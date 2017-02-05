The Social Tiger

Robbie King and Marcus Tressler win the 2016 Rutland Challenge for the John Merricks Tiger Trophy © Jon Williams Robbie King and Marcus Tressler win the 2016 Rutland Challenge for the John Merricks Tiger Trophy © Jon Williams

by Dick Sanders today at 2:40 pm

This year's 'Rutland Challenge for the John Merricks Tiger Trophy' to give it its full title will include the traditional Tiger Dinner to fully encompass the two aspects of John's character, fast sailing and social enjoyment.

Jointly organised by Rutland Sailing Club (RSC) and the John Merricks Sailing Trust (JMST) to raise funds to help young sailors just starting out in the sport, the regatta has always been a 'Challenge' for 'winter warriors'.

As one of the founding members of the GJW Sailjuice winter series, encompassing some of the biggest dinghy winter regattas in the UK, it is now their official charity. Donations have been received from many series competitors and entrants to the Tiger itself contribute half their fee to the JMST.

Everards Brewery, whose past Chairman helped John at a critical time in his sailing career, continue to support the event with their Tiger beer and their newly branded glasses as keeper prizes.

The guest speaker at the Tiger Dinner will be Ian Walker, this year sailing an RS400 in the event. John's Olympic medal winning sailing partner in the 470 and now the winning skipper in the last Volvo Ocean Race is also a trustee of the JMST. He will provide an update on the latest joint initiative with RYA ONBoard to provide starter boats to young sailors. This was first discussed at a Tiger Dinner 5 years ago and some 50 youngsters have so far benefited with new boats.

Prizes have traditionally been presented by John's dad Dennis along with the late Tony Everard. Tony's memory is sustained by the presentation of his Trophy at the dinner to the leading overnight team and Dennis uses the opportunity to meet once again with family and sailors in John's memory.

One of the parents of a young sailor, granted a Topper by the JMST is running a disco to finish the evening where John's favourite meal of bangers and mash is traditionally served.

Further information email Dick Sanders,

www.tiger-trophy.com

Update on GJW SailJuice Winter Series rankings

After five rounds out of seven, the various rankings are starting to shape up, although with four events to count the results are still wide open with many sailors still in with a chance.

GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series Rankings

For the overall rankings, the Bloody Mary marked the first discard with four results to count for the Series. Winner of Round 1, Craig Williamson sailing a Laser held onto top spot. Musto Skiff sailor Ben Schooling moved up ten places to take second overall, Ben achieved 2nd overall in the 2013/14 Series, so will be looking to go one better this time. Andrew Snell in a Supernova, maintained his consistent form to jump one place to third overall. With two events to go, the top 10 is looking wide open.

sailjuiceseries.com