Henri Lloyd 2016 Freedom

Henri Lloyd Sailing 2017 Preview

by Henri Lloyd today at 6:21 am 31 January 2017

Henri Lloyd strengthens marine team
With two key appointments Henri Lloyd is delighted to announce the newest member of our thriving marketing and comms team with the appointment of Andrew Wright as Global Marketing Manager. Posted on 20 Jan Henri Lloyd Winter Essentials
From tees and accessories to the perfect winter jacket From tees and accessories to the perfect winter jacket, Henri Lloyd have your winter essentials covered. Posted on 19 Jan Key Changes at Henri Lloyd
Paul Strzelecki becomes Chairman Following many years as Joint CEOs brothers Paul and Martin Strzelecki become Chairman and Chief Executive Officer respectively. Posted on 6 Jan Henri Lloyd's presence at London Boat Show
At Marine Superstore, You Boat, Marine Store and Andark Diving Marine technical brand Henri Lloyd will be retailing our marine range at the London Boat Show via our marine retailers; Marine Superstore, You Boat, Marine Store and Andark Diving where Henri Lloyd technical sales staff will be on hand to offer advice. Posted on 5 Jan Henri Lloyd Year in Review
Our Favourite Moments of 2016 Following an amazingly consistent performance since the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Worlds Series began back in 2015, we've been on the edge of our seats watching and cheering on Sir Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Henri Lloyd Sale now on - up to 40% off
Some great deals on Men's and Women's clothing Some great deals on Henri Lloyd clothing including the Byron Polo, Abberton Shirt, Trysail Half Zip Sweat and Salen Seam Tape Jacket. Posted on 26 Dec 2016 Henri Lloyd Shadow 3D Racing Range 2017
Engineered around adaptive technology New for 2017, Henri Lloyd's new race collection is engineered around adaptive technology providing flexible solutions depending on end use. Posted on 20 Dec 2016 Henri Lloyd Aqua Down Jacket
A new collection of premium active wear Henri Lloyd has used its 50 plus years of technical apparel design and development to launch a new collection of premium active wear which represents the ultimate in lifestyle sports apparel. Posted on 17 Dec 2016 Henri Lloyd Christmas Last Order Dates!
Use code XMASPOST for free delivery Don't miss Henri Lloyd's last order dates for Christmas delivery! Also take a look at some gift ideas for him and for her. Use code XMASPOST for free delivery. Posted on 13 Dec 2016 Henri Lloyd Nautical Gifts
Everything you need for the sailor you love Everything you need to treat the sailor you love. Posted on 7 Dec 2016

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Starcross YC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428 Exe Sails Starcross Steamer for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428
Starcross YC- 5 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Feb Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 4) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 12 Feb Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 12 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 5&6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Feb
