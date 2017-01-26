Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
The Mirror Book by Peter Aitken & Tim Davison
The Mirror Book by Peter Aitken & Tim Davison
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

The Sailor Girl wraps-up at the Festival of Sails 2017

by Nic Douglass today at 11:08 am 21-26 January 2017

I was awake at sunrise watching the clouds rip over Corio Bay, knowing it was going to be a ripper day on the water (or maybe I am a little jet lagged, though I won't admit it)!

What better way to start the final day than with a dock walk from right out at the end arm, all the way back to the Royal Geelong Yacht Club, all the while loving the wind in the flags as sailors readied themselves for racing around me.

The Festival of Sails "dock walk"

From there it was out on to the race track...

Super 11's off to a flying start

IRC Division 1 & 2

Power with the passage racers

Final live cross, with the Sports Boats

Photos from 24 January

A big thanks to all for having me, and congratulations to the organisers and volunteers for putting on such a fantastic event! It has sincerely been my pleasure to be the Ambassador for the Festival of Sails for 2017, and I can't wait to see the 175th Passage Race next year!

Related Articles

Festival of Sails 2017 overall
Windy wind-up and trophy spoils Sunshine and the most wind of the series, 20-25 knots at times, drained the last of the adrenalin from the 220 or so keelboat crews who have spent four days competing on Port Phillip and Corio Bay for a slice of the Festival of Sails 2017 trophy spoils. Posted today at 8:40 am Mount Gay Round Barbados Race Series
Glitzy prizegiving at the Beach House closes event Hundreds of competitors, guests and local dignitaries were treated to a sumptuous banquet at the glitzy Beach House, St James last night to mark the conclusion of the 81st Mount Gay Round Barbados Race Series 2017. Posted on 23 Jan The World Sailing Show - February 2017
Coville's new world record, Youth Worlds & Sydney Hobart It has been described as the greatest sailing achievement in a decade. Some say ever. But all acknowledge that French solo maestro Thomas Coville's new world record for a non-stop circumnavigation is exceptional. Posted on 23 Jan Festival of Sails 2017 day 3
Heating up in Geelong Geelong baked on day three of the Festival of Sails and the winds ground to nought then finally to a pumping 20 knots out of the sou'west for the late finish of the Rating Series' medium distance race in outer Corio Bay. Posted on 23 Jan Glamour Super Sunday at Festival of Sails
Capped off with a twilight sail off the Geelong foreshore Super Sunday at the Festival of Sails capped off with a twilight sail off the Geelong foreshore, the perfect end to a blissful day's racing at Australia's oldest sailing regatta and Victoria's oldest sporting trophy, dating back to 1844. Posted on 22 Jan Foiling Moth takes line honours
In the Mount Gay Round Barbados Race Andy Budgen sailing his Mach 2 foiling International Moth Nano Project completed the 60nm Mount Gay Round Barbados Race at a record pace of 4 hours, 23 minutes, 18 seconds, to established the Absolute Foiling Monohull record. Posted on 22 Jan Bay of Islands Sailing Week preview
All you need to know about the event The Bay of Islands Sailing Week regatta is the biggest event of its kind in New Zealand, and was described by yachting commentator Peter Montgomery last year as "the best big boat regatta" in the country. Posted on 22 Jan Melbourne to Geelong Passage Race
Kicks off 2017 Festival of Sails Line honours in the 174th Melbourne to Geelong Passage Race was a repeat of the 2016 finish with Geoff Boettcher's TP52 Secret Mens Business (SA) the first monohull and Bare Essentials (VIC) the first multihull across the finish line. Posted on 21 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week overall
Quantum Racing named Boat of the Week By winning the final race of the highly competitive 52 Super Series and with it the class championship, Doug De Vos' (Ada, MI) Quantum Racing was awarded Boat of the Week honours at the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week. Posted on 21 Jan Countdown to Mount Gay Round Barbados Race
Signature 60nm sprint around Barbados Following on from the hugely successful Coastal Series over the last three days, competitors at the Mount Gay Round Barbados Regatta are enjoying a well-earned rest in preparation for tomorrow's big race. Posted on 21 Jan

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb Starcross YC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428 Exe Sails Starcross Steamer for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428
Starcross YC- 5 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy