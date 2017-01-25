Please select your home edition
A great selection of events lined up for 2017 at Ullswater Yacht Club

by Sue Giles, UYC today at 3:57 pm 25 January 2017
Birkett 2016 start © Paul Hargreaves

There will be a warm welcome in 2017 for visiting competitors at Yacht and Yachting Magazine's Club of the Year, Ullswater Yacht Club.

Highlight of the year at UYC is the award-winning Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy which this year will be held on the weekend of July 1 and 2. The Birkett is the club's most prestigious event. It won the Cumbria Tourism Event of the Year in 2016 and was voted number eight in the world's top 50 regattas by Yachts & Yachting.

Last year's Birkett was so popular that entries were closed at the 230 limit before the day and extreme winds during the Saturday race in 2016 made it an unforgettable event for those who took part. This year entry is online only via SailRacer and organisers expect it to again be oversubscribed so early entry is advised.

Two ACH races cover the length of Cumbria's most beautiful lake with one on Saturday and one on Sunday and ample space for camping and campervans and on-site catering and entertainment all weekend makes the Birkett a true Festival of Sailing.

The competitive year kicks off with the Easter Regatta, April 15-17, which is an open event for all classes. The club will also be welcoming the RS200, Feva and Aero classes and there will be an exciting new format of ten races over three days with separate windward/leeward and conventional courses. On Friday, April 14, a full day of training for the RS Aero class will be held and the event is the first stage of the RS Aero Northern Circuit.

It's the turn of the Laser 2000 class to hold their Northern Championships on the weekend of May 27 & 28 and then the Flying Fifteen Northerns are on June 24 & 25. The Fifteens can leave their boats at the club for the Birkett the following weekend.

In August the club is holding its traditional Holiday Week, from August 7-11. A relaxed racing programme changing each day makes it a great family holiday. This is followed by Ullswater Regatta, August 12 and 13, two days of competition for all classes.

All the open events offer the usual UYC hospitality with excellent food, camping and campervan parking on site, and great racing in lovely surroundings. Visit our website www.ullswateryachtclub.org for more details.

  • Easter Regatta/ RS200/ Feva/ Aero Open: April 15-17 (RS Aero training April 14)
  • Laser 2000 Northerns: May 27 & 28
  • Flying Fifteen Northerns: June 24 & 25
  • Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy: July 1 & 2
  • Ullswater Week: August 7-11
  • Ullswater Regatta: August 12 & 13

