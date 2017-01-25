Please select your home edition
Edition
Gill 20off100 728x90
Product Feature
Race Training with Jim Saltonstall
Race Training with Jim Saltonstall
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

A Tribute to the "Picasso of Sailing" - Mike Peyton passes away

by Paul Gelder today at 6:30 am 25 January 2017
Mike Peyton at work in his studio © Peyton family

Mike Peyton, dubbed "The World's Greatest Yachting Cartoonist", died on Wednesday (January 25) just five days after his 96th birthday. A modest, shy man, he eschewed the spotlight and seemed unaware of the esteem which in sailors all around the world held him.

Born into a mining family in County Durham in 1921, he lied about his age to join the Army and was seconded to draw maps of the North African desert by the Intelligence Corps during the Second World War. Despite escaping twice, he spent most of the war in a prisoner of war camp.

Mike began sketching as a boy, inspired by the graphics in 1930s British comics. After the war he went to Manchester Art School. He also discovered boating. He bought a 12ft canvas sailing canoe from a man in a pub and worked his way down the River Thames, sleeping on moored barges. He even persuaded his girl friend to elope for a honeymoon in a canoe. Kathleen, his widow, recalls her 'essential' wedding presents included a sleeping bag and walking boots.

Soon sailing became a passion as he learned about tides and how to reef sails. His first proper boat was called Vagrant 'because she had no visible means of support.' In those days sailors wore peaked caps and ensigns were lowered at sunset. Naturally, Mike felt impelled to stick a pin in the balloon of pomposity of snooty sailors. He worked as a freelance cartoonist for New Scientist magazine for 35 years, as well as contributing cartoons to a wide range of magazines, from Yachting Monthly and Practical Boat Owner to the Church of England Times and Corsetry & Underwear. His cartoons, which often needed no translation, were published worldwide in yachting magazines from Japan to America.

With a few squiggly lines from his pen he took people to the heart and soul of sailing and sailing's cock-ups. He was a unique commentator on the sailing scene for more than 60 years. There was no other sailing cartoonist in the world to match his elegant, economical wit and wisdom. He said he got his best ideas sitting in the bath.

His humour was gentle, rather than vulgar, brash or cruel. As well as a superb draughtsman, he had a winning way with words, whether it was a clever punch line, a headline or a caption. He was a great storyteller – as anyone who sat beside the glowing coal stove on his boats can testify.

One of Mike's favourite cartoons from his Winter saiing collection - photo © Mike Peyton
One of Mike's favourite cartoons from his Winter saiing collection - photo © Mike Peyton

At the age of 90, failing eyesight meant Mike had to sell his last boat and stop drawing cartoons. He had owned 13 boats and it became a standing joke that following his ferro-cement boats called Loadstone, Brimstone and Touchstone his next would be named be Tombstone!

He suffered macular degeneration, in which central vision is lost. For more than 30 years he drew the illustrations for Yachting Monthly's famous 'Confessional' in which readers' confessed their sailing sins and received an original Peyton cartoon for the best story.

Peyton had eighteen books of yachting cartoons published. He also published 'An Average War: Eighth Army to Red Army' about his in Second World War experiences, reviewed in the Spectator as 'a brilliant memoir'.

Last year, the Yachting Journalists' Association presented him with a Lifetime Achievement award and dubbed him 'the Picasso of sailing.' In 2011 The Royal Cruising Club awarded him a Medal for Services to Cruising in 2011 for 'encouraging others to pick themselves up from near disaster and learn from their mistakes'.

Round the world sailor Sir Robin Knox-Johnston said: 'Mike Peyton has been my favourite yachting cartoonist for decades. He has the knack of catching a situation we dread and then poking fun at the reaction.'

Mike Peyton who lived near North Fambridge in Essex is survived by his wife Kathleen and daughters Hilary and Veronica.

Related Articles

Steve Sleight passes away
Author, broadcaster, sailor and boat builder Steve Sleight was an author, broadcaster, sailor and boat builder with an infectious enthusiasm and a passion for the very latest "bleeding edge" technologies. Posted on 19 Jan Sir John Oakeley passes away
One of Britain's greatest sailors Sir John Oakeley, one of Britain's greatest sailors, has died aged 84. World champion, Olympian and author, he was also a leading figure in the marine industry for more than 30 years. Posted on 22 Dec 2016 Paul Elvström, Sailing's Greatest
David Henshall's obituary of the legendary sailor With a couple of weeks still to go, 2016 has not been a good year for anyone who is normally referred to along with the adjective 'Great'. Posted on 13 Dec 2016 Paul Elvstrøm passes away
The legendary Danish yachtsman and sailing innovator Paul Elvstrøm has passed away at the age of 88 in Hellerup, Denmark. The legendary sailor won four consecutive Olympic gold medals, firstly in the Firefly at the 1948 London Games, where the sailing was held in Torbay. Posted on 8 Dec 2016 Chris Hogan sadly passes away
After a two-year battle with cancer It is with great sadness we have to report the passing of multiple Squib and Hornet class National Champion, Chris Hogan, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 27th after a short two-year battle with cancer. Posted on 30 Sep 2016 Tommy Vaughan passes away
International 14 innovator and Y&Y contributor The International 14 class received news from Tommy's son James and whilst feeling sad, I thought there goes a lovely man who had a really full and happy life. Posted on 8 Jul 2016 Ed Dubois passes away
Unexpected death of world-renowned yacht designer Lymington's local sailing community and with it the wider world of sailing was shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected death of world-renowned designer Ed Dubois last Thursday, from cancer at the too early age of 63 years. Posted on 28 Mar 2016 Ian Bruce passes away
Canadian sailing legend and driving force behind the Laser Ian Bruce sadly passed away on Monday at his daughter's home on Monday March 21 2016. And his legacy to our sport, our country and his beloved Royal St. Lawrence Yacht Club will be praised and honoured for years to come. Posted on 24 Mar 2016 Yachting Legend Roger Hickman Passes Away
One of Australia's most respected ocean racing yachtsmen One of Australia's most respected ocean racing yachtsmen, Roger Hickman, passed away peacefully in Sydney last evening following a short battle with cancer. Posted on 2 Mar 2016 Classics destroyed in Cowes fire
Around 30 yachts and dayboats lost A fire at a boatyard in West Cowes on the Isle of Wight yesterday, Monday January 25, has seen the destruction of around 30 yachts and one-design dayboats, including many irreplaceable classics. Posted on 26 Jan 2016

Upcoming Events

Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb Starcross YC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428 Exe Sails Starcross Steamer for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428
Starcross YC- 5 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy