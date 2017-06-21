Please select your home edition
Clipper Ventures
12 teams to compete in the 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup

by America's Cup media today at 3:11 pm 12-16 & 20-21 June 2017
Team Tilt day 3 of the Red Bull Youth America's Cup © Loris von Siebenthal / Team Tilt Sailing

12 teams of the world's top youth sailors have been chosen to compete in the second Red Bull Youth America's Cup, held in Bermuda in June 2017. The Red Bull Youth America's Cup is a proven pathway to the America's Cup, representing the opportunity of a lifetime for these young sailors.

