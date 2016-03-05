Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
TridentUK Dinghy Stacker For Towing - Laser or Topper
TridentUK Dinghy Stacker For Towing - Laser or Topper
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Mirror 14 (Marauder)
located in Staines

Record breakers to feature on Bossoms Boatyard stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017

by Emma Slater, RYA today at 6:09 pm 4-5 March 2016
Guinness World Record holders Phil Slade and Mark Belamarich MBE and their record-breaking Bosun dinghy 'Sixteen' © Phil Slade & Mark Belamarich

Throughout the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show (4-5 March, Alexandra Palace, London) pay a visit to Bossoms Boatyard who will be welcoming special guests Phil Slade and Mark Belamarich MBE and their record-breaking Bosun dinghy "SIXTEEN" to the stand (C7).

In 2016, Phil Slade and Mark Belamarich sailed "SIXTEEN", which is a standard and well-used Royal Marines training boat, non-stop from Plymouth to Portsmouth (via Sept-Iles in France). Their spectacular voyage of 309.25 nautical miles was recognised by Guinness World Records as the longest distance ever sailed in a double handed dinghy.

In 2017 they will try to break their own record by sailing SIXTEEN over 500 nautical miles of open sea from Plymouth to Faslane in Scotland, 01 – 22 May. The boat will then be seventeen! Join them on the stand to find out more about their record breaking voyage and their next great adventure and the boat that will be helping them raise awareness of dinghy sailing as a sport, especially within the Royal Navy and Royal Marines, and also to raise awareness and funds for the Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity and Bowel Cancer UK.

"We are really looking forward to a brilliant weekend with likeminded people at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show, particularly the opportunity to tell the sailing community in person what we are doing and why, and to answer the questions they will have. We also want to showcase our Bosun dinghy "Sixteen" and give her the recognition that she and Bosun dinghies generally deserve.

"We are of course raising money for Bowel Cancer UK and the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, so to spread the word and raise money for these worthy charities is very important to us. We are going to make an attempt at our own non-stop World Record which we have set at 309.25nm, we're going to extend it by another 200nm, so it's well worth coming over to the Bossoms Boatyard stand and seeing what we're all about!", commented Phil and Mark.

Bossoms Boatyard built Bosun SIXTEEN (No.2358) for the Royal Navy back in 2000 and are very proud that Phil and Mark chose her for such stern tests of seakeeping quality and endurance. The Bosun dinghy was designed by Ian Proctor in conjunction with Bossoms specifically to meet the Navy's training need for a durable, seaworthy and user-friendly boat. Bossoms build, restore and supply all spares for Bosuns.

Julian Pierce, Bossom's Boatyard director commented: "Most of our work these days is high quality restoration of classic river craft, but we built "Sixteen" and hundreds of other Bosun dinghies for the MoD, and we continue to build and supply Bosuns and all the parts for them to the MoD, and to corporate and private users as well.

"Everyone knows they are outstandingly tough, comfortable and seaworthy, but I have to say Phil's and Mark's exploits really push the envelope - and maybe even point the way to a future for Bosuns not just as amazing training craft, but also as cruising boats – we'll be using the Show to take some soundings on possible cruising modifications from visitors to our stand, we know there are literally thousands of sailors who learnt in them and would love to have another go!"

Support Phil and Mark's 2017 record breaking attempt, 'Bosum 500 Challenge' at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserPage.action?userUrl=bosunchallenge500&pageUrl=5

Beat the queues and get your tickets

Advance tickets are available at a special discount rate of £10.00 for RYA members and £12:50 for non-members. RYA affiliated clubs can also take advantage of a special ticket price of £10 when booking ten tickets or more. Don't forget two children go free with each paying adult as well.

To find out what's in store at this years' show and to buy your tickets visit www.dinghyshow.org.uk or by calling the ticket hotline on 0844 858 9069.

Keep up to date with all the latest RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show news and information by visiting the website www.dinghyshow.org.uk and following us on Facebook www.facebook.com/RYAdinghyshow and Twitter #dinghyshow

Love Dinghy Sailing? Then why not join the association that promotes and protects, safe, successful and rewarding boating. Join today and support the RYA in protecting your boating rights and freedoms. Take advantage of free advice and support on all aspects of your boating, as well as enjoying a range of fantastic personal member offers. Find out more by calling 02380 604 159, email or visit www.rya.org.uk

Related Articles

Join us at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017
Full schedule announced! Held at Alexandra Palace London, on the weekend of 4-5 March, there's no better place to prepare for the season ahead and celebrate the sport with fellow sailors, friends and the industry. Posted on 19 Jan Have you got your ticket yet?
For the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 Buy discounted members tickets and WIN £100 to spend with Gill. The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 in association with Yachts and Yachting, is the perfect way to kick start your sailing season. Posted on 9 Dec 2016 Tickets now on sale
For the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 Over the weekend of 4-5 March, Alexandra Palace, London will once again transform into a world of dinghy sailing to host the 2017 RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show, in association with Yachts and Yachting. Posted on 14 Oct 2016 Annual London Regatta to be held in October
At Greenwich Yacht Club The annual London Regatta for sailing dinghies will be hosted by Greenwich Yacht Club on Sunday 2 October. Dinghy racing will take place on a series of courses marked out in the River Thames between the Thames Barrier and the Emirates Cable Car. Posted on 24 Jul 2016 Royal Navy dinghy record bid
In aid of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity A Royal Naval sailor and an MOD worker bidding to break a dinghy endurance sailing record between two naval bases have been backed by their bosses and a charity they are supporting. Posted on 29 May 2016 Henry clinches first win
In RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show sailingselfie competition Henry Avery from Husbands Bosworth, Leicestershire has clinched the first two tickets to the 2017 RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show in the #SailingSelfie competition. Posted on 12 May 2016 Sailing Selfie Competition
Get snapping and win Dinghy Show tickets! Launched at this year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show, the all-new Sailing Selfie competition gives you the chance to win tickets to the 2017 show by sharing your amazing selfie pictures. Posted on 19 Mar 2016 2016 RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
Enjoyment for thousands at Alexandra Palace Held at Alexandra Palace, London, over the weekend of 05-06 March 2016, the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show saw 8,500 visitors flock to see more than 150 exhibitors, as well as a wide range of coaching sessions, workshops and talks. Posted on 9 Mar 2016 RYA Regional Youth Champions celebrated
UK's most promising young sailors and windsurfers The UK's most promising young sailors, windsurfers and powerboaters were celebrated today as the winners of the RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards were revealed at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show. Posted on 5 Mar 2016 Winner of the safety boat competition announced
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show today Today (Saturday 05 March) at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show, Kevin Armstrong from Little Chalfont, near Amersham was announced as winner of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show / Suzuki Marine, Safety Boat competition. Posted on 5 Mar 2016

Upcoming Events

Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb Starcross YC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428 Exe Sails Starcross Steamer for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428
Starcross YC- 5 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy