Practice Racing with ORACLE TEAM USA and Artemis Racing

Practice makes perfect - We've had some great racing over the past week or so, including some very close matches with Artemis Racing. If this is an indication of what's coming up this summer, we're going to have our work cut out for us. And it's going to be absolutely spectacular for the fans - close racing, lead changes, and some full-on pre-start battles.

Related Articles

Strong future for the America's Cup

Created by a new Framework Agreement A vision for the future of the America's Cup has been agreed by current competitors that would see long-sought stability and continuity in the competition for the oldest trophy in international sport.

Safety boots and strategic decisions

To start 2017 for Emirates Team New Zealand Emirates Team New Zealand is back hard at work this week as 2017, the year of the 35th America's Cup, kicks off at the frantic pace needed to ensure the team arrives in Bermuda in the strongest possible shape.

This is the year of the America's Cup

All set for the oldest trophy in international sport 2017 is the year that the 35th America's Cup will be decided, and only one team can take home the oldest trophy in international sport. Will it be defenders ORACLE TEAM USA again? Or one of the five worthy challengers? Only time will tell.

From AC45F to AC45S to ACC

Jimmy Spithill explains the progression ORACLE TEAM USA skipper Jimmy Spithill explains the progression from the AC45F raced in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series to the America's Cup Class boats we will see the teams launching early in 2017.

America's Cup 2017 tickets on sale now

For the greatest race on water in Bermuda Tickets are on sale now at www.americascup.com/tickets for the greatest race on water, the 35th America's Cup, taking place in Bermuda from 26th May until 27th June 2017.

Neil Hunter promoted to senior team

Academy skipper joining Land Rover BAR in Bermuda The Land Rover BAR Academy head out to Sydney for the finale of the Extreme Sailing Series™ – running from the 8th to 11th December – boosted by the news that skipper Neil Hunter (21 years old) will be joining the senior Land Rover BAR team in Bermuda.