2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series to start in Portoroz

The 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series will start in Portoroz © Melges 24 European Sailing Series The 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series will start in Portoroz © Melges 24 European Sailing Series

by International Melges 24 Class Association today at 8:07 pm

While the Melges 24 season is underway in Australia, America and Chile, then European fleet is having a break yet before the season will start in April. 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series will start in Portoroz, Slovenia in April for the fourth year in a row following then by five more events around Europe through the season. Yacht Club Portoroz together with Portoroz Marina will host the first event of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series initiated by the International Melges 24 Class Association on April 20-23. The Notice of Race has been published and online registration is open for the event, valid also as the Melges 24 Open Slovenian National Championship under the name of the Portoroz Melges 24 Regatta.

For the Early Birds

To encourage participants to enter as soon as possible, the organizers are offering special discounts on the entry fee. In order to benefit from the early bird rate of 230€, teams must apply online and pay the fee by Monday 13 February. Afterwards the standard entry fee of 270€ will kick in.

High Level and Friendly Fleet

Last year great race conditions coupled with extremely capable race committee attracted 26 boats from all over Europe featuring three times Olympian and 2015 Melges 24 World Champion Christopher Rast together with two-times America's Cup sailor and multiple Melges 24 World and European Champion Flavio Favini who ultimately won the first act. Corinthian victory of the 2016 season opener went to the 2013 European Champion, Dutch Eelco Blok's Team Kesbeke/SIKA/Gill with Ronald Veraar helming. Andrea Racchelli's Altea (ITA) and Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team (UK) - the winners of the 2016 Melges 24 European Sailing Series in open and Corinthian divisions respectively will most probably start their season in Portoroz to start collecting the ranking points in order to defend their titles.

Welcoming Note

Branko Parunov, Co-Chairman of the Organising Committee, hopes the growing trend will continue: "We are very glad to welcome back the Melges 24 fleet for the fourth year in a row. A glance at previous editions illustrates how popular and successful it has been, so we're looking forward to pushing the event to the next level and attract even more newcomers".

The action will start on Friday, April 21st with three races scheduled in front of the picturesque medieval town of Piran. Photos and videos of the event will be produced by the IM24CA media partner Zerogradinord.

Registering for the Melges 24 European Sailing Series

Besides registering for the Portoroz event the Melges 24 teams collecting points for the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series' ranking must apply online and are asked to familiarize with the Notice of Race of the series, where they'll find information about the eligibility, entry and scoring system. All practical information of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series is available at melges24.com/europeansailingseries

Great Melges 24 Season Ahead

Jens Wathne, Chairman of the International Melges 24 Class Association is looking forward to another great season for Melges 24 sailors. "A new season has already begun. European Sailing Series is an important part of Melges 24 sailing across Europe. Participants from the large variety of the national Melges 24 classes have the opportunity to test themselves at the hard competitions in great venues with competent organizations around Europe. The schedule for 2017 provides fantastic racing for our class and the World Championship in Helsinki, Finland is the main goal for many teams. Wishing to all of you fair winds and great competition!"

After the first event in Portoroz the series will lead to Italy, one of the favourite sailing venues in Riva del Garda; third event of the series will be held together with the Swedish and Nordic Championships in the picturesque and very popular Marstrand, Sweden just before the Midsummer in June from where the Melges 24 fleet will head up to the North - Helsinki, Finland where at the end of July and in the beginning of August will take place the 2017 Melges 24 World Championship (48 boats entered already!). The fifth event of the series will go to Medemblik, the Netherlands in September and the series will conclude with the Lino Favini Cup and Swiss Open Nationals in Luino, Italy in October.

April 21-23 - Portoroz, Slovenia - Melges 24 Slovenian Nationals & Italian Sailing Series May 19-21 - Riva del Garda, Italy - Melges 24 Italian Nationals June 16-18 - Marstrand, Sweden - Melges 24 Swedish Open and Nordic Championship July 28 - August 4 - Helsinki, Finland - Melges 24 World Championship 2017 September 15-17 - Medemblik, the Netherlands - Delta Lloyd Open Dutch Championships October 13-15 - Luino, Italy - Lino Favini Cup & Melges 24 Swiss Open Nationals & Italian Sailing Series

Training Camps in Portoroz

International Melges 24 Class Association is looking forward to see a great fleet of Melges 24s in Portoroz as since the beginning of April the Italian Melges 24 Class Association is going to organize training camps in Portoroz on the first two weekends to get back on track after the winter holidays. More information about the training camps will be published shortly.

Read for more about the series at melges24.com/europeansailingseries