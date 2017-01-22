RC Laser and Df65 Southport Spring Series - Day 2

by Tony Wilson today at 11:07 am

At the start of the day we had 7 RC Laser and 10 Df65 skippers arrive at West Lancs, Southport for the second day of the joint Spring series. The weather was fine but a tad on the chilly side with light airs.

Three races were held while quite a bit of sail adjustment was being made to cope with the light wind, then a quick cuppa for a warm up and one or two layers to be added and maybe an extra pair of gloves.

Shaun was running his own race in the Laser convey, while there was a bit more excitement and better grouping within the Dragoneers and from an onlookers viewpoint you would have had to make a wild guess to who was leading, but you had a bit of an idea.

As it was overcast you didn't have the unpleasant sun blinding you which seems to be custom to you most of the time sailing only at this seaside town.

At times it looked like a line of baby ducklings with the Df65 's following majestic Swans by the White Lasers being so much larger.

A few of the faces disappeared over the lunch break due to maybe feeling the chill or other appointments, but most endured to complete the remainder of the 13 races sailed.

There was no doubt to who had won from the Laser bunch with Shaun H. only dropping a 4th and a 1st as discards. On the other hand there was some count back adding up with the baby dragon boats as two had tied and with the same number of first places it then went back to the seconds, but was very close between John B. and Peter Baldwin.

In contrast to the last meet, we had good constant wind throughout and it was most enjoyable. The next race day is scheduled a week later than the regular fortnight, as the road will have closures along the promenade for the annual 5K fun run.

The next planned weekend is a double up for the Dragons opening TT. DF 95 on the Saturday followed by more of the Df65 and RC Laser again on the Sunday.

Day 2 Results:

RC Laser

1 Shaun Holbeche

2 Ewan Kilbride

3 Tony Wilson

Dragon Force 65

1 John Brieley

2 Peter Baldwin

3 Tim Long