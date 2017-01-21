Please select your home edition
Df65 and Df95 Winter/Spring Series Round 2 at Fleetwood Model Yacht Club

by Tony Wilson today at 10:47 am 21 January 2017

Although we missed Winter Series event no.1 due to 'no water' at the Fleetwood model boating lake, we were able to continue next door in the big boat lake as rumour has it we may be dry until March.

The fortnightly series has both boats meeting up on the same day. This time it was DF95 from 12:00 till 2pm a half hour break in between and then the smaller Df65 from 2:30 until 4:30. Each fortnight will be alternated, that is next time the small Dragon starts first.

You can if you wish sail both classes on the same day.

For this event we had 6 Big Boys and 9 Tiddlers in the second half. Not bad even though some thought there would be more, but I'm sure momentum will only increase as we head towards Spring.

Derek Priestly had set up a simple course with just a start line and 2 marks, one of which was windward and the Leeward using one of the Start buoys, which had us walking up and down the pathway closest to the road.

The DF 95 managed to get 8 races in before the 14:00 finish time. Good stuff, and all in A rig 2 laps of.

They disappeared and so did the wind. If it was DF95 captain that took it with him he should have known he would have needed it later as he was also sailing Df65.

The reigns from Garry were then handed over to captain Ken with a little help from Derek as the now very light breeze was slowly petering out and course changes had to bear this in mind.

3 races were eventually completed in a what seemed like forever time period, with Derek being the winner.

It just goes to show, we thought we would be OK with wind strength but you never know. Anyone can sail in average winds, it's easy, but sometimes variety makes a change. All days whether a gale or the lightest of breezes to encounter, makes you a good all-round sailor.

DF65 & DF95 Winter Series at Fleetwood - photo © Tony Wilson
DF65 & DF95 Winter Series at Fleetwood - photo © Tony Wilson

See the captains' reports below for each class.

DF95 Report - Ice Cold in Fleetwood (from Garry Benson)

First of all grateful thanks to Paul Balcombe for his assistance with the markers on the adjacent lake and to Michael Benson for braving the elements and taking the results etc. on an exceptionally cold day!

Nevertheless, six cold blooded DF95 skippers were not deterred and managed eight races in the best of the day's breeze.

Another maiden launch brought a first place for Rick Ford although normal service was resumed when Derek sorted his rig and reeled off the next seven, hotly pursued by Rick and Eric.

1st Derek Priestley
2nd Rick Ford
3rd Eric Reid

DF65 Report (from Ken Crabtree)

Next up were the DF65s. Although twelve skippers turned up only nine sailed and one was a guest. For the others it was either too cold, leaking boat or bad electrics. By the time the first boats put to water the wind had dropped to a mere wisp.

We tried the same course as the DF95s but whereas they did two or three laps each race we did one just to see how things went. About twenty minutes later a change of course was obviously needed and it seemed like the far side of the lake might offer a bit of wind; it didn't and not even a flock of ducks swimming through the course could generate any additional movement.

After just two more races, drifting ever slower as the wind dropped completely, we called it a day and went back to the club house for a hot drink and another valuable lesson on tactics from Derek. Many thanks to Harry Norris for doing the scoring.

1st Derek Preistley
2nd Garry Benson
3rd Tony Wilson

