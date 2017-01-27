Practice Racing with ORACLE TEAM USA and Artemis Racing
by Javier Salinas & Sam Greenfield, ORACLE TEAM USA today at 8:38 pm
Practice makes perfect - We've had some great racing over the past week or so, including some very close matches with Artemis Racing. If this is an indication of what's coming up this summer, we're going to have our work cut out for us. And it's going to be absolutely spectacular for the fans - close racing, lead changes, and some full-on pre-start battles.
Video by Javier Salinas & aerials by Sam Greenfield / ORACLE TEAM USA