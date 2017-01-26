The Sailor Girl wraps-up at the Festival of Sails 2017

by Nic Douglass today at 11:08 am

I was awake at sunrise watching the clouds rip over Corio Bay, knowing it was going to be a ripper day on the water (or maybe I am a little jet lagged, though I won't admit it)!

What better way to start the final day than with a dock walk from right out at the end arm, all the way back to the Royal Geelong Yacht Club, all the while loving the wind in the flags as sailors readied themselves for racing around me.

The Festival of Sails "dock walk"

From there it was out on to the race track...

Super 11's off to a flying start

IRC Division 1 & 2

Power with the passage racers

Final live cross, with the Sports Boats

Photos from 24 January

A big thanks to all for having me, and congratulations to the organisers and volunteers for putting on such a fantastic event! It has sincerely been my pleasure to be the Ambassador for the Festival of Sails for 2017, and I can't wait to see the 175th Passage Race next year!