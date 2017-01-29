Hyde Sails at the Dusseldorf Boat Show 2017

Optimists on the pool at boot Düsseldorf © Hyde Sails Optimists on the pool at boot Düsseldorf © Hyde Sails

by Hyde Sails today at 4:03 pm

As an old hand at UK boat shows, this was to be my first time visiting Düsseldorf Boot Show and what a delightful surprise it was.

The show itself has been ongoing for 48 years, growing steadily over this time and now boast 1,813 exhibitors from 70 countries! With 1,800 boats on display and a 220,000 sqm exhibition area, there truly is something for every water sports enthusiast.

Walking through the 17 halls you find each one has presentations on various topics running throughout the day. Talks detailing adventures on the high seas, boat repair, business advice, recycling and protecting the ocean. You find your ear drawn to so many different languages as this show encompasses all nationalities.

The Hyde Sails team have been on hand with distributors visiting from Holland, Germany and Luxemburg, all helping customers engage and discuss the best sail options for their boats. If you are visiting this weekend, make your way to Hall 11 stand H14 to find out how we can offer you quality, durability and a sail that is the number one choice for Round the Word sailing legend Sir Robin Knox Johnson.

We also have a number of agents exhibiting at the show, including RS Sailing in Hall 15 Stand E24 and Laser sailing Hall 15 Stand G23.

Matt Newland of Swallow Yachts, fresh from a successful London Boat Show, hit the road with a Bay Cruiser 23 and also made his first appearance at the show. He said "We've had a fantastic response to an article in German magazine 'Yacht' on our Bay Cruiser 23, so she was the obvious choice to bring to the show. As a business we have been looking at ways to increase our market in Europe, the Düsseldorf Boat Show has exceeded all of our expectations and we plan to attend next year with a bigger range of the Swallow Yacht fleet" You can find them in Hall 15 stand D15.

Glen Truswell and Mark Knight are following this trend and are also exhibiting for their first time with their Fusion Sail Boat. With its striking turquoise hull and bright Hyde sails, it certainly catches your eye. Both Glen and Mark were delighted to be at the show "The Düsseldorf Boat Show has given us the opportunity to show how passionate we are about our design Fusion Sailboat, with many years experience in the marine industry including manufacturing and on the water, we are excited to introduce the Fusion to our European customers." Fusion Sailboats can be found in Hall 15 stand G37.

If you are visiting the show you can try your hand at sailing, kayaking, wakeboarding, surfing, rock climbing and many more all included in the price of your ticket!

www.hydesails.co.uk