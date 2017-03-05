Shotwick Lake Sailing Brass Monkey Open Series - Preview

Shotwick Lake Brass Monkey © Geoff Weir Shotwick Lake Brass Monkey © Geoff Weir

by David Turtle today at 11:03 am

Are you getting restless and crave an early start to the season? Why not join us at Shotwick Lake for our Brass Monkey Open Series running from 5th February to 5th March. There is just one race every Sunday starting at 11:00hrs. We have a mixed handicap fleet from Optimists to Fireballs and use average lap times to ensure that everybody enjoys a good race.

Shotwick Lake is situated on the edge of the Dee estuary, which can be reached conveniently from North Wales and the North West England.

Last year, the event was won by Kieran Lewis (Optimist) closely followed by Jeremy Cooper (D-Zero) and Paul Newman (Streaker), all from the home club. However, it was the visitors from Gresford and Chester that dominated the recent Frostbite series with Gareth Morris/John Purdie (GP14) and Mark Nield/Jeanette (Enterprise) Davies taking top spots. So it's all to play for with the home boats looking for revenge and hoping for more wind – but not too much!

The racing format is just a single race starting at 11:00hrs with hot drinks available (sorry, no food) after the racing.

We welcome any monohull dinghy and the entry fee is just £10 per boat for the whole series and this includes berthing so there is no need to transport your boat each week.

Further details from or checkout our website www.shotwicksailing.org