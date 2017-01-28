Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy at Northampton Sailing Club - Results

It was a day to remember for the Merlin Rockets, taking all three top places in the Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy at Northampton Sailing Club on Saturday.

Ben & Roz McGrane took the double handed win with Will Gulliver in his Phantom winning the singlehanded class.

The event is held in memory of Steve Nicholson, a young talented sailor and member of Northampton Sailing Club who sadly passed away following an asthma attack in 2000. The event is held in aid of Asthma UK on the last Saturday of January each year.

Overall Results: