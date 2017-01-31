Another jam-packed season ahead for the National Solo Class

by Will Loy today at 7:16 am

The 2017 calendar of events in in place, the Solos have been chosen for the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show and the National Championship sponsorship package has been agreed.

The NSCA Committee have not been sitting idle in the two months since the EOS which was sadly canned through lack of wind.

Super Series

Firstly, back in November we received confirmation from Charlie Cumbley at North Sails that they will continue to sponsor the Super Series, a national circuit taking in 10 of our major events, with those that qualify in with a chance of winning a brand new North Laminate mainsail. Previous winners of the sail, Graham Wilson and Chris Brown have both been chuffed with their prizes, maybe this year it will be you.

Andy Davis defended the North Sails Super Series title which, being part of the HD Sails team, must make him and Jimbo Hunt chuckle. Unfortunately Charlie, who had two event wins in 2016 had OK commitments... I would not be surprised to see a North rep feature this year!

We have mixed the series up a little and include the Nation's Cup (May 5-7) which looks like being another top regatta. The Dutch fleet are on the increase, led by Peeke Kortikaas and with a strong forward thinking committee. Medemblik needs no introduction and with Stena line currently offering a number of deals, booking up soon would be advised.

Noble Marine Winter Championship (25 February) Draycote Water Spring Championship (29 April) Oxford Nation's Cup (5-7 May) Medemblik, Holland Welsh Sea Championship (27-28 May) Abersoch Nigel Pusinelli Trophy (3-4 June) Hayling Island Noble Marine National Championship (9-14 July) Royal Torbay Inland Championship (9-10 September) Rutland Water Scottish Championship (23-24 September) Largo Bay EOS (14 October) Grafham Water

Midland Area Championship* (1 April) Draycote Water

Southern Area Championship* (20-21 May) Felpham Y.C

Northern Championship* (10-11 June) Burwain

Eastern Area Championship* (24 June) Leigh on Sea S.C.

Salcombe Regatta* (13-18 August) Salcombe

* Only 1 of these 5 events can be included as a Super Series qualifier

YOU NEED TO COMPETE IN 4 OF THE EVENTS TO GAIN A RAFFLE TICKET FOR THE PRIZE DRAW. EVERY EVENT YOU DO AFTER THAT EARNS YOU EXTRA TICKETS! OTHER PRIZES WILL BE UP FOR GRABS TOO.

PRIZE DRAW TO TAKE PLACE AT THE EOS.

National Solo Championship

The UK National Championship, Royal Torbay 9-14 July, is this year title sponsored by Noble Marine, our class insurer. Noble Marine can always be relied on keeping us on the water and Noble Marine's Phil Kilburn, is a regular competitor. This sponsorship deal has greatly reduced the entry fee for competitors to a very competitive £145 for six days Championship racing (£175 for entry after June 30th) with a number of functions thrown in. We are also conscious that Juniors and students in full time employment who may wish to attend have financial restraints so we have set a fee of just £50 entry.

There is a resurgence of the Solo class in Holland, a small pocket of sailors in Portugal and some UK sailors who are based abroad so the fee of £50 apply to these categories too with the intention that some will make the journey to one of the prettiest venues on the South West peninsula and make this one of the largest UK Championships in 2017.

We have a Race Day sponsorship package from Allen Brothers, Rooster, P&B, Lennon Racewear, Milanes Foils and HISC to the sum of approximately £3000 which will be dished out at the daily 'Early Bird Draw' for those who enter by June 30th. The Raceday sponsors will be highlighted in the daily video reports. We will also have the now traditional "first to the windward mark" Beer vouchers and the "where's Wally" booby prizes. Previous winners include Vince Horey for his capsize and David Greening for bending his mast in the boat park. One other high profile winner was 2016 GP World champion Shane McCarthy, BFD at the Nationals even though he did not even attend.

We look set for a great championship so get online and enter today!

Regattas

Salcombe Regatta 13-18 August and Chichester Harbour Federation Week 21-25 August are both very well established events with very healthy Solo entries. Abersoch Dinghy Week, 23-28 July, also provides a mix of racing and relaxation so if a National championship is not your thing then these regattas may suit you.

RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

Winding it back to March and we have the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show, traditionally the curtain raiser to the season. There are three Solos on the stand including a Winder FRP fitted out with Allen Brothers equipment. P&B will have their P&B/ Poulson FRP on display which is now being built by Richard Wagstaff. The John Poulson shape is very distinctive and Olly Wells will be putting it through it's paces in 2017. The third Solo on the stand is the NSCA President's boat, Supersparticus, a beautifully built Gosling FRP composite which is currently being pimped by alphaplus.uk, based in Cowes, and specialists in racing yacht refurbishment. The rig is supplied by Super Spars and utilises the M7+ and B+ boom. Having spent some time with Simon Bevan, Super Spars CEO, who explained the process of mast and boom production and the high quality of aluminium and it's tensile strength, I am looking forward to testing the gust response the increased levels of magnesium should provide.

The stand will once again be manned by some willing NSCA volunteers so please come and say hello. We may well try and flog a limited edition 2017 Event T shirt to you but you know your worth it.

Please view the short events 2017 video and visit our site, now under further development and construction, to get an idea of what a great class the Solo is.