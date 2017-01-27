Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Smock
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Smock
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Melbourne, Australia announced as extra stop in Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 6:41 am 27 January 2017
Melbourne, Australia is announced as an extra stop in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 © Josie Withers

The Volvo Ocean Race will give sports fans an extra Christmas present in 2017 after adding Melbourne to the route for the forthcoming edition starting in October.

The change to the 2017-18 route, announced on Friday morning in Melbourne, means the Race will visit Australia for the eighth time – but for the first in more than a decade.

With what will be a compressed stopover, Melbourne fits between Cape Town and Hong Kong, and completes a 45,000-nautical mile route that will see the teams cover three times as many miles in the Southern Ocean as in previous editions.

Cape Town to Melbourne will now make up Leg 3 of the race – a double-point scoring, 6,300-nautical mile leg. Melbourne will host a week-long stopover, but no In-Port Race, before the fleet leaves on Leg 4 to Hong Kong.

According to projections, the one-design Volvo Ocean 65 fleet will arrive around Christmas Day – meaning an extra reason to celebrate in the state capital of Victoria.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events John Eren commented: "The Volvo Ocean Race is another chance for Victorians to see some of the world's best sailing teams in action. Major events are fantastic for the entire visitor economy – they keep our restaurants and hotels full and our shopping precincts bustling.

He concluded: "The Victorian Government is proud to work with a range of dedicated partners to support this stand out sailing event."

Australia's history with the Volvo Ocean Race goes all the way back to the first edition in 1973-74 and, in total, Australia has hosted the race seven times. The race first came to Melbourne in 2005-06 and now returns for a second time.

"We're delighted to be visiting Melbourne again – a vibrant city of sport and culture with a strong maritime heritage," said Volvo Ocean Race COO, Richard Mason.

"Having been born in Australia myself, I couldn't be more excited to see the race head Down Under, and I know that sailing fans across the nation will be full of excitement to see the boats and sailors for themselves."

The full route now features a total of 10 legs taking in 12 landmark Host Cities on six continents.

Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 route - photo © Volvo Ocean Race
Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 route - photo © Volvo Ocean Race

The teams will leave Alicante, Spain on 22 October and race on to Lisbon, Cape Town, Melbourne and Hong Kong before a non-scoring transition to Guangzhou in China.

After a stopover in Guangzhou that will include a race in the In-Port Series, the ocean legs will resume with a leg to Auckland before stopping in Itajaí, Brazil, Newport, Rhode Island, Cardiff and Gothenburg, before the big finish in the Dutch city of The Hague.

The two Southern Ocean legs – from Cape Town to Melbourne, and Auckland to Itajaí – plus the North Atlantic leg near the end of the race, Newport to Cardiff – will all score double points. The longest leg of the 45,000-nautical mile lap of the planet will now be the 7,600-nautical mile leg from Auckland to Itajaí.

The Volvo Ocean Race recently announced a series of major changes to the rules of the 43-year-old classic adventure, including a major incentive for teams to compete with mixed male-female crews.

The addition of the Melbourne stopover means the race has locked in dates across the whole 2017-18 route.

The key dates are as follows:

Alicante
Race Village opens – 11 October 2017
Alicante In-Port Race ¬– 14 October 2017
Leg 1 Start – 22 October 2017

Lisbon
In-Port Race – 28 October 2017
Leg 2 Start – 5 November 2017

Cape Town
In-Port Race – 8 December 2017
Leg 3 Start – 10 December 2017

Melbourne
Leg 4 Start – 2 January 2018

Hong Kong
In-Port Race – 27 January 2018

Guangzhou
In-Port Race – 4 February 2018
Leg 5 Start – 7 February 2018

Auckland
In-Port Race – 10 March 2018
Leg 6 Start – 18 March 2018

Itajaí
In-Port Race – 20 April 2018
Leg 7 Start – 22 April 2018

Newport
In-Port Race – 19 May 2018
Leg 8 Start – 20 May 2018

Cardiff
In-Port Race – 8 June 2018
Leg 9 Start – 10 June 2018

Gothenburg
In-Port Race – 17 June 2018
Leg 10 Start – 21 June 2018

The Hague
In-Port Race – 30 June 2018

Australia in the Volvo Ocean Race

11 Australian sailors took part in the 2014-15 edition of the race: Will Oxley (Alvimedica), Phil Harmer and Luke Parkinson (Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing), Sophie Ciszek, Stacey Jackson and Liz Wardley (SCA), Andrew Cape (Brunel), and Chris Nicholson, Tom Johnson and Tom Addis (all Team Vestas Wind), Jack Bouttell (Dongfeng Race Team).

The Volvo Ocean Race has visited Australia seven times before: Sydney in 1973-74, 1997-98 and 2001-02, Fremantle in 1989-90, 1993-94 and 1997-98, and Melbourne in 2005-06.

www.volvooceanrace.com

Melbourne, Australia is announced as an extra stop in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 - photo © Rob Blackburn
Melbourne, Australia is announced as an extra stop in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 - photo © Rob Blackburn

Related Articles

team AkzoNobel arrives in The Hague
Completing 2,000km offshore training sail Skipper Simeon Tienpont and the team AkzoNobel training crew arrived in the Netherlands earlier this evening following a four-day delivery from Lisbon to The Hague onboard their Volvo Ocean 65. Posted on 29 Nov 2016 Maiden to be restored
Jordan Tourism Board partners with Tracy Edwards MBE In 1990, Edwards made the history books by leading the first all-female crew to the finish line of the Whitbread Round the World Race with Maiden as the star of the show proudly displaying the royal crown of the Jordanian family on her sail. Posted on 24 Nov 2016 B&G selected as Volvo Ocean Race Supplier
Vast array of instrument and navigation equipment B&G will be the heart of the entire fleet of Volvo Ocean 65 yachts with state-of-the-art navigation systems, tactical software and Grand Prix level instrument systems. Posted on 16 Nov 2016 Volvo Ocean Race signs Official Supplier deals
To strengthen marine industry ties The Volvo Ocean Race will work more closely than ever with the marine industry's biggest innovators after agreeing Official Supplier status with a host of major companies for the 2017-18 edition. Posted on 15 Nov 2016 Dongfeng & Caudrelier announce return
For the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race China's Dongfeng Race Team will build on the all-round success of their Volvo Ocean Race debut and return in 2017-18 for a second successive campaign under French skipper Charles Caudrelier, the team announced on Monday. Posted on 7 Nov 2016 One year to the start of the Volvo Ocean Race
11 landmark cities in 5 continents over 8 months The Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 will begin on Sunday, October 22 – in almost exactly one year's time – when the starting gun is fired in Alicante and the teams set out to complete a total of 45,000 nautical miles of offshore racing. Posted on 21 Oct 2016 Major shake-up in Onboard Reporter programme
A squad of storytelling talent across Volvo Ocean Race teams The Volvo Ocean Race is reinventing its unique Onboard Reporter programme in order to tell more of the raw story than ever before – with the Race creating a squad of multimedia reporters able to work across the fleet. Posted on 20 Oct 2016 Volvo Ocean 65s to feature new hydropower units
Part of one million euro refit per boat The Volvo Ocean Race is installing a new hydro-generator to act as a back-up power source to the Volvo Penta engine on each of the Volvo Ocean 65 racing yachts – part of the one million euro per boat refit process currently underway in Lisbon. Posted on 19 Oct 2016 New scoring system to open up fleet
Incentivising strategic risk-taking in the Volvo Ocean Race The Volvo Ocean Race is revolutionising the scoring system for 2017-18 to encourage strategic risk-taking from the teams and give extra reward for strong performances in the two Southern Ocean legs and the final ocean leg of the race. Posted on 19 Oct 2016 Volvo Ocean Race adds Fastnet Race
New Prologue to 2017-18 qualifying schedule The Fastnet Race, one of the most revered and feared tests in sailing, and a new Lisbon-Alicante Prologue will both feature in an intense period of pre-race qualifying for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Posted on 18 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb Starcross YC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428 Exe Sails Starcross Steamer for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428
Starcross YC- 5 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy