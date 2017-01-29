Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show

Hyde Sails at the Dusseldorf Boat Show 2017

by Hyde Sails today at 4:03 pm 21-29 January 2017
Optimists on the pool at boot Düsseldorf © Hyde Sails

As an old hand at UK boat shows, this was to be my first time visiting Düsseldorf Boot Show and what a delightful surprise it was.

The show itself has been ongoing for 48 years, growing steadily over this time and now boast 1,813 exhibitors from 70 countries! With 1,800 boats on display and a 220,000 sqm exhibition area, there truly is something for every water sports enthusiast.

Walking through the 17 halls you find each one has presentations on various topics running throughout the day. Talks detailing adventures on the high seas, boat repair, business advice, recycling and protecting the ocean. You find your ear drawn to so many different languages as this show encompasses all nationalities.

The Hyde Sails team have been on hand with distributors visiting from Holland, Germany and Luxemburg, all helping customers engage and discuss the best sail options for their boats. If you are visiting this weekend, make your way to Hall 11 stand H14 to find out how we can offer you quality, durability and a sail that is the number one choice for Round the Word sailing legend Sir Robin Knox Johnson.

Hyde Sails at stand at boot Düsseldorf - photo © Hyde Sails
Hyde Sails at stand at boot Düsseldorf - photo © Hyde Sails

We also have a number of agents exhibiting at the show, including RS Sailing in Hall 15 Stand E24 and Laser sailing Hall 15 Stand G23.

Matt Newland of Swallow Yachts, fresh from a successful London Boat Show, hit the road with a Bay Cruiser 23 and also made his first appearance at the show. He said "We've had a fantastic response to an article in German magazine 'Yacht' on our Bay Cruiser 23, so she was the obvious choice to bring to the show. As a business we have been looking at ways to increase our market in Europe, the Düsseldorf Boat Show has exceeded all of our expectations and we plan to attend next year with a bigger range of the Swallow Yacht fleet" You can find them in Hall 15 stand D15.

Swallow Yachts Bay Cruiser 23 - photo © Hyde Sails
Swallow Yachts Bay Cruiser 23 - photo © Hyde Sails

Glen Truswell and Mark Knight are following this trend and are also exhibiting for their first time with their Fusion Sail Boat. With its striking turquoise hull and bright Hyde sails, it certainly catches your eye. Both Glen and Mark were delighted to be at the show "The Düsseldorf Boat Show has given us the opportunity to show how passionate we are about our design Fusion Sailboat, with many years experience in the marine industry including manufacturing and on the water, we are excited to introduce the Fusion to our European customers." Fusion Sailboats can be found in Hall 15 stand G37.

The Fusion Sail boat - photo © Hyde Sails
The Fusion Sail boat - photo © Hyde Sails

If you are visiting the show you can try your hand at sailing, kayaking, wakeboarding, surfing, rock climbing and many more all included in the price of your ticket!

www.hydesails.co.uk

Related Articles

Sailing's Mr Nice Guy
We interview Dave Hall of Hyde Sails We spoke to Dave Hall about his sailing, his on-off relationship with the Fireball, his life in the marine industry including his role introducing the 29er to Europe, and his times at Hyde Sails. Posted on 17 Jan Hyde Sails join the Solo class
And purchase a brand-new boat Hyde continue their commitment to the traditional One Design classes with the purchase of a Brand New Solo. The Solo is most certainly the single handed 'class of the moment' with large turnouts at both sailing clubs and open events. Posted on 23 Dec 2016 1000th order for Hyde Denmark distributor
Congratulations to Kjeld for landmark Congratulations to Kjeld Larsen, Hyde Sails distributor in Denmark, on placing his 1000th order with the loft! Kjeld has been working with Hyde Sails as a distributor since placing his first order in March 2008. Posted on 8 Dec 2016 Tim Sandall Interview
East Coast sailor talks racing, cruising and his Hyde Sails We spoke to Tim Sandall, an East Coast sailor who started in dinghies and has more recently been cruising yachts, about how he got into sailing, his time as an instructor, why he made the move to yachts and about the Hyde Sails on his Bavaria 36. Posted on 8 Nov 2016 Interview with Nigel Grogan, Hyde Sails MD
After winning the Squib Nationals at White Group at Cowes Week We spoke to Nigel Grogan, Managing Director of Hyde Sails, who has recently won the Squib National Championship for the first time and also won White Group at Cowes Week. Posted on 7 Sep 2016 Interview with Richard Lovering & Matt Alvarado
A busy season of 505 and Flying Fifteen sailing We spoke to Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado during the recent SAP 505 World Championship at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy. Posted on 24 Aug 2016 Hyde MD finally wins Squib Nationals
After a series of near-misses since 1987 It's not an unusual thing for the owners of sail lofts to win championships, but for Hyde Sails MD Nigel Grogan, trying to win the Squib Nationals came long before any involvement in making their sails. Posted on 11 Jul 2016 Cowes Hyde Round the Island
Winning the Elephant Boat Yard trophy! Nervous anticipation was building a couple of days before the race, with a forecast of 27kts we knew that we would have our hands full round the back of the island. Posted on 7 Jul 2016 Family Boatbuilding Labor Day Weekend
Hyde Sails at the Philippine Home Boatbuilders YC First of all, we would like to thank the Philippine Home Boatbuilders Yacht Club (PHBYC) led by Mr. Roy Espiritu for organizing this event alongside Hyde Sails and all other sponsors. Posted on 14 Jun 2016 Hyde reflection on early season Squib sailing
Some interesting experiments with gear and equipment With three events sailed so far this year, the Hyde Squib team of Nigel and Jack Grogan have had some interesting experiments with gear and equipment on the water. Posted on 17 May 2016

Upcoming Events

Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb Starcross YC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428 Exe Sails Starcross Steamer for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428
Starcross YC- 5 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy