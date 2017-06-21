12 teams to compete in the 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup

12 teams of the world's top youth sailors have been chosen to compete in the second Red Bull Youth America's Cup, held in Bermuda in June 2017. The Red Bull Youth America's Cup is a proven pathway to the America's Cup, representing the opportunity of a lifetime for these young sailors.

Top young sailors set for Bermuda

In the Red Bull Youth America's Cup Red Bull Youth America´s Cup Sport Directors Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher have announced the 12 teams of sailors aged 19–25 that have been invited to compete in the 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda.

This is the year of the America's Cup

All set for the oldest trophy in international sport 2017 is the year that the 35th America's Cup will be decided, and only one team can take home the oldest trophy in international sport. Will it be defenders ORACLE TEAM USA again? Or one of the five worthy challengers? Only time will tell.

From AC45F to AC45S to ACC

Jimmy Spithill explains the progression ORACLE TEAM USA skipper Jimmy Spithill explains the progression from the AC45F raced in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series to the America's Cup Class boats we will see the teams launching early in 2017.

Henri Lloyd Year in Review

Our Favourite Moments of 2016 Following an amazingly consistent performance since the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Worlds Series began back in 2015, we've been on the edge of our seats watching and cheering on Sir Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR.

The World Sailing Show - December 2016

Crunch time at the America's Cup World Series By the end of 2016 the America's Cup World Series had got serious. Winning the ACWS overall would provide a two race head start come the America's Cup Qualifiers in May 2017.

Neil Hunter promoted to senior team

Academy skipper joining Land Rover BAR in Bermuda The Land Rover BAR Academy head out to Sydney for the finale of the Extreme Sailing Series™ – running from the 8th to 11th December – boosted by the news that skipper Neil Hunter (21 years old) will be joining the senior Land Rover BAR team in Bermuda.

Annabel Vose joins Land Rover BAR Academy

First female sailor on the team The Land Rover BAR Academy has selected their first female sailor in Annabel Vose, one of Britain's most talented young sailors; winner of four World Championships, one European and ten National titles across a multitude of classes and disciplines.

The State of Play - Ben Ainslie

Three years after the formation of his racing team It's almost exactly three years since Ben Ainslie committed to forming his own racing team to challenge for the 35th America's Cup. Now, with the America's Cup World Series complete, Ben talked to Mark Chisnell about the state of play.

What next on the road to Bermuda?

Now the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series has finished The Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series wrapped up in Fukuoka this week after 9 events around the world over the past 18 months.