: a better evaluation of separation drag for deep keel boats and a more accurate windage assessment of gaff sail pans with a lot of rig. Along with the SuperYacht Racing Association (SYRA), ORC will carry on its efforts this year to develop and update this unique boat-measurement-based rating.

Talking Trash - SYC to Take on Plastic Pollution

Did you know that, 8 million metric tons of plastic enters the ocean from land each year? We are proud to announce that we will again join the race to restore ocean health with Sailors for the Sea's Clean Regattas program. The ocean, lakes and rivers of our planet are in crisis with plastic pollution, oil spills, and marine debris threatening marine wildlife and human health. One of the ways we aim to help protect the waters we love to sail on is by offering support for race teams making the switch to reusable water bottles. A 'green team' will also be on-site ensuring recycling and rubbish are separated properly.

www.thesuperyachtcup.com

