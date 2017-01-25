WMRT Swan River Match Cup at Royal Perth Yacht Club - Overall

WMRT Swan River Match Cup day 3 © John Roberson WMRT Swan River Match Cup day 3 © John Roberson

by John Roberson today at 12:01 pm

Peter Burling needed to win the final of the Swan River Match Cup in two straight races, if he was going to catch his flight home, such is the life of a professional sailor. He caught the flight.

In a series curtailed due to light winds in the early part of the day, the Kiwi team were under pressure throughout the day, but rose to the occasion, defeating first Sweden's Mans Holmberg 2-0 in the semi-finals, before doing the same to local skipper Matt Jerwood in the final.

This was the first regatta in the M32 for Burling and his crew of Blair Tuke, Josh Junior and Glenn Ashby, though it was not as easy for them as the scoreboard would suggest.

"This has been a great opportunity to do a bit of match racing and that's what we've got to do, it's not too far away now," said Burling, referring to his America's Cup campaign.

The boats also impressed him, "they are really cool boats, I think they're really light, so that makes them pretty good in the lighter air, then you can just keep reefing them so that you can keep sailing them through a massive wind range."

Second placed Matt Jerwood of South of Perth Yacht Club and his Redline Racing Team have performed really well throughout the regatta, and should be serious contenders for places at regattas throughout the year.

Compliments about the regatta, the hosts Royal Perth Yacht Club and the other competitors came from the Kiwi coach Ray Davies, who said, "they've been incredibly hospitable and very well organised. These guys are taking it very seriously and there are some very ambitious teams and ambitious guys out there."

Overall Results:

1 Peter Burling (NZL)

2 Matt Jerwood (AUS)

3 Steven Thomas (AUS)

4 Mans Homberg (SWE)

5 Torvar Mirsky (AUS)

6 Will Boulden (AUS)

7 Harry Price (AUS)

8 Matt Chew (AUS)

9 Logan Beck (NZL)

10 Jeremy Koo (MAS)