Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 3




Lennon and the International 14s

by Mike Lennon today at 1:03 pm 25 January 2017
Glen and Sam sail testing in Weymouth Bay © Mike Lennon

Glen Truswell and Sam Pascoe dominated the 14 class in 2016 as they have since 2014. In that time the pair has won every major championship they have entered.

The only title they did not win was the 2016 POW Points Regatta which was however won by Stuart Blithell in Glen's boat with Sam on the wire. Glen had broken his foot and was unable to sail in that event. Stuart and Sam did not take home the Prince of Wales Cup itself; this was won by Katie Nurton, the first time a helmswoman has won this wonderful old trophy which carries so many illustrious names of past winners including that of Mike Lennon.

Throughout this run of success Glen has used Lennon Sails exclusively. He and Mike Lennon have worked closely together to develop the current shapes which have proved so successful. Glen is taking a sabbatical in 2017 which may come as a relief to the rest of the fleet who have looked at his transom for so long. 2017 will be a most interesting year.

Glen and Sam sail testing in Weymouth Bay - photo © Mike Lennon
Glen and Sam sail testing in Weymouth Bay - photo © Mike Lennon

Mike Lennon will not be resting on Glen's laurels. The advent of the stiffer rigs has necessitated alterations to the mainsail which in overpowered conditions was not sufficiently automatic in its gust response and was sensitive to luff curve. Neale Jones and Ed Fitzgerald have agreed to work with Mike in 2017. They agree with Mike that the rig set up has become too stiff and lacks response and they will be working to eliminate this in 2017.

Mike and Glen were working on spinnaker shapes in 2016 The standard Lennon sail is very straight in the exit which makes it easy to use and gives the boat good acceleration-Glen wanted more power so Mike deepened the mould and produced a sail which had that extra power but was a little more difficult to handle. Glen used it last year and told us that his speed downwind had enabled him to win races when he was struggling (a relative term in his case) with his stiffer rig upwind. The jury is still out on the new shape, Andy Fitzgerald has one and will let us know what he thinks of it. In the meantime we will stick with the current standard sail unless a customer insists on having the deeper shape.

www.lennonsails.com/technical.html

Related Articles

Lennon 2017 Moth Sails
The new A4m now released Over the last 3 years Lennon sails have been working with leading sailors in the class, and we are now able to release the successor to the highly successful A1m, A2m and A3m. The new sail is coded A4m. Posted on 23 Jan Two great Lennon Racewear Winter Packages
Stay warm as Winter arrives! Winter has arrived; water temperatures are going down fast and air temperatures are unlikely to get into double figures until mid March. Don't let this put you off sailing through this winter as Lennon Racewear is offering two great winter packages. Posted on 11 Jan A new Moth? The rumours are true!
From the team of Lennon, Hollom and White Did you hear rumours of the new Moth created by the team of Lennon, Hollom and White? Now you can read a full description on the Lennon website. Posted on 22 Dec 2016 Speed Thrills. Pain Kills.
Zhik's Kollition™ range to minimise potential damage We all love seeing the foilers get faster and faster. One brand, Zhik®, was the first to develop a range of lightweight, low profile, flexible and waterproof padding in a purpose built wetsuit to help protect the sailors from damage. Posted on 6 Dec 2016 Keep Warm, Stay Dry, Sail Longer
Don't get cold with Lennon DRYSYSTEM Fed up with being cold when sailing in winter? The forecast is for a long, cold one so if you want to keep sailing you need Lennon DRYSYSTEM, the warmest kit available. Posted on 29 Nov 2016 The Spinlock Aero Pro
Foiling America's Cup technology goes mainstream We spoke with Ash Holmes of Spinlock about the Aero Pro, which is their new buoyancy aid and draws on much of their work with the British America's Cup team, Land Rover BAR, and their previous WING buoyancy aid. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Superb new products for winter sailing
Now in at Lennon Racewear Lennon Racewear's superb new products for winter sailing; the new THERMALITE 2.5mm Top and the THERMALITE Long John – both part of the DRYSYSTEM. Posted on 13 Nov 2016 Become a Youth Ambassador for Lennon Racewear
Or write a review and receive a special discount code Become a Youth Ambassador and get discount off Racewear, stickers and special offers. Last month saw the start of our Youth Ambassador scheme, kicking off in the Feva fleet with Bertie & Alexander Ratsey. Posted on 22 Oct 2016 Free UK Delivery and returns throughout October
On the full Lennon Racewear product range On the full Lennon Racewear product range throughout October. Also 30% off 30% off Selected lines in the Summer Sale and get 45% off when you buy the Superlight Long John and Summer Top wetsuits together! Posted on 26 Sep 2016 Lennon Racewear Summer Sale Now On
45% Superlight Long John and Summer Top together Get 45% off when you buy the Superlight Long John and Summer Top wetsuits together. Posted on 17 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb Starcross YC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428 Exe Sails Starcross Steamer for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428
Starcross YC- 5 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy