Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Zhik T2 Harness
Zhik T2 Harness

Boats for sale

18ft Skiff
located in Ashbourne
18 Foot Skiff
located in Grimsby

18ft Skiff Australian Championship - Race 3

by Frank Quealey today at 6:28 am 26 January 2017

Skipper David Witt flew back into Australia only hours before taking Appliancesonline.com.au out onto Sydney Harbour today, with his teammates Tom Anderson and Tom Clout to win Race 3 of the Australian 18ft Skiff Championship.

For Witt, it was his first race back in an 18 since he skippered the maxi Scallywag into third place in the recent Sydney-Hobart Race.

In an 8-12 knot SSE breeze the race was sailed over a three lap windward-return course set between Taylor Bay and Rose Bay.

Appliancesonline.com.au led from the start, but had to fight off an early challenge by Michael Coxon, Trent Barnabas and Dave O'Connor in Thurlow Fisher Lawyers to win by 39s.

Smeg (Lee Knapton, Ricky Bridge, Mike McKensey) was a further 1m23s back in third place, followed by Noakes Youth (Ash Rooklyn), Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel (Jack Macartney) and De'Longhi (Simon Nearn).

Smeg's third place in today's race was enough for the team to retain the championship lead on seven points, followed by Yandoo (John Winning) on 13, Appliancesonline.com.au on 14, Noakes Youth on 17, De'Longhi on 19 and The Kitchen Maker (Stephen Quigley) on 21.

Race 4 of the championship will be sailed next Sunney.

The club's regular spectator ferry will follow all the action, leaving Double Bay Public Wharf at 2.15pm.

Related Articles

18ft Skiff Australian Championship race 2
De'Longhi takes faultless win Race two of the 18 Footers Australian Championship got away today in a 9knot east-nor-easter. The fleet was eager to get started with a number of boats over the line early. Posted on 22 Jan Sailing's Mr Nice Guy
We interview Dave Hall of Hyde Sails We spoke to Dave Hall about his sailing, his on-off relationship with the Fireball, his life in the marine industry including his role introducing the 29er to Europe, and his times at Hyde Sails. Posted on 17 Jan 18ft Skiff Australian Championship race 1
Smeg wins first heat in Sydney Harbour Lee Knapton, Ricky Bridge and Mike McKensey, Smeg, won a close battle for the first race of the Australian Championship in a 10knot easterly. The fleet got off to a slow start after two general recalls with the outgoing tide pushing them over the line. Posted on 15 Jan 'Try an 18 Day' at Grafham Water
Another chance to get on board an 18ft Skiff For the second year running, the UK 18ft Skiff class invites sailors to Grafham Sailing Club on the 1st April 2017 for another 'Try an 18 Day'. We are rerunning this event just like last year to get sailors interested in the class. Posted on 13 Jan 18ft Skiff WC 'Trappy' Duncan Trophy
Smeg wins tight battle in first race of 2017 There was plenty of excitement on Sydney Harbour as the 18 Footers returned to racing for the second half of the season for the WC "Trappy" Duncan Trophy. The fleet battled in a fresh nor-easter for the first three-buoys race of the year. Posted on 8 Jan 18ft Skiff Syd. Barnett Jr. Memorial Trophy
Big rig proves a winner on Sydney Harbour The Thurlow Fisher Lawyers crew's decision to go with their new big rig proved a winner in today's Syd. Barnett Jr. Memorial Trophy 3-Buoy 18ft Skiff race on Sydney Harbour. Posted on 11 Dec 2016 Speed Thrills. Pain Kills.
Zhik's Kollition™ range to minimise potential damage We all love seeing the foilers get faster and faster. One brand, Zhik®, was the first to develop a range of lightweight, low profile, flexible and waterproof padding in a purpose built wetsuit to help protect the sailors from damage. Posted on 6 Dec 2016 18ft Skiff Yandoo Trophy
Ward, Marshall and West win their first race James Ward, Phil Marshall and Harry West won their first 18ft Skiff race today on Sydney Harbour when they brought Triple M home a clear winner of the Australian 18 Footer League's Yandoo Trophy. Posted on 4 Dec 2016 George Hand joins Team Allen
24 year old skiff racer set for J70 class 24 year old skiff racer George Hand will be joining Team Allen and using the British Manufacturer's hardware as well as competing under the team banner in the J70 class. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 18ft Skiff NSW Championship Race 5
Smeg team win title after second place today The Smeg team of Lee Knapton, Mike McKensey and Ricky Bridge are the 2016-2017 NSW 18ft Skiff champions after finishing in second place in today's final race of the series on Sydney Harbour. Posted on 27 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb Starcross YC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428 Exe Sails Starcross Steamer for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428
Starcross YC- 5 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy