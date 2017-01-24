How to experience Mauritius without breaking the bank!

Dear friends, One of the reasons we at Wildwind thought Mauritius was the perfect destination for our winter base was that it’s accessible for varying budgets whilst not compromising on the quality of activities and accommodation. We purposely don’t include flights in our package because you can pick up some amazingly low cost flights if you know where to look and experience a tropical paradise on a relatively low budget. Flights The simplest way to reduce the cost of your flight is to add in a stop en-route, the lower costs ones from London usually stop in Dubai for instance. Using an app such as Skyscanner gives you an overview of all of the airlines that fly to Mauritius and can even show you a graph of what time of year the cheapest flights are, this is great if you are flexible on dates. Check with us before you book as we usually have the low down on the best options at the time. Accommodation The Coral Azur hotel in Mont Choisy has views people would pay thousands for but with our package you can experience it from only £1025. What is sometimes neglected is that this includes half board accommodation which reduces your need for spending money dramatically. The extensive buffet breakfast and dinner can easily see you through the day as it’s perfectly acceptable to go up for seconds… or thirds! Currency The best rates for the Mauritian Rupee are usually at the ‘Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport’ so when you land head straight to the cashpoint – but make sure you have a debit card with you that doesn’t charge for withdrawals abroad. PS. We have just passed our RYA certificate for the third time making us the most qualified centre in the Indian Ocean! To find out more information on our tropical paradise in Mauritius please call John or Ann on 0844 499 2898 or email mauritius.wildwind.co.uk Bookings Our 30th anniversary Vassiliki season kicks off on Saturday May 6th. Our 30th anniversary celebration party and the Vassiliki Watersports Festival will be from 26 June - 2 July - we promise you an awesome party with a special BBQ on the Tuesday night, and a David Bowie cover band plus support playing in Vassilliki village on the Saturday night.