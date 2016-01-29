Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
North Sails XOD RHM-4 Mainsail
North Sails XOD RHM-4 Mainsail

World Cup Series Miami - Day 2: Shaking off the Rio rust

by Stuart Streuli today at 6:16 am 22-29 January 2016

Even sailors who have committed in advance to another campaign traditionally take some time away from the sport after the Olympic Games. The question is usually how much time is needed to refresh the batteries without getting too stale. Decades ago these hiatuses were usually measured in years. Now it's more likely to be weeks or months.

The British duo of Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves finished ninth at Rio 2016 in the mixed multihull and then took the rest of the year off. They got back into the Nacra 17 for the first time a few weeks ago and officially started their campaign for Tokyo 2020 at the 2017 World Series Cup Miami presented by Sunbrella.

The first day of racing had more than its share of bumps in the road, including two double-digit finishes and a race they were forced to retire from after sailing the wrong course.

Wednesday's racing was a different story.

"We sailed well, we've got to be happy with a third and a first when we haven't been in the boat for about five months since the Games," said Saxton. "We feel a bit rusty compared to the guys that have been training though the autumn.

"Some of these guys are a little bit slicker than us. I think it'll set us up well to be here. I can understand why other people aren't here. But I'm happy to be here. I love racing and I love sailing so why wouldn't you be in Miami racing?"

The four-point day was the best among the 17-boat fleet and moved them right into contention for the overall lead. They are currently fourth, six points behind Lorenzo Bressani and Caterina Marianna Banti (ITA) and Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface (GBR) who are tied on points for first.

Nico Delle-Karth and Laura Schöfegger (AUT) are in third. Both are experienced skiff sailors—Delle-Karth finished fourth at London 2012 in the 49er and has competed in three other Olympic Games—but are new to each other and the speedy catamaran. They finished today with a second and a fourth.

Nico Delle-Karth and Laura Schöfegger (AUT) on day 2 of World Cup Series Miami - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Nico Delle-Karth and Laura Schöfegger (AUT) on day 2 of World Cup Series Miami - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

"I am really surprised by our performance today," said Delle-Karth. "Laura did an excellent job and considering it was our 12th [day] together and on the Nacra, we are more than happy."

The top American team of Riley Gibbs and Rio 2016 Olympian Louisa Chafee also had a solid day. A fourth and a sixth was good enough to move them into seventh place, with 25 points.

Jorge Zarif (BRA), the defending champion in the Finn class, is determined to hold on to his title. He scored a second and a first in today's two races and, counting four points, leads the regatta by three points over Alican Kanyar, of Turkey, and Ben Cornish, of Great Britain. Luke Muller is the top American sailor, in sixth, with 20 points.

Jorge Zarif (BRA) on day 2 of World Cup Series Miami - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Jorge Zarif (BRA) on day 2 of World Cup Series Miami - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

It wasn't a great day for Brazil's Martine Soffiati Grael and Kahena Kunze. But a second and a ninth, which is now their discard, was more than good enough to keep the pair in the lead of the 49erFX. Standing on seven points, they have a six-point advantage over Victoria Travascio and Marina Branz of Argentina. Ragna and Maia Agerup (NOR) are third.

After opening the regatta with a 17th, Great Britain's Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell have rattled off four top-four finishes and now have a four-point lead over Yago and Klaus Lange (ARG) in the 49er class. In third are Carl Sylvan and Marcus Anjemark (SWE).

Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (GBR) on day 2 of World Cup Series Miami - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (GBR) on day 2 of World Cup Series Miami - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

It's very tight at the top of the Laser with Jean Baptiste Bernaz (FRA) and Karl Martin Rammo (EST) tied for first with 12 points apiece. Great Britain's Nick Thompson is third with 15 points.

Evi Van Acker (BEL) put on a clinic for the Laser Radial fleet, winning both of today's races. She's the overall leader, after four races, with four points. Vasileia Karachaliou (GRE) is second with seven points. Erika Reineke (USA) had a strong day to surge into third with 19 points. Behind her are five boats within six points of the podium.

Evi Van Acker (BEL) on day 2 of World Cup Series Miami - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Evi Van Acker (BEL) on day 2 of World Cup Series Miami - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

Kiran Badloe (NED) continued his consistently excellent performance in the Men's RS:X class with a pair of second-place finishes and a first. He has eight points. Daniele Beneditti (ITA) is second with 15 points while Louis Giard (FRA) is third with 16.

Yunxiu Lu (CHN) was nearly untouchable today with a 2-1-2. She has 12 points, but has opened up an 11-point lead over second place Isobel Hamilton (GBR). Hei Man H V Chan (HKG) is in third, two points further back.

Isobel Hamilton (GBR) on day 2 of World Cup Series Miami - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Isobel Hamilton (GBR) on day 2 of World Cup Series Miami - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

Pangiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis (GRE) finished second and then first in the day's Men's 470 races, and have moved into the lead. Mathias Schmid and Lukas Mähr (AUT) are in second, just a point behind.

In the Women's 470 fleet, three teams are bunched at the top of the leaderboard within one point of one another. Afrodite Zegers and Annaloes Van Veen (NED) are first with Bàrbara Cornudella Ravetllat and Sara López Ravetllat (ESP) tied on points with Sophie Weguelin and Eilidh McIntyre (GBR).

The Men's RS:X and 49er are scheduled to race first at 11:00 local time as the action continues from Regatta Park, Coconut Grove for day three of the World Cup Series Miami.

Results for each class can be found here.

Related Articles

World Cup Series Miami day 1
New partnerships prove productive on opening day The 49er class has never been a bastion of consistency. The overpowered skiff is challenging to sail, and because it accelerates so quickly in the smallest increase in wind speed, lead changes are frequent. Posted on 25 Jan Anna Tunnicliffe withdraws
From Sailing World Cup Miami 2017 Olympic Champion Anna Tunnicliffe has withdrawn from competing in the Laser Radial class at Sailing World Cup Miami 2017, due to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s denial of her expedited request to return to active status in January of 2017. Posted on 24 Jan Evolving World Cup Series Miami
Over 400 sailors from 44 nations competing The first stage of the 2017 World Cup Series sees over 400 sailors from 44 nations competing out of Regatta Park in Coconut Grove, Miami, USA from 24-29 January with some exciting developments. Posted on 24 Jan Miami World Cup challenge awaits British crews
iscayne Bay hosts first World Cup regatta of the year Miami's Biscayne Bay will play host to the first World Cup regatta of the year this week (24-29 January) with a strong British team line-up set to do battle across all ten Olympic classes events. Posted on 23 Jan New challenge ahead for sailing 'legend'
Robert Scheidt switches to the 49er class World Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series in Miami, USA will see a 'legend' of the sport take on a new challenge as one of the most successful Olympic sailors exchanges the One Person Dinghy for the Men's Skiff. Posted on 19 Jan Coming back stronger
Anna Tunnicliffe set to make return On the first stop of World Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series in Miami, USA, a home nation favourite will make a return in an attempt to add to her already jam packed trophy cabinet. Posted on 17 Jan Melges 20 Miami Winter Series event 1 overall
Surfs Up in South Florida - Freides wins After an unscheduled 'lay day' on Saturday due to high wind and an early afternoon of revelry in Coconut Grove for most teams, the Melges 20 fleet was hoping Mother Nature would take it easy for the final day racing on Biscayne Bay. Posted on 12 Dec 2016 Sailing World Cup Final at Melbourne overall
A tale of two shootouts The Sailing World Cup Melbourne Final presented by Land Rover saved the best to last with the Laser rounding off the week of competition and serving up two tantalising in-race battles that decided the podium places. Posted on 11 Dec 2016 Sailing World Cup Final at Melbourne day 5
Fantastic foiling finish Three fast, furious and fantastic Foiling Kite races brought six of the 11 events on show at the Sailing World Cup Melbourne presented by Land Rover to a close in Australia's sporting capital. Posted on 10 Dec 2016 Melges 20 Miami Winter Series event 1 day 1
Reality Check After three races completed in a stiff Northerly breeze, Jim Wilson's 'Oleander' leads the standings at the first event of the 2016-17 Melges 20 Miami Winter Series. Posted on 10 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb Starcross YC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428 Exe Sails Starcross Steamer for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428
Starcross YC- 5 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy