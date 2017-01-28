Please select your home edition
Marine Resources 2016
Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy at Northampton Sailing Club - Results

by Editor today at 3:45 pm 28 January 2017

It was a day to remember for the Merlin Rockets, taking all three top places in the Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy at Northampton Sailing Club on Saturday.

Ben & Roz McGrane took the double handed win with Will Gulliver in his Phantom winning the singlehanded class.

The event is held in memory of Steve Nicholson, a young talented sailor and member of Northampton Sailing Club who sadly passed away following an asthma attack in 2000. The event is held in aid of Asthma UK on the last Saturday of January each year.

Overall Results:

PosBoat TypeSail NoHelmCrewClubPYR1R2Pts
Doublehanded
1stMerlin Rocket3739Ben McGraneRoz McGraneNetley SC970325
2ndMerlin Rocket3781David WinderPippa TaylerHollingworth Lake970538
3rdMerlin Rocket3778Chris GouldChris KilsbyMidland/Thames970819
4thFireball15133Kevin HopeRussell ThorneNotts County SC948279
5thGP1413417Mike SeniorChris WhiteSouth Staffs113114418
6thMerlin Rocket3684Matt BiggsBen HollisBlithfield SC97041620
7thNational 123544Tom StewartRobert StewartWaldringfield SC105561420
8thScorpion2034Alan KrailingSimon ForbesStaunton Harold SC102712324
9thMerlin Rocket3716Steve LeneyPaul KeelingBlithfield SC97021526
10thScorpion2026Andy McKeeChris MasseyDovestone SC/Hollingworth Lake SC102771926
11thGP1414174Fergus BarnhamAndy HunterNorthampton SC1131161127
12thFireball15070Isaac MarshOliver DavenportNorthampton SC94819928
13th20002321Finlay BarnhamJasper BarnhamSnettisham Beach1101101828
14th5059158Ben IliffePaddy LewisDatchet SC880151328
15thGP144186Andy SmithPhil HodgkinsBassenthwaite SC113122830
16th5059131Normen ByrdNick BeloeNorthampton SC880201232
17thEnterprise22315John BlundellChris BlundellStaunton Harold SC1145231033
18thNational 123543John MeadowcroftSam BrownUpper Thames SC1055132033
19thFlying 154047Ian PinnellSimon ChildsNorthampton SC1020122537
20thOsprey1329Roger BlakeJamie BlakeGreat Moor SC94135641
21stMerlin Rocket3730Paul HollisTBCBlithfield SC970172441
22ndGP1414188John HayesPoppy JamesSouthport SC1131281745
23rdMerlin Rocket3715Paul RaysonChristian HillFishers Green SC970113546
24thGP1413300Pete GrayRich PepperdineStaunton Harold SC1131321547
25thFlying 154013Chris BowenMarion BowenNorthampton SC1020183149
26thEnterprise23089Jonathan WoodwardKaren AlexanderSouth Staffs1145292150
27thRS4001202Sam KnightJohn KnightBartley SC95694352
28thMerlin Rocket3583Colin AndersonSean AndersonBlithfield SC970262854
29thNational 123527Kevin IlesAndrea DownhamThorpe Bay YC1055342256
30thFireball14950Chris ThorneGeoff EdwardsLyme Regis SC948243458
31stMerlin Rocket3673Caroline CroftBeka JonesBlithfield SC970313061
32ndEnterprise23349Ann JacksonAlan SkeensBurghfield SC1145362763
33rdMerlin Rocket3786David WadeRachelNorthampton SC970273663
34thComet Trio433Adrian Padro Shutstoke SC1086333265
35thEnterprise23166Mark NinnimEmma SmithBassenthwaite SC1145402666
36thMerlin Rocket3639Alex PilkingtonRhea Burton‑RobertsPilkington's970254267
37thRS2001071Sam WallerMatt RhodesBeaver/North1059303868
38thRS2001112Nigel PepperdineDiana PepperdineStaunton Harold SC1059373774
39thEnterprise22901Paul YoungMegan WardMidland SC1145423375
40thFlying 153765Chris WhiteRoger Le PlaNorthampton SC1020394180
41stRS4001450Nick EavesGreg PaceBartley SC956434083
42ndScorpion2036Stephen GrahamCharlotte GrahamNorthampton SC1027463985
43rdMerlin Rocket3682Jon StewardHarry StewardFishers Green SC970414485
44thEnterprise22320Nick JacksonRebecca BradleyDraycote Water1145DNC2986
45thRS2001298Tom WhiteSimon ClarkeOlton Mere SC1059444791
46thLaser Bahia853Rob DunkleyAngieHollowell SC1095454691
47thRS2001452Alistair HodgsonJoanna WorrallRYA1059494594
48thRS2001425Rory OdellLewis BowenNorthampton SC105938DNF95
49thComet Duo103Nigel AustinEmily BrittonCransley SC1178474895
50thFireball14224Samuel GrimshawMatt LuxtonTudor SC9485050100
51stMirror70852Imogen WadeTom HumphreyNorthampton SC13835251103
52nd5058035Graham WilsonPeter WarneNorthampton SC8805152103
53rdTasar1294Andrew YatesEdward MaggsOlton Mere SC102348DNF105
54thMerlin Rocket3577Joe ToshJack ToshUpper Thames SC970DNC49106
55thScorpion2033Steve WalkerJerry HannabussPennine SC1027DNCDNC114
55thMerlin Rocket3777Simon PottsAlly PottsBurghfield SC970DNCDNC114
Singhanded
1stPhantom1435Will Gulliver Northampton SC1005314
2ndRS300328Tim Keen Sheffield Viking SC/Nefyn SC995134
3rdBlaze818Mike Lyons Burghfield SC1027527
4thD‑Zero191Ian Morgan Netley SC10334610
5thRS300476Steve Sallis Hykeham SC9952911
6thRS300523Harry McVicar Draycote Water SC99511415
7thRS Aero 91888Chris Larr Northampton SC10287815
8thOK11Nick Craig Frensham Burghfield111591019
9thSolo5491Michael Sims Carsington SC115061622
10thRS300431Nick Bolland Draycote Water SC99520525
11thSolo5641Graham Vials Derwent Reservoir SC1150817.525.5
12thRS Aero 92093Peter Barton Lymington Town SC102819726
13thPhantom1347Chris Bigllin Bartley SC1005141327
14thRS Aero 71505Tim Fells Salcombe YC1066151530
15thRS Aero 91676Anthony York Northampton SC102816.51430.5
16thOK27Tony Woods Glossop SC1115102232
17thRS Aero 91744Matt Thursfield Chelmarsh SC1028131932
18thD‑Zero211Mandy Sweet Grafham Water SC1033221133
19thRS Aero 92152Ben Rolfe Burghfield SC1028211233
20thOK3Simon Cowood Rutland SC1115122335
21stD‑Zero217Thomas Southwell Netley SC103316.52440.5
22ndPhantom1400Jim Hopton Shutstoke SC1005182644
23rdStreaker1829Veronica Falat Waveney & Oulton Broad YC1151282149
24thD‑Zero188Paul Jefferies Hunts SC1033232851
25thOptimist6114Oliver Meadowcroft Upper Thames SC16653417.551.5
26thStreaker1881Steve Blackburn Southport SC/West Lancashire YC1151272754
27thD‑Zero193Eleanor Craig Draycote Water SC103324.530.555
28thSolo5668Oli Wells Northampton SC1150362056
29thPhantom1343Scott Allen TBC100530.530.561
30thLaser122676Andrew Everitt North Herts East Beds SC1115263864
31stStreaker691Paul Jago Attenborough1151323264
32ndOK2100John Wayling Northampton SC111524.54064.5
33rdPhantom1390Richard Sims Carsington SC1005402565
34thSolo5481Ian Rhodes Northampton SC1150382967
35thRS Aero 92157Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC1028333669
36thSolo5143Alex Walton Chase SC1150373572
37thLaser Radial133331Karen Larr Northampton SC1145353772
38thD‑Zero190Robert Campbell Cransley SC103330.54272.5
39thRS Aero 71745John Hobson Notts County SC106642.53476.5
40thLaser Radial189474Zoe Bowen Northampton SC1145394180
41stD‑Zero1Kerry Morgan Netley SC1033414384
42ndRS Aero 92162Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC102829DNF90
43rdRS Aero 71792Andy Hill Hayling Island SC1066513990
44thTopper45653Abigail Larr Northampton SC1341464490
45thSolo5463David Pickering Chase SC1150DNF3394
46thD‑Zero181Gordon Stewart North Herts East Beds SC1033454994
47thRS Aero 72001Savelli Francesco C.V.S. Fano1066484694
48thStreaker1519Angus Beyts Newburgh SC1151504595
49thRS Aero 72184Martin Hewitt Nottingham SC1066474895
50thRS Aero 71211Nick Eales Lymington Town SC1066494796
51stSolo5064Mike Davenport Redesmere SC11505250102
52ndLaser211320Simon Wigmore Grafham Water SC111542.5DNC103.5
53rdPhantom1433Peter Shuttleworth Northampton SC100544DNC105
54thD‑Zero119Will Deutsch Hunts SC10335451105
55thTopper27394Sam Byrd Northampton SC13415352105
56thSolo4808Adrian Padro Shutstoke SC1150DNCDNC122
56thStreaker1845Alex Butler Hayling Island SC1151DNCDNC122
56thD‑One112Paul Lester Chase SC971DNCDNC122
56thD‑Zero234David Summerville Grafham Water SC1033DNCDNC122
56thHadronH1Vanessa Weedon‑Jones Hunts SC1040DNCDNC122

