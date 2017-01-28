Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy at Northampton Sailing Club - Results
28 January 2017
It was a day to remember for the Merlin Rockets, taking all three top places in the Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy at Northampton Sailing Club on Saturday.
Ben & Roz McGrane took the double handed win with Will Gulliver in his Phantom winning the singlehanded class.
The event is held in memory of Steve Nicholson, a young talented sailor and member of Northampton Sailing Club who sadly passed away following an asthma attack in 2000. The event is held in aid of Asthma UK on the last Saturday of January each year.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Boat Type
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|PY
|R1
|R2
|Pts
|Doublehanded
|1st
|Merlin Rocket
|3739
|Ben McGrane
|Roz McGrane
|Netley SC
|970
|3
|2
|5
|2nd
|Merlin Rocket
|3781
|David Winder
|Pippa Tayler
|Hollingworth Lake
|970
|5
|3
|8
|3rd
|Merlin Rocket
|3778
|Chris Gould
|Chris Kilsby
|Midland/Thames
|970
|8
|1
|9
|4th
|Fireball
|15133
|Kevin Hope
|Russell Thorne
|Notts County SC
|948
|2
|7
|9
|5th
|GP14
|13417
|Mike Senior
|Chris White
|South Staffs
|1131
|14
|4
|18
|6th
|Merlin Rocket
|3684
|Matt Biggs
|Ben Hollis
|Blithfield SC
|970
|4
|16
|20
|7th
|National 12
|3544
|Tom Stewart
|Robert Stewart
|Waldringfield SC
|1055
|6
|14
|20
|8th
|Scorpion
|2034
|Alan Krailing
|Simon Forbes
|Staunton Harold SC
|1027
|1
|23
|24
|9th
|Merlin Rocket
|3716
|Steve Leney
|Paul Keeling
|Blithfield SC
|970
|21
|5
|26
|10th
|Scorpion
|2026
|Andy McKee
|Chris Massey
|Dovestone SC/Hollingworth Lake SC
|1027
|7
|19
|26
|11th
|GP14
|14174
|Fergus Barnham
|Andy Hunter
|Northampton SC
|1131
|16
|11
|27
|12th
|Fireball
|15070
|Isaac Marsh
|Oliver Davenport
|Northampton SC
|948
|19
|9
|28
|13th
|2000
|2321
|Finlay Barnham
|Jasper Barnham
|Snettisham Beach
|1101
|10
|18
|28
|14th
|505
|9158
|Ben Iliffe
|Paddy Lewis
|Datchet SC
|880
|15
|13
|28
|15th
|GP14
|4186
|Andy Smith
|Phil Hodgkins
|Bassenthwaite SC
|1131
|22
|8
|30
|16th
|505
|9131
|Normen Byrd
|Nick Beloe
|Northampton SC
|880
|20
|12
|32
|17th
|Enterprise
|22315
|John Blundell
|Chris Blundell
|Staunton Harold SC
|1145
|23
|10
|33
|18th
|National 12
|3543
|John Meadowcroft
|Sam Brown
|Upper Thames SC
|1055
|13
|20
|33
|19th
|Flying 15
|4047
|Ian Pinnell
|Simon Childs
|Northampton SC
|1020
|12
|25
|37
|20th
|Osprey
|1329
|Roger Blake
|Jamie Blake
|Great Moor SC
|941
|35
|6
|41
|21st
|Merlin Rocket
|3730
|Paul Hollis
|TBC
|Blithfield SC
|970
|17
|24
|41
|22nd
|GP14
|14188
|John Hayes
|Poppy James
|Southport SC
|1131
|28
|17
|45
|23rd
|Merlin Rocket
|3715
|Paul Rayson
|Christian Hill
|Fishers Green SC
|970
|11
|35
|46
|24th
|GP14
|13300
|Pete Gray
|Rich Pepperdine
|Staunton Harold SC
|1131
|32
|15
|47
|25th
|Flying 15
|4013
|Chris Bowen
|Marion Bowen
|Northampton SC
|1020
|18
|31
|49
|26th
|Enterprise
|23089
|Jonathan Woodward
|Karen Alexander
|South Staffs
|1145
|29
|21
|50
|27th
|RS400
|1202
|Sam Knight
|John Knight
|Bartley SC
|956
|9
|43
|52
|28th
|Merlin Rocket
|3583
|Colin Anderson
|Sean Anderson
|Blithfield SC
|970
|26
|28
|54
|29th
|National 12
|3527
|Kevin Iles
|Andrea Downham
|Thorpe Bay YC
|1055
|34
|22
|56
|30th
|Fireball
|14950
|Chris Thorne
|Geoff Edwards
|Lyme Regis SC
|948
|24
|34
|58
|31st
|Merlin Rocket
|3673
|Caroline Croft
|Beka Jones
|Blithfield SC
|970
|31
|30
|61
|32nd
|Enterprise
|23349
|Ann Jackson
|Alan Skeens
|Burghfield SC
|1145
|36
|27
|63
|33rd
|Merlin Rocket
|3786
|David Wade
|Rachel
|Northampton SC
|970
|27
|36
|63
|34th
|Comet Trio
|433
|Adrian Padro
|
|Shutstoke SC
|1086
|33
|32
|65
|35th
|Enterprise
|23166
|Mark Ninnim
|Emma Smith
|Bassenthwaite SC
|1145
|40
|26
|66
|36th
|Merlin Rocket
|3639
|Alex Pilkington
|Rhea Burton‑Roberts
|Pilkington's
|970
|25
|42
|67
|37th
|RS200
|1071
|Sam Waller
|Matt Rhodes
|Beaver/North
|1059
|30
|38
|68
|38th
|RS200
|1112
|Nigel Pepperdine
|Diana Pepperdine
|Staunton Harold SC
|1059
|37
|37
|74
|39th
|Enterprise
|22901
|Paul Young
|Megan Ward
|Midland SC
|1145
|42
|33
|75
|40th
|Flying 15
|3765
|Chris White
|Roger Le Pla
|Northampton SC
|1020
|39
|41
|80
|41st
|RS400
|1450
|Nick Eaves
|Greg Pace
|Bartley SC
|956
|43
|40
|83
|42nd
|Scorpion
|2036
|Stephen Graham
|Charlotte Graham
|Northampton SC
|1027
|46
|39
|85
|43rd
|Merlin Rocket
|3682
|Jon Steward
|Harry Steward
|Fishers Green SC
|970
|41
|44
|85
|44th
|Enterprise
|22320
|Nick Jackson
|Rebecca Bradley
|Draycote Water
|1145
|DNC
|29
|86
|45th
|RS200
|1298
|Tom White
|Simon Clarke
|Olton Mere SC
|1059
|44
|47
|91
|46th
|Laser Bahia
|853
|Rob Dunkley
|Angie
|Hollowell SC
|1095
|45
|46
|91
|47th
|RS200
|1452
|Alistair Hodgson
|Joanna Worrall
|RYA
|1059
|49
|45
|94
|48th
|RS200
|1425
|Rory Odell
|Lewis Bowen
|Northampton SC
|1059
|38
|DNF
|95
|49th
|Comet Duo
|103
|Nigel Austin
|Emily Britton
|Cransley SC
|1178
|47
|48
|95
|50th
|Fireball
|14224
|Samuel Grimshaw
|Matt Luxton
|Tudor SC
|948
|50
|50
|100
|51st
|Mirror
|70852
|Imogen Wade
|Tom Humphrey
|Northampton SC
|1383
|52
|51
|103
|52nd
|505
|8035
|Graham Wilson
|Peter Warne
|Northampton SC
|880
|51
|52
|103
|53rd
|Tasar
|1294
|Andrew Yates
|Edward Maggs
|Olton Mere SC
|1023
|48
|DNF
|105
|54th
|Merlin Rocket
|3577
|Joe Tosh
|Jack Tosh
|Upper Thames SC
|970
|DNC
|49
|106
|55th
|Scorpion
|2033
|Steve Walker
|Jerry Hannabuss
|Pennine SC
|1027
|DNC
|DNC
|114
|55th
|Merlin Rocket
|3777
|Simon Potts
|Ally Potts
|Burghfield SC
|970
|DNC
|DNC
|114
|Singhanded
|1st
|Phantom
|1435
|Will Gulliver
|
|Northampton SC
|1005
|3
|1
|4
|2nd
|RS300
|328
|Tim Keen
|
|Sheffield Viking SC/Nefyn SC
|995
|1
|3
|4
|3rd
|Blaze
|818
|Mike Lyons
|
|Burghfield SC
|1027
|5
|2
|7
|4th
|D‑Zero
|191
|Ian Morgan
|
|Netley SC
|1033
|4
|6
|10
|5th
|RS300
|476
|Steve Sallis
|
|Hykeham SC
|995
|2
|9
|11
|6th
|RS300
|523
|Harry McVicar
|
|Draycote Water SC
|995
|11
|4
|15
|7th
|RS Aero 9
|1888
|Chris Larr
|
|Northampton SC
|1028
|7
|8
|15
|8th
|OK
|11
|Nick Craig
|
|Frensham Burghfield
|1115
|9
|10
|19
|9th
|Solo
|5491
|Michael Sims
|
|Carsington SC
|1150
|6
|16
|22
|10th
|RS300
|431
|Nick Bolland
|
|Draycote Water SC
|995
|20
|5
|25
|11th
|Solo
|5641
|Graham Vials
|
|Derwent Reservoir SC
|1150
|8
|17.5
|25.5
|12th
|RS Aero 9
|2093
|Peter Barton
|
|Lymington Town SC
|1028
|19
|7
|26
|13th
|Phantom
|1347
|Chris Bigllin
|
|Bartley SC
|1005
|14
|13
|27
|14th
|RS Aero 7
|1505
|Tim Fells
|
|Salcombe YC
|1066
|15
|15
|30
|15th
|RS Aero 9
|1676
|Anthony York
|
|Northampton SC
|1028
|16.5
|14
|30.5
|16th
|OK
|27
|Tony Woods
|
|Glossop SC
|1115
|10
|22
|32
|17th
|RS Aero 9
|1744
|Matt Thursfield
|
|Chelmarsh SC
|1028
|13
|19
|32
|18th
|D‑Zero
|211
|Mandy Sweet
|
|Grafham Water SC
|1033
|22
|11
|33
|19th
|RS Aero 9
|2152
|Ben Rolfe
|
|Burghfield SC
|1028
|21
|12
|33
|20th
|OK
|3
|Simon Cowood
|
|Rutland SC
|1115
|12
|23
|35
|21st
|D‑Zero
|217
|Thomas Southwell
|
|Netley SC
|1033
|16.5
|24
|40.5
|22nd
|Phantom
|1400
|Jim Hopton
|
|Shutstoke SC
|1005
|18
|26
|44
|23rd
|Streaker
|1829
|Veronica Falat
|
|Waveney & Oulton Broad YC
|1151
|28
|21
|49
|24th
|D‑Zero
|188
|Paul Jefferies
|
|Hunts SC
|1033
|23
|28
|51
|25th
|Optimist
|6114
|Oliver Meadowcroft
|
|Upper Thames SC
|1665
|34
|17.5
|51.5
|26th
|Streaker
|1881
|Steve Blackburn
|
|Southport SC/West Lancashire YC
|1151
|27
|27
|54
|27th
|D‑Zero
|193
|Eleanor Craig
|
|Draycote Water SC
|1033
|24.5
|30.5
|55
|28th
|Solo
|5668
|Oli Wells
|
|Northampton SC
|1150
|36
|20
|56
|29th
|Phantom
|1343
|Scott Allen
|
|TBC
|1005
|30.5
|30.5
|61
|30th
|Laser
|122676
|Andrew Everitt
|
|North Herts East Beds SC
|1115
|26
|38
|64
|31st
|Streaker
|691
|Paul Jago
|
|Attenborough
|1151
|32
|32
|64
|32nd
|OK
|2100
|John Wayling
|
|Northampton SC
|1115
|24.5
|40
|64.5
|33rd
|Phantom
|1390
|Richard Sims
|
|Carsington SC
|1005
|40
|25
|65
|34th
|Solo
|5481
|Ian Rhodes
|
|Northampton SC
|1150
|38
|29
|67
|35th
|RS Aero 9
|2157
|Nigel Rolfe
|
|Burghfield SC
|1028
|33
|36
|69
|36th
|Solo
|5143
|Alex Walton
|
|Chase SC
|1150
|37
|35
|72
|37th
|Laser Radial
|133331
|Karen Larr
|
|Northampton SC
|1145
|35
|37
|72
|38th
|D‑Zero
|190
|Robert Campbell
|
|Cransley SC
|1033
|30.5
|42
|72.5
|39th
|RS Aero 7
|1745
|John Hobson
|
|Notts County SC
|1066
|42.5
|34
|76.5
|40th
|Laser Radial
|189474
|Zoe Bowen
|
|Northampton SC
|1145
|39
|41
|80
|41st
|D‑Zero
|1
|Kerry Morgan
|
|Netley SC
|1033
|41
|43
|84
|42nd
|RS Aero 9
|2162
|Peter Chaplin
|
|Burghfield SC
|1028
|29
|DNF
|90
|43rd
|RS Aero 7
|1792
|Andy Hill
|
|Hayling Island SC
|1066
|51
|39
|90
|44th
|Topper
|45653
|Abigail Larr
|
|Northampton SC
|1341
|46
|44
|90
|45th
|Solo
|5463
|David Pickering
|
|Chase SC
|1150
|DNF
|33
|94
|46th
|D‑Zero
|181
|Gordon Stewart
|
|North Herts East Beds SC
|1033
|45
|49
|94
|47th
|RS Aero 7
|2001
|Savelli Francesco
|
|C.V.S. Fano
|1066
|48
|46
|94
|48th
|Streaker
|1519
|Angus Beyts
|
|Newburgh SC
|1151
|50
|45
|95
|49th
|RS Aero 7
|2184
|Martin Hewitt
|
|Nottingham SC
|1066
|47
|48
|95
|50th
|RS Aero 7
|1211
|Nick Eales
|
|Lymington Town SC
|1066
|49
|47
|96
|51st
|Solo
|5064
|Mike Davenport
|
|Redesmere SC
|1150
|52
|50
|102
|52nd
|Laser
|211320
|Simon Wigmore
|
|Grafham Water SC
|1115
|42.5
|DNC
|103.5
|53rd
|Phantom
|1433
|Peter Shuttleworth
|
|Northampton SC
|1005
|44
|DNC
|105
|54th
|D‑Zero
|119
|Will Deutsch
|
|Hunts SC
|1033
|54
|51
|105
|55th
|Topper
|27394
|Sam Byrd
|
|Northampton SC
|1341
|53
|52
|105
|56th
|Solo
|4808
|Adrian Padro
|
|Shutstoke SC
|1150
|DNC
|DNC
|122
|56th
|Streaker
|1845
|Alex Butler
|
|Hayling Island SC
|1151
|DNC
|DNC
|122
|56th
|D‑One
|112
|Paul Lester
|
|Chase SC
|971
|DNC
|DNC
|122
|56th
|D‑Zero
|234
|David Summerville
|
|Grafham Water SC
|1033
|DNC
|DNC
|122
|56th
|Hadron
|H1
|Vanessa Weedon‑Jones
|
|Hunts SC
|1040
|DNC
|DNC
|122