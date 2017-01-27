Discover the beautiful Balearics with Sunsail

by Zak Hillard today at 1:37 pm

For those looking for their next adventure, Sunsail has confirmed its new Mallorca flotilla will be available from 1 July, 2017.

Perfect for sailors with some previous experience, due to a variety of conditions and navigational challenges, sailing on flotilla from Mallorca gives holidaymakers the freedom to discover coastal sailing, with the peace of mind of a pre-planned route

With great food, beautiful scenery and high-quality sailing on offer, a Balearic Island sailing holiday is about so much more than just partying. Just off the coast of Mallorca is the Cabrera Archipelago National Park, a group of protected islands that shelters some spectacular underwater meadows and offers some of the Mediterranean's best scuba diving. Be on the lookout for groupers, octopi, loggerhead turtles and even dolphins who like to pay the meadows a visit.

Highlights of the Mallorca flotilla also include:

Welcome sangria party

Stunning sailing conditions

Gothic cathedrals and cliffside calas

Sandy anchorages and stern-to moorings

A visit to some of the region's most beautiful landmarks such as the famous Dragon Caves and Cabrera National Park

Final day paella party

A Sunsail flotilla offers the perfect balance of independence, and sociability, with support and guidance available whenever you need it. Cruise with up to 12 other boats and a Sunsail lead boat, with a mechanic, skipper, and hostess on board for support and guidance 24/7. Sailing on a flotilla is an easy way to enjoy a sailing holiday, with a set itinerary and daily briefings. Non-sailors can hire a skipper to get them where they need to be.

Prices[1] for the Mallorca flotilla start from £2683 for a one-week Flotilla on a three-cabin Sunsail 36i, classic monohull (sleeps up to eight people) including YDW & Flotilla fee, departing on 1 July 2017. Flights and transfers can be booked individually.

This flotilla runs from 1 July until 23 September 2017. The liveliest sailing is generally around spring and autumn, with the breeze calming slightly in the summer months. The prevailing wind is from the south-west from September to April, and north-west from May to August. Maximum temperatures average 19 - 31 degreesC across the season.

For more details please visit www.sunsail.co.uk or call 0844 417 2110 to book.