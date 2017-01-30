Marconi Sailing Club presents £13,000 cheque to The Cirdan Trust

Leoni Back (Cirdan Trust) receives the cheque from Marconi Commodore Michaela Glynn © Chris Kirby

by Chris Kirby today at 10:11 am

Club's donation keeps wind in the sails of local charity

After another successful race held in July 2016, Marconi Sailing Club recently presented a local charity with a cheque for over £13,000. The Cirdan Trust, based on Bradwell-On-Sea has long been a beneficiary of Marconi's fundraising efforts and money raised from the club hosting the annual East Coast Pier's Race.

This year, the race which starts from the club's base in Steeple and sees competitors race out of the Blackwater Estuary up to Walton On The Naze saw 65 entrants take part.

Leoni Back from The Cirdan Trust was on hand to receive the cheque from Marconi's Commodore Michaela Glynn which the charity has promised to put towards essential repairs to their fleet which will enable their boats to carry on providing life changing sailing experiences for young children.

Marconi are hoping for another record year of entrants and fundraising as they celebrate the 30th East Coast Piers Race due to take place on 2nd July.