Practice Racing with ORACLE TEAM USA and Artemis Racing

Rondar Boats
by Javier Salinas & Sam Greenfield, ORACLE TEAM USA today at 8:38 pm 27 January 2017

Practice makes perfect - We've had some great racing over the past week or so, including some very close matches with Artemis Racing. If this is an indication of what's coming up this summer, we're going to have our work cut out for us. And it's going to be absolutely spectacular for the fans - close racing, lead changes, and some full-on pre-start battles.

Video by Javier Salinas & aerials by Sam Greenfield / ORACLE TEAM USA

Strong future for the America's Cup
Created by a new Framework Agreement A vision for the future of the America's Cup has been agreed by current competitors that would see long-sought stability and continuity in the competition for the oldest trophy in international sport. Posted on 25 Jan Safety boots and strategic decisions
To start 2017 for Emirates Team New Zealand Emirates Team New Zealand is back hard at work this week as 2017, the year of the 35th America's Cup, kicks off at the frantic pace needed to ensure the team arrives in Bermuda in the strongest possible shape. Posted on 4 Jan This is the year of the America's Cup
All set for the oldest trophy in international sport 2017 is the year that the 35th America's Cup will be decided, and only one team can take home the oldest trophy in international sport. Will it be defenders ORACLE TEAM USA again? Or one of the five worthy challengers? Only time will tell. Posted on 2 Jan From AC45F to AC45S to ACC
Jimmy Spithill explains the progression ORACLE TEAM USA skipper Jimmy Spithill explains the progression from the AC45F raced in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series to the America's Cup Class boats we will see the teams launching early in 2017. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 America's Cup 2017 tickets on sale now
For the greatest race on water in Bermuda Tickets are on sale now at www.americascup.com/tickets for the greatest race on water, the 35th America's Cup, taking place in Bermuda from 26th May until 27th June 2017. Posted on 9 Dec 2016 Neil Hunter promoted to senior team
Academy skipper joining Land Rover BAR in Bermuda The Land Rover BAR Academy head out to Sydney for the finale of the Extreme Sailing Series™ – running from the 8th to 11th December – boosted by the news that skipper Neil Hunter (21 years old) will be joining the senior Land Rover BAR team in Bermuda. Posted on 7 Dec 2016 2017 America's Cup Tickets
Going on sale on 9th December Tickets for the 35th America's Cup, taking place in Bermuda from May 26th until June 27th 2017, will go on sale at www.americascup.com from Friday 9th December. A full range of tickets will be available with options to suit every need. Posted on 6 Dec 2016

Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb Starcross YC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428 Exe Sails Starcross Steamer for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428
Starcross YC- 5 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb
