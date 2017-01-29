RC Laser Spring Series at Fleetwood Model Yacht Club - Day 2

by Tony Wilson today at 11:04 am

A frosty start to the day with an average temperature of 6 degrees and a light-ish Southerly breeze from the roadside of our borrowed lake for this Sunday's RC Laser racing was the day's forecast.

Derek had dropped off his boat early doors and promised to be back just after lunch, this making up 8 skippers in total for the day.

The course was set from the jetty end of the lake using this as the start line along with the first buoy. Beat up to no.11, along down to the wing mark, and return to the start, all taken to port twice and then finishing a bit further up the course.

Six races were completed before lunch, although Tony and Garry weren't doing too well. Garry had to replace his rudder servo straight after the first race. Tony seemed to be having Orange receiver problems again, so he thought.

Lunch was had, and the wind had slowly swung round from a South Westerly to South East but by now filled the whole lake. Where as the morning races had only had the use of A rigs, now 3 guys had B rigs attached. You could hardly tell any difference though to which was the better choice.

Tony although had tried 2 separate Orange receivers in the morning along with 2 totally different Transmitters, and 3 battery packs had now given in and gone on to his trust worthy Jeti module and receiver system. Surely this has now got to be right. After what looked like he'd done 10 penalty turns on just one race he finally gave up only to find it was a corroded wire on the rudder servo lead all along that was causing his intermittent problem.

Derek had a string of fist places in his afternoon presence, but would it be enough to catch John Plant who had been leading by the midway counting?

The forecast rain for 3 o'clock had actually held off until later on, so we were fortunate to complete a good day's sailing in the dry with 12 races.

Day 2 Results:

1 John Plant

2 Jim Lydon

3 Trevor Bell

The next racing in the series in in a fortnight. Next Saturday has the second round for 2017 Dragon Force Df65 racing at 12:00 noon followed by the DF95's at 14:30.