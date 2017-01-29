Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 Jan 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
230mm Sail Numbers
230mm Sail Numbers
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

8th Vendée Globe - Day 85: Destremau closes the door on the Big South

by Andi Robertson today at 8:27 pm 29 January 2017

Sébastien Destremau rounded Cape Horn at 1336hrs UTC this Sunday afternoon the final Vendée Globe skipper to exit the Big South and turn safely north into the Atlantic.

The French skipper, who pit-stopped into Tasmania to check and repair the rig of his TechnoFirst FaceOcean, may have rounded in 18th place 37 days after the race winner Armel Le Cléac'h and four days and 16 hours after his closest rival, the Dutch solo skipper Pieter Heerema (No Way Back), said today he could scarcely believe what he has achieved so far on his 1998 launched Finot design which first completed the 2000-1 Vendée Globe course as Josh Hall's Gartmore.

Until he sailed his IMOCA home from South Africa in August 2015 Destremau had confined his racing experience to grand prix offshore and inshore sailing, commenting today:

"This type of sailing is not what I have done. Cape Horn has never been a goal of mine. It is something big boys do and I am not one of them. I can't believe I am within 50 miles of Cape Horn this morning. It is very hard to take in. I have sailed this boat from Les Sables d'Olonne and now that seems bizarre. Pinch me I'm dreaming. I am so happy. I am so happy to have done this. We will start the long climb back to Les Sables d'Olonne. It is special for the whole team and for my family, they are all watching and sending messages. I know they are all taking huge pride."

Eric Bellion (CommeUnseulHomme) crossed the Equator in ninth place at 2343hrs UTC last night and looked set for a relatively straightforward passage through the Doldrums. He is looking to live every one of his last days on the race course to its fullest as he remains sure that his Vendée Globe is a once in a lifetime experience.

"Now there is the smell of the paddock, of home. When I passed over the line last night it was a bit bittersweet, I had mixed feelings, but here we are coming home. But this I will never do this again. I want to enjoy the last 15 days to the maximum." Said Bellion today.

Louis Burton is expected to be the next Vendée Globe skipper to finish into Les Sables d'Olonne, on course to arrive on Wednesday. He was making 17kts this afternoon some 80 miles north of the Azores on his Bureau Vallée.

vendeeglobe.org/en

Related Articles

Matt Johnston wins Virtual Vendée Globe
Australian Etchells sailor beats 451,000 players On his black and yellow boat, wearing the IMOCA Hugo Boss's colours, Matt Johnston, Mangina-PYR, wins the 2016-2017 Virtual Vendée Globe Edition. Posted on 27 Jan Three boats in 3 hours
Yann Eliès fifth and Jean Le Cam sixth in the Vendée Globe When Yann Eliès crossed the finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne at 1513hrs UTC on Wednesday 25th January to take fifth place, the French skipper achieved his primary goal, conquering the solo non stop round the world race. Posted on 25 Jan Jean-Pierre Dick fourth in the Vendée Globe
French skipper finishes in 80 days 1 hour 45 minutes, 45 seconds French skipper Jean-Pierre Dick crossed the finish line of the eighth Vendée Globe at 1347hrs UTC on Wednesday 25th January. The skipper of StMichel Virbac completed his solo round the world voyage in 80 days 1 hour 45 minutes and 45 seconds. Posted on 25 Jan Jérémie Beyou takes 3rd in the Vendée Globe
Maître CoQ arrives in Les Sables d'Olonne Breton skipper Jérémie Beyou crossed the finish line of the eighth edition of the Vendée Globe solo non stop around the world race at 1940hrs UTC this Monday evening 23rd January, four days, three hours, two minutes and 54 seconds after the winner. Posted on 23 Jan 8th Vendée Globe day 79
Beyou due, Thomson talks of 2020 vision Jérémie Beyou is expected to cross the finish line of the Vendée Globe solo round the world race this evening to take third place after spending three days slowed by extremely light winds, arriving in Les Sables d'Olonne from the north west. Posted on 23 Jan 8th Vendée Globe day 77
Ninety percent of the fleet now back in Atlantic As the dust settles on an historic Vendée Globe victory for French sailor Armel Le Cléac'h, the majority of the remaining skippers are now on the final 'leg' to the finish line. Posted on 21 Jan 8th Vendée Globe day 76
Le Cléac'h and Thomson revel in the glory Vendée Globe winner Armel Le Cléac'h and second-placed Alex Thomson were today basking in the glory of becoming the solo round the world race's fastest ever sailors. Posted on 20 Jan Alex Thomson finishes 2nd in the Vendée Globe
Hugo Boss arrives in Les Sables d'Olonne at dawn British sailor Alex Thomson has finished the Vendée Globe solo round the world yacht race in second-place after 74 days 19 hours 35 minutes and 15 seconds at sea. Posted on 20 Jan Armel Le Cléac'h wins the 8th Vendée Globe
Banque Populaire VIII finishes in 74 days, 3 hours, 35 minutes Le Cléac'h, 39, from Brittany, crossed the finish line of the race in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, at 1537hrs UTC after 74 days, 3 hours, 35 minutes and 46 seconds at sea on his 60ft racing yacht Banque Populaire VIII. Posted on 19 Jan Armel Le Cléac'h due to finish at 1530hrs
Vendée Globe 2016-17 leader approaches Les Sables d'Olonne Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h is expected to cross the finish line at approximately 1530hrs UTC today after 74 days at sea. Posted on 19 Jan

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Starcross YC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428 Exe Sails Starcross Steamer for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428
Starcross YC- 5 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Feb Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 4) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 12 Feb Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 12 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 5&6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy