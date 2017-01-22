Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Tipsy Icicle Series 2017 – Day 3

by Paul Heath today at 1:10 pm

After last Sunday's blast around the Flash, this week we had to put up with a freezing cold day as we drifted around in 4 knots of wind for the first race and, as the day wore on, it didn't get any better for the 51 boats that went afloat.

Lasers

First away should have been the 14 boat Laser fleet but a general recall saw them go to the back of the starting order. When they did get away Howard Green (LLSC) was first around the windward mark and led the race for a lap before being overtaken by Jack Hopkins (Delph SC) and Paul Heath (LLSC) as these three pulled away from the rest of the fleet. Heath managed to drift past Hopkins on the last downwind leg to take the lead but Hopkins passed him on the final beat to take another race win. Green was third and Gary Knott (Ogston SC) fourth

Handicap/Solo

23 boats on the start line all trying to pick up speed in virtually no wind resulted in a general recall. The restart was under a black flag and the only boats caught out were two of the 7 boat Solo fleet.

In the handicap fleet new to the series Martin Knott (Ribble SC – Phantom) sailed well to take the win from series leaders Sam/Mark Platt (Bolton SC) in their GP14. Another 'new to the series' competitor, Paul Newman/John Durdie (Shotwick Lake SC) in a Scorpion came home in third and the Albacore of Mike Banner/Mark Atherton (LLSC) fourth.

Martin Honnor (Ogston SC) took another win in the Solo fleet. Second in the series Brian Sprague (LLSC) and new comer Phil Barnes (Budworth SC) crossed the line to silence so Malcolm Waddington (LLSC) was third and David Fraser (Budworth SC) fourth.

Asymmetric

For the second week the 7 boat Asymmetrics had a windward/leeward course.

Bill Kenyon/Mark Lunn (Budworth/LLSC) showed their intent as they rounded the windward mark first and basically took off. They were so far ahead of the rest of the fleet, and in the confusion, they ended up doing an extra lap than the others but still won the race on handicap.

Behind them two RS200s took second and third place with Jon Chapman/Wendy Martin (Budworth SC) and Greg Marshall/Steph Gray (Southport SC) filling the spots while Hamish Gledhill and 'crew for the day' Steve Blackburn were fourth.

Juniors

It was a long day on the water in the slower boats but all of the 7 boats that started the Junior race hung on in there and finished it. Lorcan Knowles (LLSC) in his Topper that took the win from the RS Feva XL of Sian Talbot/Eloise Clapson-McBride (LLSC) Tom Brindley (LLSC) in his Laser Radial is starting to put together a good series and he came home in third.

During a much needed rest and thawing out the wind disappeared, the Flash was looking like a millpond and a second race was not looking likely. Race Officer Mike Baldwin decided on an indefinite postponement and we watched and waited. After 40 minutes the 4 knot breeze came back and off we went again although a few people weighed it all up and decided against it as only 34 boats went afloat for this one.

Lasers

I was so far back in the fleet, and without binoculars, so I didn't see what was going on at the front end. Doubtless it was close but I do know Hopkins took the win and (only because he kept telling me over and over again) Green was second, Haydn Griffiths (LLSC) third and Knott claimed his second fourth of the day.

Handicap/Solo

Banner/Atherton took this one with the consistent 'Team Platt' second. Knott slipped down to third while another Phantom, that of Chris Bows (LLSC), was fourth.

In the Solos Honnor took his fourth consecutive race win and leads the series. Staying the right side of the line this time Sprague was second and Waddington third.

Asymmetric

It was the same top four in this fleet but in a slightly different order. Kenyon/Lunn did it again and sailed off for the win. Gledhill/Blackburn improved to finish second while the two RS200s of Chapman/Martin and Marshall/Gray rounded off the top four in that order.

Juniors

Knowles took is second win of the day as Brindley improved a place to second and Brandon banner (LLSC) in his Topper was third.

The Tipsy Icicle series runs every Sunday up to and including the 19th March. You can enter on the day at the reception desk.

Full results at www.llsc.org.uk/LLSC/Results/2017/Tipsy.htm?v=1