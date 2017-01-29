Please select your home edition
Time Running Out in the TridentUK Winter SALE - Some Great New Offers
by TridentUK today at 6:19 am
29 January 2017
offers end Fri 3rd 11.55pm
Boat Care
|
Book, DVDs
|
Chandlery
|
Clothing
|
Cover & Sails
|
Engines
|
Trailers & Trollies
|
Dinghy Classes
FREE Delivery*
FREE Delivery*
Pro Tiller Extension Universal Joint
16% OFF
rrp £5
NOW £4.19
Tiller Extension 915mm
16% OFF
rrp £36.70
NOW £30.86
Orbit Front Zip Drysuit
10% OFF
rrp £245
NOW £220.00
Pro Buoyancy Aid
12% OFF
rrp £65
NOW £57.00
FSE
ROBLINE
FSE
ROBLINE
Racing Sheet Pro 8mm
25% OFF
rrp £4.55
NOW £3.40
Sirius 500 6mm
25% OFF
rrp £1.10
NOW £0.83
Toplac Premium High Gloss Paint
11% OFF
rrp £26.95
NOW £24.00
Plastic Padding Gelcoat Filler
25% OFF
rrp £11.65
NOW £8.75
Barton Dinghy Mast Support
20% OFF
rrp £68.15
NOW £54.52
Gul XL Hard Roof Rack Pads 1m (pair)
30% OFF
rrp £35
NOW £24.50
Tides and Currents Book
25% OFF
rrp £9.95
NOW £7.46
Sails and the Way They Work
25% OFF
rrp £15.99
NOW £11.99
Wetsuit Shorts
40% OFF
rrp £47
NOW £28.00
RYA Racing Rules 2013-16
50% OFF
rrp £7.99
NOW £3.99
Series 40 BB Dbl Block 2 Axis Shackle Head
30% OFF
rrp £43
NOW £30.00
RIck Tomlinson Desk Calendar 2017
40% OFF
rrp £7.99
NOW £4.80
Related Articles
Up to 30% off Gloves, Socks, Boots, Hats
Great deals from TridentUK on Gill, Harken, Crewsaver
Great deals from TridentUK on Gill, Harken, Crewsaver and Trident's own products.
Posted on 22 Jan
10% off Trident Drysuits
And ots more clothing savings
Lots more clothing savings including £100 off the Crewsaver Cirrus Drysuit including a free fleece, 30% off the Gul Ballistic Ladies Spray Top and 40% off the Gill Hurakan 3/2 Wetsuit and Gill UV Aero Vest.
Posted on 14 Jan
10% off Boat Covers in the TridentUK Winter SALE
Also 3 for 2 on all Star Brite products!
10% off TridentUK boat covers including breathable and PVC over boom, flat, trailing and under covers. Also 3 for 2 on all Star Brite products and up to 20% off bags and holdalls!
Posted on 8 Jan
The TridentUK Winter SALE has landed!
With up to 50% OFF
Up to 50% off with up to 25% off Drysuits, 5% off trollies, 15% off sails, 32% off the Gill Skiff Racer Buoyancy Aid and 25% off Crewsaver Spark Spray Tops
Posted on 3 Jan
It's not too late for Christmas Delivery!
There's still time to order from TridentUK
There's still time to order from TridentUK with Next Day Orders until 1pm on Thursday 22nd December.
Posted on 20 Dec 2016
New, His & Hers, Best Sellers
Gift Ideas from TridentUK
Gift Ideas from TridentUK includes books, sailing clothes, gloves, watches, sunglasses, plus the option for a free Christmas gift!
Posted on 17 Dec 2016
FREE Delivery & a FREE Gift on orders over £50!
Christmas Sorted at TridentUK!
Christmas Sorted at TridentUK with some great deals and ideas for presents for your loved ones and friends. A range of books, gadgets, practical presents and stocking fillers.
Posted on 11 Dec 2016
Choose a FREE Christmas Gift!
Whilst stocks last at TridentUK
Choose from a pair of Trident gloves, a Trident neck tube or the RYA Handy Guide Racing Rule Book on orders over £75 whilst stocks last at TridentUK.
Posted on 4 Dec 2016
Final day of Black Friday bargains at TridentUK
New offers with 40% off Gill Wetsuit Shorts
New offers with 40% off Gill Wetsuit Shorts, 15% off kicking straps, 27% off Crewsaver Phase 2 Longjohn, 35% off Gull Ballistic Spray Top, 25% off Crewsaver Phase 2 Junior Rash Vest and 50% off Crewsaver Isthmus Hiking Shorts.
Posted on 28 Nov 2016
Black Friday Bargains Are Here!
For 4 days only at TridentUK
Until Monday at 11.55pm TridentUK have some unmissable Black Friday deals including 35% Gul Ballistic Spray Tops, 15% of Crewsaver Phase2 and Cirrus drysuits, 40% off Fenda Sox and up to £550 off Honda outboards.
Posted on 24 Nov 2016
Upcoming Events
North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan
Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan
Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan
Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan
Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan
Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb
Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb
Exe Sails Starcross Steamer for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428
Starcross YC- 5 Feb
Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Feb
Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb
