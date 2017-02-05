Magnificent Eleven for 7th Superyacht Challenge Antigua

Back to defend the 2016 Class win is the 112ft Baltic, Nilaya at the Superyacht Challenge Antigua © Claire Matches

by Louay Habib today at 5:21 pm

The 7th edition of the Superyacht Challenge Antigua has attracted a magnificent fleet of Superyachts, to take part in daily pursuit races along the stunning south coast of Antigua. 11 yachts have entered ranging from 82ft to 212ft.

Schooners: Adela and Adix. Ketches: Elfje and Marama. Sloops: Acadia, Danneskjold, Kawil, Nilaya, Spiip, Wild Horses and Zig Zag.

Designed to be solely for the pleasure of superyacht owners, their guests and crew. The racing is competitive, with a high tariff placed on safety. World class navigators, Hugh Agnew and Campbell Field, act as technical consultants, in cooperation with ORC, to promote fair racing.

Hosted by the Admiral's Inn and Antigua Rigging, in association with National Parks Antigua, the fleet will assemble in the historic surroundings of Nelson's Dockyard, where all of the social activities take place, including the "Famous Cook off" competition between the participants.

The Superyacht Challenge Antigua is free from commercial endorsements, and has one clear objective; to provide all the facilities to stage an ideal event for an exclusive selection of yachts, where fair racing and good companionship are valued above all else.

For more information visit www.superyachtchallengeantigua.com