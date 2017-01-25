Zhik and International 29er Class announce a global partnership

by Jerelyn Biehl today at 8:10 pm

Zhik and the International 29er Class Association are pleased to announce a global partnership to span the 2017-2019 racing calendars. This partnership is a perfect blend with high performance sailing gear and high performance skiff sailing, both innovators in their respective areas. Zhik will be known as the Official Apparel Sponsor for the Int. 29er Class.

The Championship season will kick off with the Zhik 29er World Championships, held in Long Beach, California, July 29-August 5 and the Zhik 29er European Championships in Quiberon, France, August 22-27.

For 29er sailors, having the right apparel for competition and skiff sailing is pertinent to performance and Zhik gear is a perfect match. "The 29er Class is grateful to Zhik for it generosity and its commitment to young Skiff sailors. We are honoured to partner with Zhik and look forward to great things for the 29er Class" commented Int. 29er Class President Joan Mollerus.

Zhik Global Sales Director, Simon Payne says, "Zhik are delighted to be able to support the 29er Class. We have always been passionate about youth racing and the 29er Class in particular. We would like to take this opportunity to wish all sailors the best of luck. These promise to be fantastic regattas for all, with great sailing, lots of fun and new friendships formed."

About the Int 29er Class

The Int. 29er Class has seen phenomenal growth in its almost 20 years with two years in a row of World Championships with over 200 entries and almost 600 teams competing in the annual EuroCup events. Over 1,000 registered members representing 35 countries show the popularity of the skiff which has both a boys and girls fleet at the World Sailing Youth Worlds. The 29er is seen as the training ground for the Olympic 49er and 49erFX skiffs.

About Zhik

Zhik is a dynamic Australian based apparel brand, at the forefront of innovation, pushing the boundaries in design and fabric technology for all sailors.

Founded in 2003 Zhik's range of wetsuits and dinghy gear completely changed the design approach for performance clothing and have been rapidly adopted by sailors across the globe.

Since then, Zhik have taken the same 'clean sheet' approach and are pushing strongly into the yachting apparel from coastal cruising to extreme ocean range, and also into paddling and watersports.

Tested and proven, Zhik gear is the winning choice of numerous Olympic and World champions around the world. Zhik are the official suppliers to the British, New Zealand, Singapore and Australian Olympic teams, as well as many renowned, top level international sailors, Extreme 40s, America's Cup and Vendee teams.