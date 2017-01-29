Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2016 September
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Zhik Powerpads
Zhik Powerpads
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Melges 20 World League announced

by International Melges 20 Class Association today at 11:50 am 29 January 2017
Melges 20 World League © Melges 20

As sailors thirst for higher levels of competition, sportboat industry leader Melges Performance Sailboats has answered the call with an all-encompassing, worldwide racing competition - the Melges 20 World League.

With more than 100 teams expected to participate for ultimate Melges 20 supremacy, this new competition includes North American, European and Asian Divisions, culminating at the 2017 World Championship in Newport, RI on October 2-7 hosted by the New York Yacht Club.

Using point totals accumulated from racing at sanctioned events throughout the season in both overall and Corinthian standings, only time will tell which region will claim superiority, and who will be crowned the very first Melges 20 World League Champion.

With a record number of participants at the 2016 Worlds, the Melges 20 continues to assert itself as a premier one-design Class.

"The goal of the Melges World League is to unite teams around the globe and provide another layer of world-class competition for Melges sailors," said Harry Melges, CEO of Melges Performance Sailboats. "The new format organizes regattas under one single circuit with aligned scoring and management, giving boat owners confidence that they will have the best racing experience at each regatta in the Melges 20 Class."

North American Class Manager, Sam Rogers is excited about the new Melges 20 World League: "Melges 20 owners are accustomed to top-flight, competitive events and the World League represents that and more. It will be very exciting for teams to participate, especially with another prestigious title on the line. We have some big goals for the Melges 20 World League going forward."

The Melges 20 World League kicks off on February 3-5 at one of the greatest sailing destinations around the globe - Biscayne Bay for round two of the 2016/17 Miami Winter Series. Teams attending will definitely get a jump start on the standings, but as the summer heats up, the European and Asian Divisions will look to close the gap.

2017 Melges 20 World League Events Schedule:

North American Division

  • 2016/17 Miami Winter Series Event No. 2/Winter Regatta - Miami, FL (February 3-5)
  • 2016/17 Miami Winter Series Event No. 3/Melges Rocks Regatta - Miami, FL (March 3-5)
  • Sail Newport Regatta - Newport, RI (July 7-9)
  • U.S. National Championship - Newport RI (August 17-19)
  • 2017/18 Miami Winter Series Event No. 1 - Miami, FL (December 8-10)
European Division
  • European Event No. 1 - Porto Venere, Italy (April 7-9)
  • European Event No. 2 - Scarlino, Italy (May 12-14)
  • European Event No. 3 - Zadar, Croatia (June 9-11)
  • European Event No. 4/European Championship - Sibenik, Croatia (July 12-15)
  • European Event No. 5/Russian Championship - Lake Garda, Italy (September 1-3)
Asian Division
  • Nippon Cup Hayama Spring Series - Hayama, Japan (April 22-23)
  • Melges Spring Regatta - Akiya, Japan (May 20-21)
  • Melges Summer Regatta - Akiya, Japan (July 22-23)
  • Nippon Cup Hayama Autumn Series - Hayama, Japan (October 21-22)
  • Japan Melges Race Week - Zushi, Japan (November 2-7)
World League
  • 2017 World Championship - Newport, RI (October 2-7)

View the complete 2017 Melges 20 Events Schedule here.

Related Articles

4th Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series
Monegasques out in force For the three one-design classes competing in the first Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series regatta of 2017, the Monegasques were up there with the best. Posted on 15 Jan Freides crowned Melges 20 World Ranking Champion
Thielman takes North American title, Rombelli tops Europe With fifteen events completed spanning Asia, Europe and North America, the International Melges 20 Class presents a 2016 World Ranking trifecta. Posted on 27 Dec 2016 4th Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series
A grand finale for four fleets The final day of this Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series regatta was intense with the Melges 20 and J/70 fleets completing four races, while the catamarans kept up their pace with the M32s pulling off eight races against seven for the GC32s. Posted on 12 Dec 2016 Melges 20 Miami Winter Series event 1 overall
Surfs Up in South Florida - Freides wins After an unscheduled 'lay day' on Saturday due to high wind and an early afternoon of revelry in Coconut Grove for most teams, the Melges 20 fleet was hoping Mother Nature would take it easy for the final day racing on Biscayne Bay. Posted on 12 Dec 2016 Melges 20 Miami Winter Series event 1 day 1
Reality Check After three races completed in a stiff Northerly breeze, Jim Wilson's 'Oleander' leads the standings at the first event of the 2016-17 Melges 20 Miami Winter Series. Posted on 10 Dec 2016 Monaco a Winter One-Design base
4th Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series continues For the first time in the Principality, four classes will be sharing the race area for the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series this weekend, 9-11 December. Posted on 8 Dec 2016 4th Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series
Indian summer welcomes the 350 sailors An Indian summer welcomed the 350 sailors from ten nationalities competing in the 4th Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series, organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco with technical clothing manufacturer, SLAM. Posted on 14 Nov 2016 4th Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series preview
GC32 foiling catamarans set to put on a show Throughout the winter season the bay of Monaco will be alive with more than 300 sailors from 12 nationalities competing in the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series of international regattas, organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco. Posted on 10 Nov 2016 Melges 20 Winter Series Act 2 at Monaco preview
21 boats registered to race including 14 Russian teams Act 2 of the Dynamiq Yachts Melges 20 Monaco Winter Series will be held at the Yacht Club de Monaco on November 11-13. There are 21 teams registered and 14 of them are sailing under the Russian flag. Posted on 10 Nov 2016 Melges 20 Winter Series at Monaco preview
Fourth season starts on Friday The Winter Series of the Melges 20 class has become quite the tradition, and this season starts on October 7th at one of the most amazing venues: the Yacht Club de Monaco. Posted on 5 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb Starcross YC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428 Exe Sails Starcross Steamer for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428
Starcross YC- 5 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy