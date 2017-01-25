Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Allen A.193 Cleat Riser
Allen A.193 Cleat Riser
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Jean-Pierre Dick fourth in the Vendée Globe

by Andi Robertson today at 3:05 pm 25 January 2017

French skipper Jean-Pierre Dick crossed the finish line of the eighth Vendée Globe at 1347hrs UTC on Wednesday 25th January. The skipper of StMichel Virbac completed his solo round the world voyage in 80 days 1 hour 45 minutes and 45 seconds. Jean-Pierre Dick sailed 27,857 miles at the average speed of 14.5 knots.

Dick, who also finished fourth in the last edition of the race in 2012-13, finally held on to win a tense thriller of a three cornered battle for fourth place which peaked early this morning. Pursued by two of the most accomplished French sailors in the race, Yann Eliès and Jean Le Cam, Dick saw the 60 nautical miles lead he had yesterday morning eroded to just six miles early this morning. But the 'gentleman skipper' who has won two round the world Barcelona World Races and now completed three Vendée Globes held his nerve.

Sixth in 2004-2005, he abandoned into New Zealand in 2008 and finished fourth in 2012-2013, Dick was aiming to win on his fourth attempt at the Vendée Globe Jean-Pierre Dick. He built a new, foil equipped VPLP-Verdier designed IMOCA but had to abandon last year's Transat Jacques Vabre with structural issues. As for some others his boat spent much of last winter and spring in the boatyard being strengthened, losing valuable preparation and training time. A qualified veterinary surgeon who originates from Nice, Dick left the family business and moved to Brittany to become a solo and short handed racer. But a combination of an early tactical error and technical problems saw him lose touch with the early pacemakers. He dropped into different weather systems and, although he made back hundreds of miles at different stages in the race Dick has to settle for fourth place.

Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac finishes 4th in the Vendée Globe 2016-17 - photo © Vincent Curutchet / DPPI / Vendee Globe
Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac finishes 4th in the Vendée Globe 2016-17 - photo © Vincent Curutchet / DPPI / Vendee Globe

JP Dick's race

After getting off to a good start, with StMichel-Virbac in second place not far behind the leader, Alex Thomson (Hugo Boss), JP made a tactical mistake to the south of Madeira and tumbled to twelfth place. The frontrunners were able to make their getaway, not getting stuck in the Doldrums, while Dick's best hope then was to catch Jean le Cam, then in ninth place. After that the two skippers would remain close together to the point where Le Cam referred to the "duel between King Jean and the Black Knight." Jean-Pierre Dick was obviously disappointed as his "friends are over a thousand miles ahead of me... I need to stay zen."

Exclusion zone and the Bass Strait

In the Indian Ocean, the JP Dick was able to make the most of his foil, surfing in 35 knot winds along the edge of the Antarctic exclusion zone and clawing back miles on Yann Eliès. Unfortunately for Dick, he inadvertently crossed the red line into the Antarctic Exclusion Zone and had to turn back and retrace his course which cost him eight hours.

Avoiding a nasty low just to the SE of Australia, Dick took un unusual option, routing 400 miles to the north to become the first Vendée Globe racer ever to pass through the Bass Strait, north of Tasmania. Not only did the route give him the shelter and safety he sought, but it proved a coup against his two adversaries who had slowed and struggled in the south in much stronger winds and big seas. The safe choice also paid off tactically and in the end, the Black Knight got back up with his two rivals, who were halted in a huge southern storm. Jean-Pierre Dick passed Cape Horn at New Year in fourth position, 700 miles behind Jérémie Beyou (Maître CoQ) and 130 miles ahead of Jean le Cam (Finistère Mer Vent).

A tricky climb back up the Atlantic

In the severe weather in the South Atlantic, the three skippers took it in turns to hold fourth, fifth and sixth place. On 13th January, the skipper of StMichel-Virbac, who was very fast when he could use his foils, set a new reference time between Cape Horn and the Equator with a time of 13 days 3 hours and 59 minutes. But the experience of Yann Eliès and Jean Le Cam meant that even his new generation foiler was under threat from their older, convenitionally configured boats. "I really have to work hard, as I'm up against the best Figaro racers on the circuit, who have clocked up six wins in that event between them," Dick commented during a radio session.

The three skippers remained close to each other, getting little sleep, paying attention to their trimming, while keeping an eye out in these waters where there is a lot of shipping. In the final days to the finish JP Dick fell over in his boat and cut his chin. He had to staple the wound back together, not an easy operation with the boat being tossed around at 20 knots. Dick had to fight tooth and nail until the end to stay in fourth place, not the result he was hoping for, but the gentleman sailor - as Loick Peyron, his regular co-skipper whom he won the Transat Jacques Vabre with and the Barcelona World Race - called him has achieved a remarkable performance finishing behind three giants of the race. When Dick finishedn Eliès was around 12 miles behind.

Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac finishes 4th in the Vendée Globe 2016-17 - photo © Vincent Curutchet / DPPI / Vendee Globe
Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac finishes 4th in the Vendée Globe 2016-17 - photo © Vincent Curutchet / DPPI / Vendee Globe

vendeeglobe.org/en

Related Articles

Jérémie Beyou takes 3rd in the Vendée Globe
Maître CoQ arrives in Les Sables d'Olonne Breton skipper Jérémie Beyou crossed the finish line of the eighth edition of the Vendée Globe solo non stop around the world race at 1940hrs UTC this Monday evening 23rd January, four days, three hours, two minutes and 54 seconds after the winner. Posted on 23 Jan 8th Vendée Globe day 79
Beyou due, Thomson talks of 2020 vision Jérémie Beyou is expected to cross the finish line of the Vendée Globe solo round the world race this evening to take third place after spending three days slowed by extremely light winds, arriving in Les Sables d'Olonne from the north west. Posted on 23 Jan 8th Vendée Globe day 77
Ninety percent of the fleet now back in Atlantic As the dust settles on an historic Vendée Globe victory for French sailor Armel Le Cléac'h, the majority of the remaining skippers are now on the final 'leg' to the finish line. Posted on 21 Jan 8th Vendée Globe day 76
Le Cléac'h and Thomson revel in the glory Vendée Globe winner Armel Le Cléac'h and second-placed Alex Thomson were today basking in the glory of becoming the solo round the world race's fastest ever sailors. Posted on 20 Jan Alex Thomson finishes 2nd in the Vendée Globe
Hugo Boss arrives in Les Sables d'Olonne at dawn British sailor Alex Thomson has finished the Vendée Globe solo round the world yacht race in second-place after 74 days 19 hours 35 minutes and 15 seconds at sea. Posted on 20 Jan Armel Le Cléac'h wins the 8th Vendée Globe
Banque Populaire VIII finishes in 74 days, 3 hours, 35 minutes Le Cléac'h, 39, from Brittany, crossed the finish line of the race in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, at 1537hrs UTC after 74 days, 3 hours, 35 minutes and 46 seconds at sea on his 60ft racing yacht Banque Populaire VIII. Posted on 19 Jan Armel Le Cléac'h due to finish at 1530hrs
Vendée Globe 2016-17 leader approaches Les Sables d'Olonne Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h is expected to cross the finish line at approximately 1530hrs UTC today after 74 days at sea. Posted on 19 Jan 8th Vendée Globe finish today
Live coverage on YachtsandYachting.com The live coverage of the finish in English will also be available on YachtsandYachting.com around thirty minutes before the finish line is crossed and finishing around two hours later. Posted on 19 Jan Former Clipper Race skipper chasing glory
As the Vendée Globe leaders enter final 24 hours After more than 70 days, the Vendée Globe is set for an epic finish, with the youngest skipper to win the Clipper Race, Alex Thomson, closing in on the lead as the race enters into the final 24 hours. Posted on 18 Jan 8th Vendée Globe day 74
Victory 24 hours from Le Cléac'h's grasp British sailor Alex Thomson today conceded that his chances of overhauling Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h on the home strait were slim, despite narrowing the gap to just 35 miles. Posted on 18 Jan

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb Starcross YC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428 Exe Sails Starcross Steamer for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428
Starcross YC- 5 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy