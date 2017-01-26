Please select your home edition
Details on writing and sending reports to us can be found here
Out with the old in with new! Exciting new arrivals at P&B
by P&B today at 3:56 pm
26 January 2017
With one eye on the Dinghy Show, we have been looking forward to arrival of some exciting new products for the 2017 season including all
new dinghy kit
range from
Musto
and a
variety of products
to update your boat, with some of the new 2017 products in stock already and some due just in time for the
Dinghy Show.
With all the new product coming in, we need to make room on our shelves so we've got a number of great
clearance
offers
i
n store
and
online
.
Steve Nicholson Memorial this Saturday
with
gusty yet sunny conditions
predicted!
Everyone at P&B will be taking part in the
Steve Nicholson Memorial Race
. We are all excited as once again the entry list is over subscribed, with many of the country best sailors taking part, the pro/semi pro and weekend warrior will be battling it out. See here for the
full list....
Remember our team will happily take spares and sailing equipment to the events just ring and place your order before 4.00pm on Friday 27th. :- 01604 592808
MON
- FRI 8:30 - 5:00
SAT 9:00 - 4:00
SUN CLOSED
Pinnell and Bax Ltd · Heathfield Way · Kingsheath · Northampton, England NN5 7QP · United Kingdom
The Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy
Everyone at P&B will be taking part
Everyone at P&B will be taking part in the Steve Nicholson Memorial Race. We're all excited as once again the entry list is over subscribed, with many of the country best sailors taking part, the pro/semi pro and class sailors will be battling it out.
Posted on 20 Jan
P&B dominate at Flying 15 Australian Nationals
Nine out of the top 10 boats use P&B sails
P&B sails began 2017 with success at the Flying Fifteen Australian National Championships. P&B dominated the event with 9 out of the top 10 overall places, using the full P&B inventory.
Posted on 11 Jan
London Boat Show ticket giveaway
And Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy news
Don't miss out, we are giving away London Boat Show Tickets! When you spend £100 or more at P&B you will automatically receive two tickets to the London Boat Show.
Posted on 4 Jan
Happy new year from all at P&B!
Phantom sailors Clive Morley wins prize draw
P&B have made one sailor's Christmas a little extra special. From the start of December, P&B has been running a prize draw for all orders over £100, the prize for the lucky winner is 50% off the price of a new P&B sail or cover.
Posted on 3 Jan
Christmas is almost upon us!
P&B has made one sailor's Christmas a little extra special
P&B has made one sailors Christmas a little extra special. From the start of December, P&B has been running a prize draw for all orders over £100, the prize for the lucky winner is 50% off the price of a new P&B sail or cover.
Posted on 24 Dec 2016
P&B Sail Loft Offer - 3 days to go!
15% off sails & boat covers
We are now offering 15% off Sails & Boat Covers, only until 23rd of December - Less than 3 days to go!
Posted on 21 Dec 2016
P&B Gift Ideas!
Up to 50% OFF selected items
Our Christmas deals are now available! Our deals are especially chosen to make the perfect stocking filler, for the sailors in your life with up to 50% OFF selected items.
Posted on 9 Dec 2016
P&B/Winner Optimist team 2017 selected
Some of the top Optimist sailors chosen
The team for the 2017 P&B/Winner team has been chosen. This prestigious team takes some of the top sailors from the UK Optimist scene to form the Winner team for 2017.
Posted on 4 Dec 2016
Psst it's here... The P&B Gift Guide!
With up to 50% OFF selected items
Our deals are especially chosen to make the perfect stocking filler, for the sailors in your life! Up to 50% OFF selected items.
Posted on 1 Dec 2016
P&B offers on Sails & Covers
Don't miss out order by the 30th November!
After another superb Championship season, P&B are offering up to 25% discount off sails and covers. All our sails can be delivered by a member of our P&B Race Team.
Posted on 28 Nov 2016
Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan
North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan
Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan
Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan
Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan
Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan
Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb
Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb
Exe Sails Starcross Steamer for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428
Starcross YC- 5 Feb
Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb
